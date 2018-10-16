John Wiley & Sons: A License To Print Money

John Wiley & Sons (JW.A) (JW.B) has seen its stock slide over the past couple of months, and traditional book companies are having to adapt to the shift towards new technologies such as e-books, but this is a stock that any long-term value investor should be keeping a close eye on.

John Wiley & Sons has become a value play due to the drop from its 52-week high of $71.75 to the mid-$50 range in which it currently trades.

Why the drop? An apparently lousy Q1 report in September showed that the company's metrics were falling across the board. Sales revenue, gross income, and net income were all down, notably reversing the trend of the past year, and the stock went down with them.

Quarter Revenue ($) Gross Income ($) Net Income ($) Q1 2018 411.44 million 284.04 million 9.24 million Q2 2018 451.73 million 320.68 million 60.05 million Q3 2018 455.68 million 318.39 million 68.84 million Q4 2018 477.25 million 339.55 million 54.06 million Q1 2019 410.9 million 283.83 million 26.3 million

However, what Mr. Market did not seem to take note of was the comments of CEO Brian Napack, who stated that performance in Q1 2019 was consistent with expectations. The reason for that is that John Wiley & Sons has been investing in growth and in new technology, which it must do to counteract e-commerce book sellers such as Amazon (AMZN).

To that end, in August 2016 John Wiley & Sons bought software firm Atypon for $120 million, and earlier this year completed the migration of the Wiley Online Library to Atypon's Literarium platform. And in early October, the company purchased online education provider Learning House for $200 million. These investments will, I believe, show the Q1 2019 results to be a blip in the overall pattern. The steady pattern established by the annual results over the past five years is likely to continue going forward.

Year Revenue ($) Gross Income ($) Net Income ($) 2014 1.78 billion 1.22 billion 160.51 million 2015 1.82 billion 1.27 billion 176.87 million 2016 1.73 billion 1.21 billion 145.78 million 2017 1.72 billion 1.21 billion 113.64 million 2018 1.8 billion 1.26 billion 192.19 million

The company's financial position also gives grounds for encouragement going forward. John Wiley & Sons has total assets of $2.84 billion against total liabilities of $1.65 billion, giving it equity of $1.19 billion. Its long-term debt of $360 million is therefore not a threat to the company, especially as it holds $169.77 million worth of cash on hand and when one factors in its profitability as outlined above.

This financial solvency is affirmed by the nature of John Wiley & Sons' target market: the company cater to the scientific community and to professionals specifically. A breakdown of the sales revenue derived from the publishing segment in Q1 2019 illustrates how important this market is to the company.

Publishing sector Revenue ($) Q1 2019 STM and Professional Publishing 66.1 million Education Publishing 38.2 million Course Workflow (WileyPLUS) 0.8 million Test Preparation and Certification 11.4 million Licensing, Distributing, Advertising, Other 8.4 million

Catering to this market yields consistent revenue from journals, reference books, manuals, databases etc. And demand for these is consistent year round, not seasonal as is the case with general educational materials. Furthermore, John Wiley & Sons are ahead in this market, with rivals such as Pearson plc (OTCPK:PSON) trailing far behind.

So, we have a stable, well-established, profitable company with glowing prospects due to its investment in growth and new technology. The question now is, what is it worth? As noted, John Wiley & Sons is currently trading in the mid-$50 range. It has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a forward P/E ratio of 15.71, and offers a dividend yield of 2.38%. Given the financial health of the company, John Wiley & Sons will have no trouble covering their dividend going forward, and should continue paying annually rising dividends as they have done for the past four years.

The stock is currently trading below its five-year average P/E of 23.02, the media industry average of 25.12, and the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 25.24. In short, John Wiley & Sons seems significantly undervalued - is that the case? Earnings per share were $3.61 over the past twelve months, and EPS growth over the next five years is estimated at 15% annually. Using an 11% discount - the stock market average - I calculate fair value for John Wiley & Sons to be $95.51. The stock is undervalued by 42%.

In summary, John Wiley & Sons' stock slide should be seen as a buying opportunity here. You get a well-established publishing firm with steadily profitable business, excellent growth prospects due to its recent acquisitions, and a safe dividend, all for a 42% discount to fair value.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.