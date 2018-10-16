American Airlines' Share Price Doesn't Reflect Fundamentals

The only change that has affected the core of the business is the increase in fuel prices, which should be compensated by higher prices.

Background

American Airlines (AAL) has been badly beaten down by the stock market this year. I find this surprising as the underlying business is almost exactly the same as it was one year ago, bar an increase in fuel prices which lowered the bottom line. The company has implemented an aggressive strategy of buying up new aircraft and retiring older planes in what has been probably the most aggressive modernization strategy of aircraft fleet.

Moreover, the company continues to execute on its "One Airline" initiative to generate approximately $250 million of cost reductions in 2018. With the company expecting more than $1 billion in cost reductions over the next few years, it seems like all is well though the market clearly disagrees.

Business Fundamentals

Operating in such a competitive sector, American Airlines' valuation is based on the company's ability to generate sustainable free cash flow over the course of the economic cycle. This would be a first for the company, which has previously been through bankruptcy and struggled to provide value for shareholders. While the company is currently profitable, how does the future look and are earnings as sustainable as they seem?

Source: Quarterly Report

An essential metric for valuing airlines over the long run is the trend in revenue passenger miles. Revenue passenger miles reflect how much an airline can expect to earn for each mile that it transports a customer. They are crucial because they reflect the underlying pricing power of the airline industry. For American Airlines, revenue passenger miles are clearly tracking in the right direction and up 3% year on year. This follows years of increases in revenue passenger miles. As the company has modestly added capacity, it seems this should translate to a meaningful increase in earning power for the company and a higher intrinsic value for the company.

The decrease in net income at American Airlines which investors seem to be focused on took place only as a result of an increase in fuel prices. A sudden jump in the cost of fuel reduced the quarter's profits by around $500 million, though other cost inputs remained exactly the same. If you believe American Airlines' CEO Doug Parker, this dip in profitability should only be temporary and cost increases should ultimately be passed on to customers through fare increases, matching what we can see by the trend in revenue passenger miles.

Given the massive consolidation in the airline industry, I believe it is likely that Doug Parker is correct. While oil has dipped again, I think that the industry as a whole has rationalized enough to be able to charge customers marginally higher rates if it subsequently increases. Flying is not exactly that expensive these days, and I don't think modest ticket increases will have much effect on passenger volume.

Risks

American Airlines has the most leveraged balance sheet of all the airlines. This is because the company has aggressively modernized its fleet. The logic for the fleet upgrade was sound. American Airlines wanted to borrow money while interest rates were low and limit capital expenses going forward. The company now has the most modern airline fleet of the major carriers and has $25 billion of aircraft as an asset on its balance sheet.

The crude reality of American Airlines' long-term investment, however, is also the fact that the company has accumulated $46 billion of liabilities. This is an extreme amount of leverage for an airline this size. Considering the company is targeting $5 billion in pre-tax revenue, even if things work out perfectly according to plan, liabilities would represent more than a decade of earnings and in all likelihood, the balance sheet is going to look ugly for years to come. I feel a touch nervous about these levels of leverage considering American Airlines has been cash flow negative for the majority of the last ten years. Deterioration in economic conditions makes the business very vulnerable to credit markets. The reality is that much of the debt on the balance sheet will need to be refinanced at some point, so this is not a risk that should be discounted.

American Airlines' rising liabilities explain why the company has slowed the pace of share repurchases. Between 2014 and 2018, the company was able to reduce the share float by a whopping 37%. Recently, however, the company announced just a modest $2 billion share buyback plan which it expects to complete by 2020. The reduced buyback is in line with market expectations and management's capital allocation strategy. It was simply unsustainable for the company to keep buying back billions of dollars of stock while liabilities increased so rapidly.

If the company keeps up its operating excellence and generates solid free cash flow, all should go according to plan. If credit markets freeze though, American Airlines may find their access to funds frozen. The absolute worst-case scenario for shareholders would be a capital raise by issuing equity. A large part of American Airlines' intrinsic value is based on the number of shares outstanding and the company's earnings per share. If this increased sharply, the current value of the business for shareholders would be wiped out. The company has a $7 billion of cash on hand, and I'm sure they plan to maintain this liquidity to avoid being at the mercy of the credit markets.

For this reason, I find it slightly odd that the company has opted to pay a $.10 quarterly dividend which it has kept unchanged. American Airlines does not exactly have excess capital and could be using this money to deleverage the balance sheet or repurchase stock. Nevertheless, at only around $48 million a quarter, this represents a relatively small outlay.

The future for American Airlines

A bet on American Airlines is a bet on the consolidation in the airline industry and the company's ability to generate sustainable profits. New airlines are already beginning to spring up and this is never a good sign. On the plus side, the economy has been very strong, it seems unlikely that there would be massive additions to capacity in the future despite a couple of new entrants.

An investment in American Airlines has the potential to earn investors sizable returns in the coming years. The company trades at a big discount to competitors and is cheap on an absolute basis at just seven times earnings. That being said, there are significant risks to investing in the company. American Airlines counts Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) as an investor, but this represents just two percent of the equity portfolio. I would recommend an investment at these price levels, though I would not allocate a sizable portion of any portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.