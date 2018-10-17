The Bear Case For Wayfair

Shares have likely priced in a best case scenario and the company will be challenged to beat lofty expectations out into the future representing limited upside for the stock.

Wayfair stock up 85% in the last six months has been bid up on impressive long term growth forecasts despite not yet turning a profit.

Wayfair, Inc. (W) is set to report Q3 earnings November 1st. This should be another huge quarter with anything less than 40% year-over-year revenue growth likely seen as a disappointment. Q2 revenues increased 47% year over year, reaching $5.7 billion over the last twelve months. Impressive growth numbers has put the stock is up there alongside AMD (AMD) and SQ (SQ) as one of the best performing large cap companies in the entire market over the past six months. Shares are up 85% since May even counting a 15% pullback from all time highs.

Wayfair, Inc. weekly stock chart. Source: Finviz.com

What has really gotten the bulls excited is the company claiming to have captured 25% of the incremental growth in the US online home goods. Growth momentum is expected to continue and by my own estimates, Wayfair may reach 20% market share in in the five years from a current 13%. Unfortunately the story here is that the company has yet to turn a profit with expenses up 56% y/y in Q2 outpacing otherwise solid sales. The company reported negative income of $244 million for the fiscal year 2017. By consensus estimates, Wayfair is not expected to be profitable through at least the next three years.

After taking a deep look at the company and reviewing financials; I'm bearish on the stock but can't recommend shorting it.. yet. I recognize the positives in the bull case but skeptical of some of the long term assumptions that I believe the market has already priced in. Wayfair is quickly becoming the latest internet growth momentum speculative stock du-jour which is a hard train to stop. Overall though, there's just way-more downside a few years out.

This article will first explore the bull case followed by what I believe to be holes in the story that make up my short thesis.

Wayfair's Long Term Plan

The company is in expansion mode investing heavily in technology, customer service, and a last-mile-delivery network. According to management, the plan is to improve "wholesale economics, and logistical efficiency" in the hopes of bumping its average gross margin from a current 24% to a range between 25% to 27%. The long term target is to achieve sustainable adjusted EBITDA margin of 8-10%, thereby reversing losses .

Wayfair, Inc. Long Term Target Model: Source - Q2 earnings presentation.

It's interesting to note that Wayfair has been using the same guidance since at least 2014. For the past five years, nearly every earnings presentation includes the slide pointing to the long term target, we just don't know when that is. Over the period the company has more than tripled revenues while the losses have only increased. Gross margins have been flat around 24% for three years and negative EBITDA still shows no sign of reversing.

Amazon (AMZN) laid the blueprint in the late 1990s for how an ecommerce company can go years with recurring losses by leveraging revenue growth to finally turn a profit. This is the dream of countless tech startups and high valuation unicorns. The W bulls cling to the prospect that Wayfair will double revenue to something like $10 billion a year; and if they could just squeak stretch out a 1% net margin to earn $100 million, the stock would 'only' be trading at a P/E of 100. This is scenario is far from certain. A profit margin around 1%-2% is likely the best Wayfair could hope for in the long run. For reference, Amazon reported a profit margin of 1.7% for the year 2017.

The Bull Case - priced in?

Wayfair, Inc. market share data: Source - Q2 earnings presentation.

Based on information from the investor relations presentation, the US online home-goods market totaled $32 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a composite annual growth rate of 15% through 2027. Wayfair US sales of $4.15bn in 2017 implies the company held a 13% market share. Separately; the company explains that its US revenue growth of $1bn last year over 2016 means it is captured 25% of the growth of the total online market over the period. I used these numbers as the basis for a revenue forecast model out through 2027.

Sales of $30 billion by 2027?

Wayfair, Inc. bull case revenue model. Source - analysis by Dan Victor

Assuming a 15% CAGR, the US online home goods market is expected to grow from $32bn in 2017 to $37bn this year, and upwards of ~$129bn by 2027. The model finds Wayfair could hold a 17% market share at that time with US sales of $22.4bn, up from $4.15bn in 2017. Wayfair US revenue growth at ~40% this year, implies the company is capturing 35% of the incremental growth in the its market right now.

The US online home goods market is set to increase $4.8bn in 2018; consensus forecast for Wayfair US sales growth means the company is capturing (35%). Wayfair 2018 US sales represent 16% market share, up from 13% in 2017.

The bull case model begins with current US revenue growth of 40%, slowing to 8% per year by year 10. Since Wayfair would be growing faster than the market in the near term, Wayfair may achieve 20% market share as early as 2020. The other component are the international revenues, a segment that represented 12% of total revenues in 2017. International sales more than doubled in 2017. Considering intense company investments in Europe and managements' view of part of the company's core strategy, the bull case finds that international segment representing 25% of the company's total revenues by 2027. In all, the model forecasts total revenues of approaching $30 billion in 2027, up from $4.72bn in 2017. Of note; the revenue forecast for 2018 of $6.7bn, and 2019 $8.8bn (up 43% and 30% y/y each year respectively) is broadly in line with current published consensus estimates.

In my opinion the assumptions here are only generously in the realm of possibility and bordering on fantasy. What I see is the market pricing in an overly exuberant bullish case as the base-case given the stocks strong performance. If you think Wayfair can beat these numbers, stop here and go long the stock. Good luck

The Bear Case

My key point is that any deviation from the current growth momentum represents major downside risk. Wayfair is a highly speculative stock that will be punished as the market pushes further and further out the timeline for profitability.

Three concerns I have with the growth outlook.

Intense Competition Uncertainty regarding European expansion Growing customer acquisition costs

The bear case for Wayfair is that there's No-Way the market implied long term growth will materialize that far out into the future. You can play around with the forecast applying different EBITDA and profit margins, and in my opinion nothing here justifies the current growth premium.

If the bulls are correct, lets assume Wayfair becomes profitable in five years; achieving a 1.5% profit margin on revenues of $15.9 billion, the current stock price represents about 45x 2022 earnings.

The stock is expensive any way you look at it on a future earnings prospective. The stock valuation is already at a point where you have to reach to get a DCF to work. It's entirely still possible the company never makes a profit. The extreme bullishness on Wayfair is concerning against the risk of underperforming expectations. The revenue forecast above assumes perfect execution. Wayfair is not Amazon and in my opinion barely a tech company. Furniture is a difficult business and Wayfair will always have to contend with the numerous logistical headaches of shipping large and bulky goods. The business scales poorly relative to "real" tech companies. You can imagine the nightmare that are furniture returns requiring Wayfair to have an army of customer service agents to arrange pickups and deal with needy customers. .

Intense Competition Including Amazon and Walmart

Wayfair, Inc. Market Focus: Source - Q4 2017 earnings presentation.

Not only does Wayfair compete with a number of general ecommerce companies that have a home goods department like Amazon, but also brick and mortar home good specialty stores that also run a website. Many of the major furniture stores targeting the mass-market segment are private like Ashley Home Furniture, and Rooms-to-Go are typically not on stock investors radar. Investors may also not be familiar with Hayneedle.com which is owned by Walmart (WMT) since 2016 and has a very similar website layout. Intense competition will only increase and pressure margins in a business where the companies have little pricing power for many of the commoditized goods.

International Segment Money Pit

Wayfair views Europe as strategically important representing a $300bn potential market for online home goods equaling that of North America. The company's aggressive push into Europe is a concern because the EBITDA margin for its international segment was -17.2% in Q2. The company will need to match the US brand success in Europe if it plans to ever have positive operating income there.

The larger the business becomes in Europe while posting negative EBITDA, the more of a drag it will become on total earnings and free cash flow. It comes down to the large advertising and marketing expenses that Wayfair uses to drive sales. The company will need to increase marketing expenses significantly in Europe for penetration to reach US levels.

Wayfair, Inc. Long Term Target Model: Source - Q2 earnings presentation.

Looking at the current stage of the growth cycle in Europe compared to the experience in the United States, European adjusted EBITDA may remain negative over the next decade. As the European business reaches milestones like $2 billion in sales somewhere around 2021, the current run rate of advertising (12% of revenues) implies an additional $240 million in spending in Europe just on marketing. Logistics are overall more costly outside the United States. There is a possibility that the operations outside the United States turn into an ill advised money-pit.

Rising customer acquisition costs

In the next earnings release, I'll be focusing on overall margins and advertising spending. The company is a big spender on marketing and what I'm seeing is increasing customer acquisition costs, up to $75 per new customer in Q2 from $72 in 2017 while the rate of new customer growth is slowing. Naturally this is to be expected as the company matures; Wayfair management highlights the trend is balanced by existing customers placing more orders and higher average revenues per customer. A further slowdown in active or new customer growth could signal underlying brand weakness beyond the revenue numbers.

Wayfair, Inc. active customer y/y growth. Source - analysis by Dan Victor

Advertising in Q2 totaled $178 million or 11% of revenues for the quarter. The company thinks that long term it can bring this down to the 6-8% range but the appearance right now is that much of the revenue growth has been driven by an aggressive marketing push across platforms including web and TV commercials. Wayfair needs a lot of new customers over the next decade if it plans on doubling and tripling.

I calculate rising acquisition cost per new customer as total advertising spending divided by the number of new customers reported by the company. The company reports a more "net figure" that excludes advertising by partners and also mentions that some of the advertising is directed to bring back existing customers. The rising trend here so-far is not a concern as long as the pace of revenue per customer keeps rising, as it has consecutively every quarter since Q1 2017, reaching $432 per customer in Q2 2018. How much more in revenue per customer can be attained with the current product mix?

My concern here is that at some point in the near future we will get to an intersection where either the active customer growth rate disappoints and or the revenue per customer stalls. The contribution margin is an important metric that I'll be watching going forward and could indicate the first crack in the long term growth outlook.

Wayfair, Inc. customer acquisition. Source - analysis by Dan Victor

Conclusion

Wayfair stock is unjustifiably trading as if its cornered home goods eCommerce. Competition from Amazon and Walmart loom with the online market for home goods to be fiercely challenged. Admittedly; the near term the growth momentum is solid but I believe the company will need exceptional execution going forward to justify its current valuation.

I'm bearish on the stock, but I don't think its a good short right now. The risk reward profile of any at current levels is too balanced to make an entry in my opinion. The bullish narrative will take time to change and I expect any dip to bought. Longer term we will need a series of weak earnings releases for an extended decline in the shares. If the brand losses momentum there is no moat here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.