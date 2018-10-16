IBM: Stop Obsessing On Revenues

The initial stock weakness is due to the market obsessing on the wrong metrics.

The market correctly focuses on revenue metrics when reviewing stock valuations. The problem with International Business Machines (IBM) is that the market obsesses with revenue growth for a company slowly churning out of low-margin legacy businesses. The growth in strategic revenues and cash flows continues supporting our investment thesis of buying the stock on the weakness.

Image Source: IBM Q3'18 charts

Focus On Margins

IBM is trading weak following weaker than expected revenue numbers for Q3. CFO James Kavanaugh made one key statement in the earnings release that all investors should absorb before turning negative on the story:

In the quarter, we again expanded our overall operating pre-tax margin year to year, and produced our strongest year-to-year gross margin performance in three years.

The margin story remains solid in the face of the currency impacts to revenue. IBM actually grew EPS by 5% over last year.

The issue again is the currency impacting revenues. Reported revenues were down 2% on the year due to currency hits of 2 percentage points. Constant currency revenues were actually flat.

Source: IBM Q3'18 charts

One can view the quarterly revenue growth chart over the last five years and see that improving revenue trends did nothing for the stock. Ending over 20 quarters of revenue declines has still left the stock down not far from the multi-year lows below $140.

IBM data by YCharts

Strategic imperative revenues remain strong. Cloud revenue is up 24% over the last year on a constant currency basis.

The pre-tax margins were up about 50 basis points to 19.2% allowing IBM to overcome the revenue declines from currency. Slightly lower tax rates provide a small benefit to EPS as well, but the real key was improving margins that drove EPS growth from $3.26 to $3.42 in Q3.

The company remains bullish on returning to revenue growth as currency turns from a headwind in the next year. Actual revenue growth along with improving margins and share buybacks places IBM on the path to grow EPS from the $13.80 level starting in 2019.

Cash Flow Machine

Whether or not the market believes that IBM can improve revenues and EPS going forward, the company is generating substantial cash flows to constantly reward shareholders with the stock at $140.

The tech giant continues to forecast 2018 free cash flow of $12 billion. At $140, the stock trades at only about 10x FCFs.

The market is slowly catching on to the possibility for EPS growth in the next few years with 2019 analyst estimates over $14 now. Remember that at $140, the stock only trades at 10x '19 estimates while the company is repurchasing shares to provide an EPS boost outside of operations.

In the last quarter, IBM returned $2.1 billion to shareholders with about $0.6 billion spent on share buybacks. The dividend yield already was 4.5% before the stock dip after hours.

Investors are getting substantial capital returns to wait on the forecasted EPS recovery. Even only $2.5 billion spent on stock buybacks on a yearly basis provides a 2% boost to EPS estimates. In fact, the EPS target of $14.05 isn't even reflective of a roughly 2% share buyback.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the market remains far too focused on revenue metrics at IBM. The company has margins headed in the right direction providing the cash flows to boost EPS numbers. A return to earnings growth is just the medicine the stock needs to move beyond the $140 level and investors get a large yield to reward shareholders.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.