Facebook: The Best Opportunity In Tech

Obviously, investors will look for near-term growth rates, but this is the wrong way to think about Facebook.

In Q3 2018 results, look out for further updates on the monetization of its platforms.

Investment Thesis

Facebook (FB) is one of the best cash flow generating companies available at a bargain price. It has an outstanding moat, led by young and fiercely ambitious CEO. I passionately argue that the market has got this one wrong. Additionally, I highlight what investors should be looking out for in its Q3 2018 results.

Growth Rates Going Forward?

Facebook's top line is going to slow down. Everyone knows this tidbit of information, so what? Given that the market is totally ready to throw out the baby out with the bath; grouping together Facebook with all other high flying tech stocks, as one and the same - let's take a super conservative view of Facebook's near-term potential.

Source: earnings call, SEC filings

CFO David Wehner made it very clear during its Q2 2018 earnings call that Facebook would decelerate by high-single-digit in Q3 2018 and decelerate further by high-single-digit in Q4 2018.

Accordingly, I have taken a very conservative view that going forward Facebook's growth rate will decline by 9% in Q3 to $13.8 billion and that its growth rate will decline by a further 9% in Q4 2018. In other words, Facebook would finish FY 2018 generating roughly $55.2 billion in revenue - which is in no way as horrendous as some market pundits would have you believe.

Now, going into FY 2019, assuming the worst-case scenario: working off the assumption that Facebook's high 40% growth rates are a thing of the past. In fact, assuming that Facebook will grow its top line at 25% over the next 2-3 years, is this such a bad thing? This would imply that Facebook would generate a solid $68-70 billion in revenue in FY 2019.

The World's Best ATM Machine

Personally, I do not know of many companies which are able to convert their revenue into free cash flow at the rate at which Facebook converts. In an effort to err on the conservative side of forecasting, assuming that one of Facebook's largest outgoing expenses, its share-based compensation is a cash cost. Then, the hit to Facebook's free cash flow annually reaches roughly $4.2 billion in FY 2019.

Thus, using this figure as a cash spend, Facebook is still able to convert roughly 32% of its revenue into free cash flow - which is astonishing. Now, going back to my conservative estimate of Facebook's forward CAGR of 25%, we are still kicking out around $68 billion in FY 2019, with points to at least $21-22 billion of free cash flow in FY 2019.

Source: author's calculations

In other words, this leaves Facebook trading for approximately 21x free cash flow. Remember, these are not earnings, which need to be redeployed back into the business for Facebook to grow. This actual free cash flow which can either be left on its balance sheet or later used for repurchasing shares.

Incidentally, I should note that while Facebook presently trades at a 12% discount to its share price a year ago, its balance sheet carries an extra $6.8 billion in cash and equivalents (with no debt) compared with Q2 2017.

Q3 2018 - Facebook's Platform Monetization

In recent days, the eyes of most investors have been on Netflix (NFLX) and its venture into offering scripted material. The problem with Netflix's business model was that it was too successful! Now, every company seems focused on adding content to its operations. For example, even Walmart (WMT) is offering its own platform called Vudu. But there are numerous other offerings, such as Prime Video from Amazon (AMZN) and even YouTube Premium (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL). Basically, consumers are left spoilt for choice for top-rated scripted content.

However, the problem with scripted content is that it's expensive. And whereas it used to offer companies great returns on investment, this sticky offering has now attracted competition, which has tempered the prospective returns companies can make from scripted content.

Now, what Facebook is doing with Instagram Stories is very different. Facebook is attempting to leverage its machine learning capabilities so creators can build an audience that can target specific users with content that they find engaging. As of Q2 2018, Instagram Stories boasted of having 400 million people on the platform - a figure really puts in context Netflix's approximate 130 million subscribers, doesn't it?

Facebook's Huge Moat

I believe it's worthwhile reminding readers just how sticky Facebook's platforms are. Here is a fact, there are 2.5 billion people each month using Facebook's platforms. Note, this figure excludes multiple active accounts through a single app. That is a bewildering number.

So, many commentators argue that Facebook is not relevant nowadays, but how to argue with 2.5 billion people on a company's platform? Remember, a large portion of the world struggles to get by on $10 a day (roughly 70% of the global population); thus, it can largely exclude this number from the total people which could access Facebook. Thus, of those which could access Facebook, a stupendous amount does use Facebook. If that does not speak of a strong moat, then what service does?

Takeaway

Facebook is likely to keep generating strong top-line revenue growth of approximately 25% into FY 2019. Then, with no debt, the free cash flow Facebook generates drops straight onto its balance sheet. Finally, Facebook keeps looking for ways to increase users' engaged with the platform as well as monetizing its current offerings. Facebook is an investment opportunity which should not be available, yet, it's very much available.

Author's note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships and our Deep Value network.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Find alpha in unloved names with enormous upside potential At Deep Value Returns, I'm laser-focused on two things: free cash flow and unloved businesses. Companies that are going through troubled times, but that are otherwise stable and cash flow generative can be bought on the cheap, providing investors with an opportunity for exceptional returns once those names come back in favor - as they often do. If you're looking for a deep value investing approach inspired by Buffett, Icahn, and Greenblatt that can help you generate between 50% and 200% potential upside in just a few years, then sign up for your two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.