Consolidated Edison Makes A Big Move Into Solar

Consolidated Edison (ED) is what some might call a stodgy old utility company. And for the most part, it is. Perfect for grandmothers and widows looking for a stable, secure, and investment grade utility company. That's because an estimated 90% of earnings over the next five years will come from its baseline electric and gas distribution businesses. As a result, ConEd's earnings are among the most stable in the entire utility sector. However, the company is increasing its exposure to clean energy through a recently announced deal to acquire 981 MW of solar electric production projects from Sempra Energy (SRE). These assets should help grow EPS by an estimated ~4% over the next 5 years. The current dividend is 3.8%.

Bottom line: ConEd is a pleasant income producer with growing exposure to clean energy.

Growing The Clean Energy Business

The majority of the 981 MW of renewable energy production ED is buying from Sempra are solar assets in the desert southwest (an ED/Sempra JV wind energy project in Nebraska being the only exception):

Source: ConEd Presentation (available here).

The acquisition will increase Con Edison's renewable energy production portfolio by an estimated 60% to 2,600 MW. The company's renewable energy mix after the deal will be 85% solar and 15% wind. These are relatively new solar assets and are supported by long-term power purchase agreements with investment grade partners. The weighted average remaining PPA life for the assets is 19 years.

The purchase price of the assets is $1.54 billion in addition to the assumption of $576 million in non-recourse debt. The company expects to fund the deal by issuing $715 million in equity and raising $825 million in non-recourse financing. The deal is expected to close by the end of this year.

Note the $715 million in equity, at the stock's current price of ~$76, implies the company will issue 9.4 million shares. That's only an estimated 3% dilution as compared to the outstanding share count of 311.1 million. Assuming the deal closes this year, the company expects:

To realize a $0.50/share GAAP gain on its existing JV assets.

The assets will be GAAP dilutive to earnings by ~$0.25/share and $0.15/share for 2019 and 2020, respectively.

The assets are expected to generate $485 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2019.

The end result is that ConEd has demonstrated a steady and disciplined approach to building its renewable energy portfolio over the recent past. But with the Sempra, in addition to other renewable projects, the company will roughly double its renewables generation capacity on a year-over-year basis:

Stock Price Valuation

The Fed's interest rate hikes are certainly one reason that ED is trading down ~15% from its all-time high of $89.70 reached last December:

Source: Yahoo Finance

But before you get all excited about buying ConEd at a "discount", I believe the company to be fairly valued here. With a P/E=15 and estimated dividend rate increases of 3.5% annually over the next five-year period, it's hard to make a case that the company has much upside other than to grind its way higher at a slow-n-steady pace. The rise to $89.70 late last year likely had much more to do with investors looking for yield than it did with any expectations that ED will have a significantly higher growth rate going forward.

Meantime, ED's current 3.8% yield is still considerably higher than the 10-year Treasury (currently 3.16%) despite 7 Federal Reserve rates hikes that have increased the Fed Funds rate by more than 4x (from 0.5% to 2.25%) over the past two years. Further Fed interest rate hikes could push ED's yield higher by putting pressure on the stock price.

Summary and Conclusion

With the help of the Sempra deal, ConEd will practically double its existing renewables portfolio on a yoy basis. The vast majority of the acquired assets are solar energy production with an average PPA life of 19 years. Despite being 15% off its recent high near $90, ConEd looks fairly valued at $76; a Fed fund rate of 2.25%; and a yield of 3.8%. However, investors should consider that additional interest rates hikes could put downward pressure on the stock price considering ED's rather slow-n-steady EPS growth rate. A yield of 4-5% may be a more enticing entry point to establish new positions.

Investors wanting exposure to higher growth (but lower income) in the renewable space should consider my favorite electric utility: NextEra Energy (NEE). NextEra is currently trading with a P/E = 10 and has a yield of 2.6%. However, its stock price has doubled over the past 5 years. That compares to ~36% increase in the price of ConEd stock over the same time frame.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ED.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.