Studio City IPO: Undervalued, But Extremely Risky

With ADSs being sold at a low valuation as compared to peers, investors should be very careful with Studio City (MSC). There are several risks that shareholders should notice before buying ADSs. The company comes with a large amount of debt, and the financial risk is very elevated. In addition, the float is quite low, so the volatility risk could be quite significant. Finally, the company is expected to be controlled by one of the shareholders. The Board of Directors could be non-independent.



Some of the best people on Wall Street are working on this deal. It will retain the interest of many investors:

Business

Incorporated in Cayman Islands and headquartered in Hong Kong, Studio City runs a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau.

With approximately 970 gaming machines, a 5,000-seat live performance arena and 1,600 luxury hotel rooms, investors should notice that this is a serious and large casino. Studio City was awarded Casino/Integrated Resort of the Year for 2016 by the 9th International Gaming Awards.

Market Opportunity

The market opportunity is large. In terms of revenues, Macau is the biggest gaming destination in the world. Las Vegas seems very small as compared to Macau. In 2017, the amount of revenues made in Macau was more than 5x than that reported in the Las Vegas Strip. The total amount of revenues was equal to $33.2 billion in 2017. Additionally, the market is growing at a large pace. The prospectus reads that the gross gaming revenues in Macau in 2018 imply 15.9% y/y. The image below provides further details:

Balance Sheet: The Amount Of Financial Debt Is Worrying

Investors will need to review closely the financial debt of Studio City. The debt is not small. As of December 31, 2017, the amount of cash equals $348 million, which does not seem enough to pay the next debt obligations. In addition, the most significant assets are properties and equipment of $2.28 billion, which may not be sold easily. With this in mind, the company may have liquidity issues in the future. The image below provides the assets and liabilities as reported in the prospectus: Source: Prospectus

The most important table that investors will need to review is shown in the image below. It shows the contractual obligations of Studio City. The company will need to pay $1.45 billion in one to three years. Investors should be concerned since Studio City does not have sufficient cash to pay this amount of money. If the company needs to raise further capital in the future, the stock dilution could make the share price decline. In addition, the company has signed notes with interest rates of 5.87% and 7.25%. Some investors may believe that these interest rates are large. Take a look at them:

27% Y/Y Revenue Growth and 368% CFO growth

With revenue growth of 27% y/y, amounting to $539.8 million, in 2017, the income statement is what the market will like the most. Note that 54% of the total revenue in 2017 came from gaming and related services. The rest of the revenue comes from rooms, food and beverage, entertainment among other sources.

With that, it is also very beneficial that operating income has increased in the last two years and became positive in 2017. The operating income was equal to $54.7 million and $80.45 million in 2016 and 2017, respectively. The image below provides the income statement:

The cash flow statement is even better than the income statement. The market should appreciate that the CFO increased by 368% y/y to $68.31 million in 2017. DCF modellers and value investors should appreciate this feature. Take a look at the image below for further details.



Shareholders: Oaktree and Silver Point

The assessment of shareholders shows that private equity investors Oaktree and Silver Point have shares. Some investors may appreciate that the funds are behind the company. Keep in mind that they should help Studio City in becoming profitable. With that, investors should be careful. Private equities usually use substantial amount of leverage to acquire businesses like Studio City. Shareholders need to understand that they may suffer substantial financial risk. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Oaktree and Silver Point are the owners of New Cotai, which owns 38.2% of the total outstanding shares of Studio City. In addition, there is another entity, MCE Cotai, which owns 57.3% stake in the company. The image below provides further details on this matter:

With this information in mind, the float is expected to be very low, which investors should not appreciate. As a result, the stock price volatility could be quite high, which means even more risk for shareholders. The stock returns could be very large in short period of time, and the trading losses could also be large.

Use Of Proceeds: Proceeds Will Serve To Pay Debt

The use of proceeds may not be appreciated. First of all, the company will use the proceeds to pay certain amount of debt, which is a detrimental feature. However, the worst seems to be that Studio City does not have a definitive plan for the repayment of the total outstanding debt.

With the CFO in mind, the cash in hand and the proceeds from the IPO, Studio City should not be able to pay its debts in the near future. The financial risk seems large, and the company does not have any plan. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Capitalization And Competitors

The expected capitalization shows that Studio City has two classes of shares, which most investors will not appreciate. Additionally, the amount of debt after the IPO is expected to be significant, equal to $1.686 million. The net proceeds expected are approximately $314.6 million. With this figure in mind and taking a look at the image below, the company may use almost all the proceeds to repay debts:

With 224.586 million class A shares and 72.511 million class B shares, the total amount of shares will equal 297.097 million shares. Each ADS represents four class A shares. Thus, at $11.5 per ADS, the total market capitalization should be $854 million. Adding $1.686 billion in debt and deducting $348 million in cash, the total enterprise value equals $2.192 billion. The adjusted EBITDA was $279.102 million and $122.965 million in 2017 and 2016, respectively, so forward EBITDA of $558.2 million seems reasonable. The image below provides further details regarding the EBITDA and the EBITDA margin:

With these figures in mind, the company sells ADSs at 3.92x forward EBITDA, which seems very cheap. Additionally, assuming forward revenues of $684 million, 27% more than that of 2017, the ADSs are sold at 3.2x forward sales, which is also cheap. Studio City knows very well that the price should be very low since its financial risk is significant.

The company mentions that operating casinos in Macau is quite competitive. There are many new competitors opening new casinos close to the location of Studio City. Most of the company's closest competitors are not public, which does not help in assessing the valuation of Studio City. The following lines provide more information in this regard:

The company seems to be very undervalued as compared to other peers. Wynn Macau Ltd. (OTCPK:WYNMF) with an enterprise value of $19.88 billion, which also operates in Macau, trades at 16.05x EBITDA and 4.05x sales. MGM Resorts (MGM) with enterprise value of $32.14 billion trades at 13.41x EBITDA and 2.92x sales. SJM Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:SJMHF) with an enterprise value of $6.3 billion trades at 2.26x sales and 14.20x EBITDA. With these ratios in mind, Studio City should sell ADSs at a more expensive capitalization.

Controlled Company: This Is A Serious Risk

The company will be controlled by MCE Cotai. This means that the Board of Directors may not be independent, which is a very serious risk. Keep in mind that the Board could take decisions to benefit the largest shareholder damaging the interest of small shareholders. The lines below provide further details:

Conclusion

Selling ADSs at 3.2x forward sales and 3.92x forward EBITDA, Studio City seems very cheap as compared to peers. With that, investors should be very careful with this name. There are several risks to take into account. Firstly, the debt is quite high, and the financial risk seems elevated. Additionally, the float is low, which means that stock volatility risk could be another risk. Finally, the company is expected to be controlled, which will be disliked by most investors. To sum up, Studio City is not a name that low risk investors should be interested in.

