J.B. Hunt: Good Earnings Support A Higher Share Price

The company was able to grow sales across the board while being perfectly able to deal with rising input prices.

One of my favorite transportation stocks just reported its third-quarter earnings. Because J.B. Hunt (JBHT) is one of America's biggest transportation companies, we get a good insight into the transportation industry besides the quarterly reflection of the company itself. I really liked the third quarter results and believe this is a good reflection of the current strength among transportation companies and the general state of the US economy.

Source: AnnualReports.com

What's J.B. Hunt?

Before I go any further, I think it is important to quickly discuss the company's business segments and core characteristics. J.B. Hunt is currently the biggest listed trucking company in the US, valued at $12.3 billion. The company is operating in 4 segments. The biggest segment is intermodal which has the largest drayage fleet in North America. The second largest segment is focused on dedicated contract services which are mainly dealing with fleet creation, conversion, and augmentation. In other words, it is a technology-focused segment based on optimization. Technology is also increasingly used in its smallest segment called 'truckload' which has one of the largest networks in the US.

Source: J.B. Hunt Q3/2018 Earnings Presentation

Q3 Earnings Were Up By Double Digits

Third quarter EPS came in at $1.19. This is 30.8% higher compared to the third quarter of 2017. Total sales added 20% to $2.21 billion while operating income soared 6%. The bigger trend shows the impressive revenue trend that only had two periods of contraction/weakness. The first one happened in 2008 while economic weakness in 2014 and 2015 also pressured transportation sales. That said, net income recently exploded to more than $750 billion on a TTM basis. This is both due to a stronger economy and the most recent tax cuts from the Trump administration. As an example, the third quarter effective tax rate came in at 20.4% versus 35.9% in Q3 of 2017. This is a difference of roughly $23 million USD.

JBHT Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

That said, operating margins slightly declined from 8.9% in Q3/2017 to currently 7.9%. This was mainly the result of rising fuel and fuel taxes as well as rising salaries, wages, and employee benefits.

Net margins improved from 5.4% to 5.9%. This was entirely the result of a lower tax rate as I just mentioned.

That said, the company's bottom line got support from every segment. Intermodal increased its sales by 16% to $1.22 billion while operating income accelerated 10% to $120.3 million. Intermodal benefited from a strong economy while network disruptions caused by five major derailments put pressure on volume growth. Total volume was up just 1% while revenue per load was up 15%. The company was quite successful when it comes to managing rising fuel prices and freight mix management. 16% sales growth with just 1% volume growth is quite impressive.

Dedicated contract services improved sales by 24% to $4.5 billion. Productivity per truck/week increased 7%. Operating income, on the other hand, decreased 18% to $753 million. This is primarily from $8.4 million of a pre-announced charge to insurance and claims costs. That's one of the reasons why adjusted EPS is much higher as you can see on the Estimize website.

Integrated capacity solutions improved sales by 28% while net income added 40%. Volumes increased 41% while revenue per load decreased roughly 9% due to an increased mix of contractual LTL volume.

Truckload sales increased 14% while net income increased 61%. Revenue ex. fuel surcharges increased 13% which was primarily due to a 19% increase in rates per loaded mile offset by a 5% decrease in length of haul.

So far so good, but this brings us to the next question.

What's Next?

The main question when looking at 'macro stocks' like J.B. Hunt is how well the company is able to perform in a certain economic trend. In this case, we are dealing with extremely high growth. Both general US economic confidence and confidence in the shipments industry are very high (graph below).

It is no surprise that J.B. Hunt is doing business in a very favorable environment. The question was how well the company would handle rising input costs and how high actual sales growth would be. Both of these topics turned out to be very bullish. J.B. Hunt continues to use its well-designed transportation network and transportation solutions to service a market that is dire in need of transportation solutions.

Source: J.B. Hunt Q3/2018 Earnings Presentation

All things considered, I believe the current correction is offering an interesting buying opportunity. The stock is trading at 16.3 times earnings with a PEG ratio as low as 0.75. I would not be surprised if this stock went up to at least $125 over the next few weeks.

The downside is a slowing economy which would pressure the entire transportation industry. However, at this point, I do not expect a sudden slowing cycle even though we are in a very mature stage of the business cycle.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.