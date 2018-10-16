Medtronic After The Mazor Robotics Acquisition - More Attractive Than Becton, Dickinson?

After the Mazor Robotics acquisition, and when the stock is close to the $100 mark, it's time to look again at this company.

Introduction

In a previous article, I analyzed Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX), and I found it to be a great company which is also a dividend aristocrat. In the current article, I am going to analyze Medtronic (MDT) and try to see whether it is a more attractive company than Becton, Dickinson. The company just announced the acquisition of Mazor Robotics, and it is a good time to take another look at it.

In general, I love the medical devices sub-sector in the healthcare sector. The companies there are more "boring" and tend to have much less glamour than pharmaceutical companies, with shining patents and blockbuster drugs. Therefore, many times, you can find consistent companies for fair valuation which deliver high returns to investors.

In this article, I will use the following graph to analyze the company. I will look at the fundamentals, valuation, risks and opportunities after the latest acquisition announcement. I will then try to decide which company is more attractive for dividend growth investors, who invest for the long term.

Medtronic is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies and services. It also provides services to the hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Fundamentals

The revenue stream has grown significantly in the past several years. The major reason for the growth is the acquisition of Covidien back in 2015, which was valued at almost $50 billion. Since then, the company shows mid-single digits revenue growth which is achieved organically. At the same time, the company set a guidance that shows that investors should expect similar growth rate. Mid-single digits growth, together with improving margins and efficient acquisition, will support the company going forward.

The earning per share is growing at an even faster pace. While they don't show mid-teens growth rate like Becton, Dickinson shows, they are also forecasted to grow at high single digits in the medium term. The catalysts for the EPS growth are revenue growth, improving margins, and the deleveraging which will lower interest expense. At the same time, the company is enjoying the synergies from the acquisition of Covidien.

The company is a dividend aristocrat that has raised the annual dividend payment every year for the past 40 years. The company is putting the dividend high in its priority list, and with a payout ratio of 35%, investors should feel very safe about investing in its shares. The current yield may not seem too attractive now, but this 2% are higher than the average yield over the past five years, and with growth rate of around 10% annually, long-term investors have a lot to expect.

The number of shares outstanding has grown significantly when the company acquired Covidien back in 2015. Since then, the company is consistently using some of its cash flow to buy back its share. The company is using $1.2 billion this year to lower its share count, and it will also buy back some of its debt, and therefore lowering interest expense and increasing the net income.

Valuation

The current P/E ratio for this year's forecasted earning is 18.5. I find the company to be fairly valued at this valuation. BDX trades for a higher valuation, but it also offers a higher EPS growth rate. I feel comfortable buying shares at this valuation, but investors should know that there is room for a pullback, and when interest rate keeps climbing up, they may have an opportunity to buy it for an even more compelling valuation.

The graph from Fastgraphs.com supports my claim. While the valuation is fair, and the current P/E is lower than the average, we can see that, at some points in the past decade, the company was trading for a much lower valuation. Since investors cannot foresee the future, they should consider buying companies of good shares when they are fairly valued.

When I compare Medtronic and Becton, Dickinson I find that Medtronic is more attractively valued than its peer. However, BDX is forecasted to grow faster. At the same time, I must note that the higher valuation is based on forecasts, and therefore, it is far from being certain.

Opportunities

The Mazor acquisition is negligible at the moment. The revenues of the company are very low, and the company is not expected to show any meaningful cash flow in the coming years. The reason that this is an opportunity for Medtronic is that it may server as a platform for a whole new business segment. If Medtronic manages to do it, it has paid only ~1% of its market value for a company that offers significant diversification.

While Mazor is a long-term opportunity, in the short term, we see a very positive business environment for Medtronic and other companies in the sector. Just like BDX, Medtronic has also raised its forecast for 2019. The company sees higher revenues and higher margins, so investors should expect it to beat the EPS forecast for the year.

In the medium term, Medtronic will enjoy continuing growth of sales in emerging markets. China, India, Eastern Europe and other countries in Asia have increased spending on medical devices. At the same time, especially in developed countries where diabetes has become a plague, MDT will attempt to grow its diabetes segment. With such an impressive growth YoY, investors have a lot to expect in the medium term.

Risks

Two main risks for the medium and long term have to do with two main opportunities. While the company needs emerging markets growth to keep showing top and bottom line growth, the political climate may be more complicated. If the tensions between the United States and China escalate, we will see a trade war that may damage the results of companies doing business in China. MDT sees a china as an important catalyst, and therefore, it is a risk for its growth story.

Another risk is the growing competition in the diabetes sector. People with diabetes tend to live with the disease for years, and the cost of treating it is high. It is one of the plagues of the 21st century, and many peers look for solutions. Medtronic will have to keep innovate and compete, to maintain the growth in this segment, and fierce competition may pressure margins and slow its growth.

Another short-term risk is the strong USD. The strong USD that may get even stronger when the central bank keeps raising the interest rate is eroding earnings outside of the United States. While many companies like to show earning without the impact of currency fluctuation, buybacks and dividends are both paid using USD, and stronger USD may hurt earnings in the short term.

Conclusions

When I look at Becton, Dickinson and Medtronic, I find two companies with a very solid future. At the moment, I prefer Medtronic over Becton, Dickinson due to the more attractive valuation. The higher valuation of BDX is supported by more optimistic forecast. In the current environment, when we see the interest rate climbing, I prefer the company that offers better valuation and more margin of safety.

I believe that when you invest for the long term, the current discount is meaningful. I don't care about the next three years. I care about the next decade, and even longer. Therefore, I cannot prefer a company that has similar risks and opportunities profile but trades for a higher valuation due to higher expectation for the coming three years. While both companies are great and will probably offer significant return in the coming decade, at the moment, I prefer Medtronic.

