Aphria Doesn't Need To Dominate To Justify Its Price

However, even a portion of the domestic Canadian market could justify the valuation of the stock right now.

It has the right mix of cash on the books, sales agreements with Canadian provinces, consumer brands, and foreign subsidiaries to dominate the global market.

Canada's third largest marijuana producer, Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF), published its quarterly report recently. I won't discuss the numbers because I'm sure other contributors in Seeking Alpha have dissected it already. Instead, I want to focus on what's likely to be the most interesting quarter for marijuana producers across Canada.

As recreational marijuana becomes legal on the 17th of October, investors, regulators and producers are bracing for answers to the many known unknowns of the legal marijuana market. The substance has been illegal in pretty much every part of the world for over a century. The end of prohibition in a G7 country will have an impact on the black market, consumer behavior, retail prices, and producer margins.

With sales agreements in every Canadian province, Aphria already has access to over 99% of the country's population. It's managed to sell over 7,000 kgs of marijuana since 2014 and currently has inventory of over 4,893.7 kgs. By the end of 2019, the company's annual production run rate is expected to hit 255,000 kgs. The trouble is, Canada's retail demand is expected to be just over 800,000 kgs every year. Along with Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF) and Canopy Growth (CGC), these three producers are expected to generate 1.5 million kgs every year by the end of 2019. That's nearly double domestic demand just from three producers!

It's not like these companies don't know what they're doing. I believe the focus is on foreign markets; America, in particular. The global market for marijuana is likely to be $200b by 2030 (that's medical and recreational combined). So, to justify the current valuation and win the battle for market share, cannabis producers need a few tools:

A popular consumer brand

A lot of cash

Access to other markets

Aphria seems well positioned when you consider this laundry list of requirements. It has access to over 12 countries through joint ventures, subsidiaries, or agreements. It also has $350m in cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities on the book. That's more than Aurora's $68m but a lot less than Canopy's $4.6b. Unlike Aurora, Aphria has a consumer brand. However, the brand doesn't seem as well established as Canopy's Tweed.

Canopy looks like it's in a better financial position, although the stock is currently trading at 140x PS ratio. Its current market cap of $11.5b is more than twice the size of Canada's expected marijuana market this year. Although three consumer brands - Tweed/Hiku/Spectrum - gives the company an edge over Aphria which has no well-known mainstream consumer product (yet). Meanwhile, debt stands at $6.7M, and the value of its property and equipment is over $317M. In my opinion, Canopy is in the best position in this market.

Over at Aurora, the expected capacity for production is the highest in the market (570k kgs). That's not the only place Aurora comes out on top. The company also has access to the highest number of countries - 18. Aurora doesn't have a partnership with a major player (although there are rumors Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) will strike one soon) and doesn't yet have a consumer brand. However, cash stands at $200m, which is more than enough to help the company stand on its own for the foreseeable future. Aurora stock trades at a PS ratio of 115x, which is lower than Canopy but higher than Aphria.

So, it's fair to say Aphria sits somewhere between Aurora and Canopy in this emerging market. But its market cap is a lot lower, which could indicate an undervalued opportunity for investors.

Aphria Valuation

Like nearly every company in this sector, Aphria trades at an insanely high price-to-sales (PS) ratio. As I write this, the stock price is $15, market capitalization is $3.6b, and the PS ratio is 88x. However, when you take a closer look, that valuation isn't as crazy as it seems.

APHQF data by YCharts

Consider the fact that the company has $350m in cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities on the book. In that context, the stock trades at merely 10x deployable assets. That's also a lot higher than Aurora, but a lot lower than Canopy.

Another interesting fact about Aphria is its low long-term debt. At just over $52m at the end of May this year, the net debt-to-equity ratio is a little over 0.058. Low debt further bolsters the financial strength of the company, especially considering the fact that Aurora each carries a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17x (although that isn't dangerously high either). With just $5.4m in debt, Canopy comes out on top yet again with the lowest debt among the three.

Aphria manages to generate a 75% gross margin, which is considered to be the highest in the industry. However, that doesn't flow down to the operational side. The company's operational expenses are higher than its gross margin, mainly due to the high share-based compensation it offers employees. This could change once the recreational market opens up and sales increase.

The alcohol sector is my yardstick for valuations in marijuana. I think a mature market for marijuana stocks should place the leading players at an average PS ratio of 5x and an average net margin of 25%.

With that in mind, Aphria needs to multiply sales 17x to justify its nearly 85x PS ratio. That means a leap from $34m annually to $580m. You'll notice that $580m in sales is just 14.5% of the estimated value of the Canadian marijuana market ($4b annually). In other words, Aphria can justify its current market price even if it manages to gain only a portion of the domestic market and sustain long-term net margins around 25%. I think that's certainly possible. Aphria doesn't even need to conquer the global market or beat out bigger rivals like Canopy or Aurora to do so.

Considering all the factors I've outlined in this article, Aphria looks like an attractive investment at the moment.

