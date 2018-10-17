Nemus Bioscience: A Promising Medical Marijuana Play

The approval of epidiolex by the FDA for GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) was a crucial moment in the history of the development of cannabinoid drugs. My article here presents the details and ramifications of this. The subsequent scheduling of the drug to Schedule 5 was a further boost to the financial prospects of GW Pharma. It also opens up the way for others to follow. Nemus Bioscience (OTCQB:NMUS) could be the best placed to become a long-term beneficiary of this.

Financing

Financing is, of course, the million-dollar question for all drug development companies. They need to secure financing for the long drawn-out process of drug development and approval at a time when they have little or no income from selling products. Then, they need to ramp up spending on manufacturing and marketing to bring products to market.

Earlier this month, Nemus announced a credit infusion from majority shareholder Emerald Health Sciences. This comprised a credit facility of US$20 million maturing in October 2022. There is also an agreement to purchase 10 million shares in the open market.

A look at the financial statements of the company as of the latest quarter ending 30th June illustrates how vital this input from Emerald has been.

The stock price reflected the good news, as shown by the 1-month stock chart illustrated below:

(Source: Charles Schwab)

Emerald itself is a Canadian cannabis producer and seller. It is a strategic investor in various cannabis companies, of which Nemus is the latest. Like much of the cannabis sector, its stock price has recently soared after a precipitous fall. Of course, much of this has to do with sentiment from the pending legalisation of cannabis in Canada.

The new chairman of the Nemus board, Dr. Avtar Dhillon, said:

"This funding allows Nemus to launch its first human clinical trial in glaucoma for NB1111 while also securing the financial ability to rapidly develop its pipeline of proprietary products and analog."

The financing equation never goes away for drug development companies. It is further complicated by U.S. financing laws in relation to cannabis. Companies in the cannabis sphere are in general unable to get basic banking services because of Federal restrictions. That may change in the next few years.

Nemus's successful tie-up with Emerald is a key development. This follows an earlier financial arrangement with Schneider Finance that fell through. That had threatened the continuation of Nemus as a going concern. Its share price has risen since this despite the general fall in the market.

GW Pharma had somewhat surprised the market with a further fund-raising exercise this month. As of 30th June, the company had equivalent to US$440 million in cash and cash reserves. Despite these substantial cash reserves, it raised a further US$345 million in equity through issuing 1.9 million American Depositary Shares. This, of course, results in share dilution, and the stock price dropped after a recent substantial rise on all the good news. This drop may well have been more technical than anything else. With the stock price now below the issuance price, there will be a concerted effort to push the market price up again to the level of issuance.

GW Pharma, though, has been kind to those of us who invested early in its existence. Its IPO in April 2013 priced at US$8.90. The stock price is now at US$143. The market cap has risen to US$4 billion.

The further financing by GW Pharma may also not be unconnected with the Schedule 5 announcement from the DEA. This puts epidiolex in the least restrictive scheduling category for drugs. It is on par with items such as cough medicines containing codeine. Income potential is substantially increased because it loosens restrictions on refilling medical prescriptions for the drug.

Drug Pipeline

My September article detailed the pipeline for GW Pharma. This gives great promise that epidiolex for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and for Dravet syndrome should not just be one-off successes for what are rare orphan designation conditions. The company's long-term pipeline looks promising.

Nemus has a similarly interesting pipeline, though at a far earlier stage of development. This is illustrated below:

(Source: Nemus)

Its early-stage development status is illustrated below:

(Source: Nemus)

Glaucoma is the prime immediate target right now for the company. Over 70 million people worldwide suffer from this condition. As populations age in developed countries, this number will only increase. Nemus calculates a market opportunity of US$4.8 billion, of which USA accounts for US$3 billion. The ageing population means that there is an estimated CAGR of 6.6%. In fact, glaucoma has a high incidence in Asia, but the less-developed medical treatment market in most Asian countries understates the dollar potential at the present time. For MRSA (methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus), the company calculates an annual market opportunity of US$4.3 billion by 2022, subsequently rising to US$6 billion. MRSA has become increasingly resistant to antibiotics. It can lead to life-threatening conditions, such as pneumonia and sepsis. The potential for chemotherapy-related treatments is substantially higher, as can be seen from the chart above.

A treatment solution for glaucoma is a prominent unmet market need and opportunity. Nemus believes its NB1111 product will lower intraocular pressure and will additionally have direct neuroprotective effects on the cells that make up the optic nerve, thus improving vision.

The company is also doing ground-breaking research with its unique bio-engineered cannabinoids in relation to ageing and brain degenerative conditions such as Alzheimer's. Earlier this year, Dr. David Schubert joined the Board. He is a prominent neuroscientist from the Salk Institute well-known for his research in this field.

Nemus recently signed a new manufacturing agreement with long-time partner Albany Molecular Research Inc. The company will produce for Nemus synthetic versions of its proprietary product of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol).

The projected global market size evidences that the company is targeting treatment for common and widespread medical demands. Nemus has been stressing its work on CB-1 and CB-2 receptors, which are what bind to the cannabinoid receptors in the body. A lot of emphasis is being put on the anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective qualities of CBD (cannabidiol).

Nemus itself illustrates the potential beneficial effects of cannabis as follows:

(Source: Nemus)

There are various strong positive factors. Medical science is becoming increasingly optimistic of the many possible health benefits from cannabinoids. This is perhaps not surprising, as cannabinoids in cannabis are directly related to the endocannabinoids in the human body that control our neurotransmissions. A report last year from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine left little doubt about the beneficial effects of cannabinoids in relation to various "cancers, diseases and mental health" issues.

There is already a great deal of usage worldwide of cannabis for chemotherapy-induced problems on which Nemus is working. There seems little doubt that cannabinoids can be of great help in this, so the promise of a drug developed in this way is obvious. Other companies are working on similar lines. GW Pharma is also working on drug development for cancer pain and for the unpleasant effects of chemotherapy.

One important factor to bear in mind is the difference between drugs based on CBD and THC. GW Pharma got its Schedule 5 for epidiolex because it is based on CBD, a non-psychoactive cannabinoid. THC in its pure form does produce psychoactive effects. As things stand at present, a drug based on this and approved by the FDA would undoubtedly get an unfavourably higher Schedule rating from the DEA.

Nemus has the further advantage of working closely with the University of Mississippi in that institution's research programme into cannabinoids. The company and the university in partnership are, in fact, the only body allowed under Federal law to grow cannabis for research purposes. Other researchers find it difficult to get funds for clinical research because of Federal restrictions. This could prove a key advantage for the Nemus and University of Mississippi partnership. The company benefits from worldwide exclusivity for all compounds developed by the university. As with GW Pharma, it has a programme of patent protection.

Medical Marijuana Drug Picture

In a previous article, I detailed some of the other players in this market.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX), with its synthetic ZX 008 drug, has its proponents. ZX 008 may well come to market by the end of next year. Its latest results in Phase 2 testing in July this year for Dravet syndrome were promising. However, it is still a long road to get approval for both efficacy and safety after Phase 2 testing. Additionally, it should be noted that Dravet syndrome is a rare condition with limited monetisation potential, especially bearing in mind the FDA approval of epidiolex for this condition.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE), with its synthetic ZYN 001 and 002 drugs, has its advocates. However, there are doubts, which I share, about the company's product potential, as was detailed in another article. The company had disappointing results in July when its ZYN 001 THC-based product administered through a transdermal patch failed to meet its goals. Now, Zynerba's emphasis seems to be more on ZYN 002 for epilepsy. This is becoming a crowded market.

Vitality Biopharma (OTCQB:OTCQB:VBIO) is involved in the development of cannabosides and has its advocates. The company's THC-based oral pro-drug VBX-100 is particularly targeting bowel conditions and shows promise, but has not yet got to human testing status. It is researching on a range of neurological and inflammatory conditions.

Both Zogenix and Zynerba seem to be chasing GW Pharma in their drug treatments for childhood epilepsies. Their drug pipelines do not seem to offer much potential for substantial earnings in the short or medium term. Allied to which, their stock prices, though well down from their respective 52-week highs, are nevertheless quite lofty on projected potential earnings.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) has its advocates. To me, the company is too high-risk because of its legal problems to do with fraudulent marketing. Criminal charges were brought against the top executives over the company's marketing practices for its fentanyl opioid spray, subsys. It does have some phase 2 and phase 3 studies under way and interesting research into novel spray technologies. However, once the Federal government brings criminal charges against a company, history tells us the company has a long road back to health. The share price seems quite inflated when taking into consideration there are little immediate prospects of new revenues being able to match the falling revenues from subsys.

One year ago, I detailed the plans of these companies in an article. I warned against them for various reasons, and their stock price performance since then has been generally punishing for investors. Drug development and approval is a slow process. Investors should do their own due diligence on these and quite a few other ones entering the arena.

Small drug development companies such as these, and that includes now the more successful GW Pharma, are certainly potential takeover targets. Buying a company on the possibility of a white knight riding to its rescue is not generally a wise investment decision, however. Big Pharma, though, is undergoing a trend of buying up small development companies rather than developing new drugs in-house. GW Pharma has been rumoured to be a likely takeover target, probably by a European Big Pharma entity.

U.S. companies have been wary of buying out a cannabis-connected company because of the attitude of the Trump administration. However, that may be changing, or at least in connection with buying into non-U.S. companies. This was seen recently with the investment by Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) in Canadian cannabis play Canopy Growth Corp. (OTC:CGC, TSE:WEED)

The general picture for legalisation of medical marijuana worldwide continues to move quite rapidly in a very positive direction. There is a secular sea change towards legalisation. The recreational legalisation this week in Canada has engendered a great deal of optimism in the market. In Canada alone, there are 331,000 registered patients who can use marijuana for medical purposes from 120 licensed suppliers.

In previous articles, I have written about the use of cannabis oil for epilepsy in Europe and the court cases being brought in the U.K. The situation there has developed rapidly this month, with the U.K. government decreeing that medical cannabis oil containing THC will be available on prescription as of 1st November. CBD oil was already allowed. The Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs is recommending cannabis in general should move from Schedule 1 to Schedule 2.

This may lead to some competition between natural cannabis and those companies such as GW Pharma and Nemus developing drugs from cannabinoids. These new developments in the U.K, which has been trailing most of Europe in its cannabis policies, should however in general be favourable to GW Pharma in its marketing of epidiolex in Europe. It is very likely that it will be approved by the EMA (European Medicines Agency) in the first quarter of 2019.

Conclusion

Legalisation of medical marijuana products worldwide is a secular trend that seems unstoppable now. Over 40 countries worldwide allow medical marijuana use. GW Pharma has been the first beneficiary, and many others will follow. For the putative cannabis investor, it seems a better bet than recreational cannabis. There you are betting mainly on the supply of an easily grown commodity. Short term there will be a supply shortage of legal cannabis in Canada, but supply should overtake demand in the long term.

Nemus is an early-stage drug research company. It looks to be following a similar path to GW Pharma and has certain strong advantages over competitors:

Its status with the Federal Government and the University of Mississippi.

The high calibre and good reputation of its team of research scientists.

Access to funds at least in the short-to-medium term.

High potential monetisation of conditions it is addressing.

Promising pipeline.

Nemus is a small-cap (US$47 million), early-stage development company with no revenue. It is inherently high-risk. Statistically, many such companies fail. However, for the risk-tolerant investor, it has its attractions. Nemus Bioscience could well follow the successful path pioneered by GW Pharma.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GWPH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.