Is There A Bubble In The Making? The Dotcom Bubble And Today's Market

Investors should not avoid tech stocks at these prices but at the same time, should be wary not to invest in loss-making, hype-driven companies.

The Dotcom Bubble formed as stocks were driven for speculative reasons and in this article, I will compare the main characteristics of both the eras.

Tech companies have so far driven the current bull run and memories of the Dotcom Bubble are keeping some investors away from markets.

Investment thesis

The dotcom bubble crashed in the early 2000s and wiped $5 trillion off markets within 2 years. The bubble formed as investors hoarded tech stocks in the late '90s in a frenzy as the invention of the internet emerged as the most transformative invention in the modern history of mankind. The current stock market bull run which is fueled by tech stocks have prompted analysts, fund managers and the general investing public to revisit the dotcom bubble to assess whether the risk of a bubble burst exists. Despite the sparkling similarities between the two eras, the current bull run is driven by improving fundamentals both on a micro and a macro level basis which lead to the conclusion that the bull has more legs.

Comparison of the past and the present

The most appropriate method to assess whether the current tech-driven bull run is fundamentally similar to the period prior to the dotcom bubble is to break down the stand-out characteristics of the dotcom bubble and evaluate these against its equivalents at present.

Stage of the business life cycle

In this section, the business cycle stage of tech-related companies during the dotcom bubble would be compared with the business life cycle stage of tech companies at present.

Tech-related companies and industries were relatively new and consumers were adapting to latest technological developments at staggering speeds. While this paved the way for some big names such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to formulate lasting strategies around these technological developments, the tech hype welcomed manipulative transactions as well. For example, many companies added “.com,” “internet” or “.net” to their company names and saw their share price increase by an average of 74% within 10 days from the name change announcement.

Dot.com additions and deletions over time

(Source – Purdue University)

The internet or the World Wide Web was an emerging technological development leading up to the dotcom bubble and this created a euphoria-filled sentiment in markets toward internet-related stocks. From just 8.2% in 1984, households with a computer at home surged to 36.6% by 1997. A personal computer was seen as a necessity by the end of the 20th century and this helped boost the confidence of investors of tech-related stocks.

U.S. households with a computer

(Source – Statista)

Today, most tech-related companies are at their mature stages and unlike in the late ‘90s, an undue hype cannot be seen. Whereas investors banked on all tech-related companies to provide abnormal returns back in the period leading up to the dotcom bubble, such a frenzied buying spree is absent in the current market. In fact, most of the tech companies that have driven the NASDAQ Composite to all-time highs have outperformed analysts’ expectations on a constant basis throughout the best part of last two years and corporate earnings of these companies have reached all-time highs.

For example, Apple has a market capitalization of above one trillion dollars and this is a feat that nobody thought achievable a few years back. Even at such a staggering market capitalization figure, Apple still trades at a P/E multiple of 14 times and the legendary investor Warren Buffett is still bullish on the stock and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) is now the third-largest shareholder of Apple.

Stock quote: Apple

(Source – NASDAQ)

Since the establishment of stock markets in America, certain industries have dominated over others in certain time periods.

(Source – Goldman Sachs)

It is apparent that the information technology and communications sector was not in its mature phase leading up to the dotcom bubble. A bubble formed as earnings could not support the rate at which tech stock prices increased. Fast forward to today, the tech sector has dominated share markets for more than 25 years and many companies that represent the tech sector also represent the company list of most valuable brands.

Age at IPO is a widely used indicator to gauge the stage of a company at the time of going public. Not surprisingly, relatively young and loss-making companies were incentivized in the late '90s to go public and raise much-needed capital since investors were willing to bet on these types of companies without conducting proper due diligence.

The median age at IPO was just 5 years during the dotcom bubble but currently the figure stands at 11 years, which is an indication of mature and profit-making ventures making an entrance in capital markets.

Median age at IPO

(Source – Editorial Express)

It is conclusive that the stage of business life cycle of tech companies at present is fundamentally different from the period leading to the dotcom bubble.

Corporate earnings and valuations

In this section, corporate earnings of tech companies will be compared between the two time periods.

Stock price of a company in the long term should reflect the long-term profitability of a company but this was not the case in the late '90s. Stock prices were deviating from their underlying earnings and there were hundreds of companies with negative P/E ratios.

Historical S&P 500 P/E ratio graph

(Source – Multpl)

Currently, the S&P 500 is trading at a P/E of 22 times which is much more reasonable or in fact still undervalued based on tax reforms and future outlook of the U.S. economy.

On top of the sky-high P/E ratio of above 45 times for the S&P 500 index, reported in the period leading up to the dotcom bubble burst, information technology stocks had a forward P/E ratio of close to 50 times.

(Source – Yardeni Research)

The dotcom bubble formed as investors shifted their focus from earnings to speculations and these speculations pushed stock prices higher and market participants considered stock prices deviating from their respective underlying earnings as the “new normal.”

Today, more than 90% of tech companies are generating positive operating profits whereas in the late '90s, less than 50% of tech companies were making operating profits. This draws a line between the two eras and establishes further the fact that the market condition today is not fundamentally similar to that of the late '90s, which led to the dotcom bubble.

Percentage of tech companies with positive operating profits

(Source – Business Insider)

Cash position and the overall balance sheet health

Comparisons conducted under the previous two headings resulted in the same conclusion; underlying fundamentals of the current bull market is not similar to that of the dotcom bubble.

Tech companies were strangled for cash in late '90s and analysts were using innovative valuation metrics to evaluate tech companies. Analysts were using innovative, non-traditional valuation techniques such as the “eye balls and page views” technique, which suggested that internet companies should be valued using the number of unique visitors per month and traditional valuation metrics were accused of not being able to capture these types of unique features of internet companies.

Due to the invention of such valuation metrics, managements of tech companies were not reluctant to borrow funds at rates that would distort the balance sheet health and let their companies run into negative cash and remain the same without having to worry about analyst downgrades.

Institutional and retail investors alike did not pay attention to the alarmingly low cash balances of tech companies. A bubble was in the making and a crash was imminent but the concept of “day trading” got the better of many.

Cash as a percentage of market capitalization

(Source – FactSet)

Fast forward to today, many tech companies have idle cash balances and are ready to pounce on any investment opportunities that could create shareholder wealth in the long term. FAANG stocks that have led the charge in this bull run so far have below cash positions.

Company name Cash balance (USD) Cash & equivalents (USD) Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) 2.117 billion 9.435 billion Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) 19.823 billion 7.227 billion Apple 9.973 billion 21.998 billion Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) 2.232 billion 1.674 billion Google - 14.148 billion

(Source - Author prepared based on company filings)

FAANG companies have generated solid profit growth figures throughout the last decade but most notably, this was not at the cost of maintaining low cash balances which would have exposed these companies to liquidity risks.

On another front, WACC of tech companies currently is much lower than reported figures in the late '90s, even though interest rates have risen significantly since December 2015.

WACC comparison

(Source – Forbes)

Conclusion

Despite a few similarities, today’s market valuations do not pose the same level of risk that was present prior to the burst of the dotcom bubble. While speculative reasons formed the dotcom bubble, tech stocks of today are driven by improving fundamentals and growing revenues. Unlike in the late '90s, not all tech stocks have surged in price. Investors have been keen to batter and hammer tech stocks that have failed to meet expectations. The recent selloff in Facebook is a prime example of this. Investors should be cautious so as not to invest in tech stocks at rich valuations but at the same time, should not let go of attractive investment opportunities in tech companies based on fears of another bursting bubble.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.