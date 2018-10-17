BOIL's Correction Is Developing

Record nuclear power outages should boost natural gas power burns, but will it be enough to offset increasing injection momentum?

Introduction

Welcome to my ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) report. As you may know, BOIL is a U.S incorporated ETF that replicates 2x the daily return of an index (Bloomberg Natural Gas Sub-Index) that measures the price performance of natural gas futures. The ETF is not recommended for long term holding, since the rollover costs and expense ratio of 1.31% slowly erodes its value. BOIL is therefore an interesting investment vehicle to get direct and leveraged exposure to natural gas futures.

In this report, I wish to discuss, based on the Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimate, about natural gas inventories changes and net speculative positioning vagaries (released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to assess the effects on natural gas futures and BOIL. Then, I'll evaluate recent macro developments to identify the main impacts on BOIL's share price.

Natural gas stocks

According to the latest EIA report, U.S. natural gas storage posted a robust (w/w), up 3.14% or 90 Bcf to 2956 Bcf on the September 28 – October 5 period. This second consecutive solid injection figure has slightly eased pressures on actual natural gas deficit. Despite current U.S supply still accelerating faster than demand, the weekly injection rate has to average 110 Bcf per week, on the remaining six-weeks to counterbalance this year’s massive deficit figure. For the time being, U.S gas market shortage persists, down 17.8% or 639 Bcf (yoy) and 13.4% or 458 Bcf under the five-year mean. Thus, the gas market remains vulnerable to a strong storage shortage, which will provide consistent tailwinds to natural gas futures and BOIL shares.

For the October 4 – 10 period, aggregate U.S natural gas daily supply accelerated moderately, up 2% (w/w) to 91.1 Bcf/d, amid healthy dry production and rising Canadian imports. While U.S marketed production advanced marginally, up 0.2% (w/w) to 96.4 Bcf/d, dry production and net imports from Canada sustained of the U.S gas market, up 2 % (w/w) to respectively 85.9 Bcf/d and 5.1 Bcf/d.

Concomitantly, aggregate natural gas daily demand rushed 3.6% (w/w) to 78.2 Bcf/d, following robust residential and commercial heating demand. Industrial and power burns also sustained growing gas demand, up respectively 5% to 21 Bcf/d and 2.3% to 30.9 Bcf/d, thanks to lifting manufacturing activities.

With BOIL exposure rolling onto January 2019 future contract, the ETF reduced its underlying coverage and might benefit from an interesting entry point, if natural gas future slowdown persists.

Meanwhile, BOIL gained 8.22% to $35.94, following growing nuclear power generation worries accompanying Hurricane Michael passage.

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report ((COTR)) provided by the CFTC on October 2 – 9 period, net speculative positioning on NYMEX natural gas contract skyrocketed 78.16% to 6 056 net short contracts, whereas BOIL price surged 8% to $36.06 per share.

This has been the third consecutive week of robust speculative lifts and although last week surge, coincided with short capitulations; this week, solid long accretions are in control (up 6.43% to 341 495 contracts). With this figure, net speculative positioning is on the verge of reaching a net long exposure, not seen since March 2017, which is abnormal for the natural gas complex, but which expresses growing investor interest for the commodity.

Since the beginning of 2018, net speculative length climbed remarkably, up 95.69% or 140 501 contracts, while BOIL’s (YTD) performance is up 6.69% to $36.06 per share.

Record nuclear power outages should boost natural gas power burns, however will it be sufficient to offset building injection momentum?

Since my last note, BOIL shares dipped, following Hurricane Michael’s limited impact on natural gas facilities. Even if, Hurricane’s expected trajectory did not surprise market participants, temporary oil rig shutdowns in the Gulf of Mexico should have a negative outcome on U.S aggregate gas supply, given that it is a byproduct of oil. However, questions motivating investors are now turning towards outage repair times and power burn declines. While grid outages could be back by the beginning of this week, nuclear power generation outages reached a seasonal high and might take longer than expected to restore. This should partly offset weakening power demand in Florida and boost natural gas power generation demand in adjacent States.

In the meantime, weather conditions turned bullish for the coming weeks, according to the National Weather Service. For the October 22 – 28 period, expected mean temperatures call for stronger warmth in Western regions and should partly offset colder than average forecasts in the Eastern part of the country. Besides, bears should benefit from this opportunity to short back natural gas futures, impacting mechanically BOIL shares. Moreover, latest National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration report, which projects a 65-70% chance of milder “El Nino” winter conditions, will likely give additional arguments to investors to short the gas market.

Given the above, natural gas futures and BOIL shares should continue to witness short-term stress in the near term and I target an objective near the $3 per MMBtu support level. In the long term, gas futures and BOIL bullishness persist, given aggregated natural gas robust demand and current U.S storage deficit.

