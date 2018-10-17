A Buying Opportunity Is Forming In Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum (WLL) is a favorite that I have covered several times in the past, mainly because it's a top E&P player in the Bakken that was wrongfully sold off during the 2016 energy crash. Many skeptics said WLL would go bankrupt, and nearly drove the stock to zero. But WLL was deleveraging successfully and making the right moves all along, and the stock's incredible performance in 2017-2018 is a testament to that.

Everyone knows by now that Whiting is finding ways to save 30% more per well by using less sand and water, and I don't expect innovations to stop. While this may hurt services companies, E&Ps like WLL (which operates in a less crowded basin with attractive differentials) will continue to lower costs and boost production.

So, there is no doubt that WLL has a bright future ahead, even if WTI prices only stayed in the $50-60s. The question is, is now the right time to re-enter WLL? A high-probability setup for a relief rally is forming, in my opinion, but let's take a closer look at the charts to get a better perspective.

Technicals: Stars Are Starting To Align

As investors can see, WLL has tagged the all-important 200-day moving average (black line). Usually when this type of price action occurs, the stock rallies considerably.

Source: E*TRADE

The 9-day moving average is also coming down to meet the stock near the 200-day moving average. This event is necessary in order for the stock to not only bounce off of the 200, but to make past the next level of resistance, which happens to be the 150-day moving average (purple line).

Essentially, the 9-day acts as a magnet for the share prices to follow. As long as the 9-day moving average stays sideways, or trends up with the chart, then it can act as a support line for propulsion higher, rather than resistance.

The RSI has also come down to oversold levels at 30 (near grey area). When a stock's RSI reaches oversold territory, it usually signifies that the move is overdone, and is looking for a reversion back to its opposite pole (overbought territory).

As a result, WLL should go from the bottom to the top on its RSI, from oversold to overbought, and this is where I would exit my trade. Investors with a longer-term time frame should stay invested, as WLL has much more upside left in shares compared to where it traded before the 2016 energy crash. Let's take a closer look below in order to confirm the long-term trajectory of Whiting.

Whiting Has More Upside Left

After WLL reaches former highs set previously in 2018, and its RSI becomes overbought, traders should look to book profits (as we alluded to above). But, as long-term investors can see below, WLL could double and triple before reaching all-time highs set in 2014.

Source: E*TRADE

The 50-day moving average (blue line) is acting as long-term resistance for WLL, and the 100-day moving average looms above the $100 share price area.

So, if one extrapolates out in the future a bit, it is realistic to think that WLL could make it back to the $50s, reach resistance, and consolidate for enough time to allow for the 50- and 100-day moving averages to come down and catch the stock. This, in return, would allow for a squeeze out of these moving averages, providing fuel for a rally to $75.

Risks To WLL's Story

Obviously, oil prices are going parabolic, and will add significantly to WLL's earnings potential. However, if the economy should slow for any reason (perhaps due to rising rates), then demand for petroleum products could slow, hurting E&Ps like WLL.

Weather is getting colder, which could impact earnings in the next quarter since WLL operates primarily in the Bakken. But, this would only serve as a buying opportunity if the stock, indeed, sold off on transitory weather issues. Nonetheless, the perception of a slow winter could stunt the stock's rally, and it is just something to be aware of.

Delays in completions and rising differentials should also be a non-factor for WLL, since the company operates in a less crowded basin with ample takeaway capacity. So, besides weather issues, risks to WLL's story seem muted at the moment.

Conclusion

Whiting Petroleum has been improving its fundamentals, which we covered in previous articles. Now that the stock has pulled back and reached a significant support level, it appears that the time has arrived to reload on Whiting.

As a result, I am buying the Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3x Shares ETF (GUSH) as a way to play Whiting with more diversification, without sacrificing leverage, since its chart is basically mimicking Whiting's. Stop losses for traders should go in below the 200-day moving average, but long-term investors (like me) should hold for another double, assuming nothing changes with the fundamental story.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GUSH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.