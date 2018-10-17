FedEx: Waiting On Free Cash Flow

As a classic cyclical stock, FedEx should bounce with the US economy, but will free cash flow ever improve ?

FedEx has had thin free cash flow for years, which has kept the dividend low and not meaningful and the credit ratings just above investment grade.

The stock is down 17-18% from its January 2018 high.

When FedEx (NYSE:FDX) reported Q1 '19 financial results in mid-September '18, the stock fell on higher-than-expected variable comp accruals, with earnings per share missing estimates by 10%, and then the stock got hit harder on the pullback in the broader market in the past two weeks.

Trading in the mid-$220s this week, the stock is well off its late January '18 $274 high print and is now down 17-18%.

The stock is likely due for a nice bounce here, but the longer-term issue is the lack of free cash flow (FCF).

Table 1

2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 Cash from ops $4.67 $4.93 $5.7 $5.36 $4.26 $4.69 Capex $5.6 $5.1 $4.8 $4.34 $3.53 $3.38 Free cash flow ($0.93) ($0.20) $0.90 $1.02 $0.73 $1.31

$'s in billions

FDX's fiscal year ends on 5/31 every year

Source: Annual report, 10-K

Even on the conference call following the September '18 financial release, Fred Smith was supposed to have said "the free cash flow is coming," although I have yet to find that in the conference call transcripts.

Here is the issue with FedEx:

1.) FedEx's "senior unsecured" credit ratings are BBB/Baa2 from Standard & Poor's and Moody's respectively, which is indicative of the kind of operating and financial leverage. The company has a 47% debt-to-capital ratio, and this is a function of the transport giant's ability to generate FCF.

2.) After Enron in the 1990s, which was flagged by one analyst because the company's "cash flow-to-net income" began to decay badly, this ratio is run for every company followed, and while FedEx has no issues with cash flow-to-net income other than that it can be volatile and lumpy, it has never had FCF cover net income for any meaningful period.

3.) Thin FCF limits dividend payouts and dividend increases. The highest "free cash flow yield" I've ever seen FDX sport is from August 2013, and that was 5% - which is pretty good, but it didn't last long.

FCF yield 4-qtr avg -2% 12-qtr avg 0% 20-qtr avg 0%

Source: Valuation spreadsheet from earnings reports and 10-Qs

FCF yield defined as 4-quarter trailing FCF divided by market cap

4.) FDX's current dividend yield with the stock trading in the mid-$220s is just 1.18%. With the kind of FCF generation that it has displayed over the years, the dividend will never really be meaningful for investors.

Summary / conclusion: I've followed FDX since the mid-1990s, building the valuation model and updating it every quarter since that time, and it's always amazed me how the company trades relative to its FCF generation, which has never been robust, for any extended period of time.

That being said, Fred Smith is probably one of the best CEOs in industrial America today, and it's unfortunate that he just happened to start a tremendous business which has very high operating and financial leverage to accompany the business model.

The stock is a classic industrial cyclical, and when the US business cycle is humming, as it is today, the stock tends to flourish.

Management has a stated goal of improving operating profit by $1.2-1.5 billion by fiscal 2020, less than 4 quarters away, which would be a 25% improvement (midpoint) over the $5.6 billion in operating income generated in fiscal 2018.

But will the FCF follow?

This is more of a technical article for readers, so please forgive me. Synergies from the TNT acquisition and the planned operating improvement, not to mention a robust US economy, will help the stock.

It will be interesting to see if the dearth of FCF will ever be remedied.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.