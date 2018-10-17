Bank Of America: Assessing Q3 Performance

Bank of America has a payout ratio of only 23.6% which suggests the dividend is stable and likely to see continued increases in the quarters ahead.

Over the last few weeks, stock markets have traded under significant pressure and it seems that no individual sector is being spared from the wrath of the bears. But some of these trends may change now that earnings season is here to promote clarity and provide data for informed investors. The financial sector has already provided portions of that clarity, and recent results from Bank of America (BAC) suggest strength and stability in the underlying economy. Negative momentum in the broader market, however, has kept the pressure on share prices. The good news is that BAC has fallen back into important support levels, which can be used as a basis point to establish new buy positions in the stock. Bank of America’s 2.15% dividend yield is looking highly attractive at current levels, and it would be difficult to imagine a scenario where the stock is not moving higher before the end of the year.

(Source: YCharts)

With all of the carnage visited upon stock markets in recent sessions, it is not entirely surprising to see BAC trading under bearish pressure. Only two of the four major U.S. banks are trading in positive territory over the last year. Bank of America has not fared as badly as some of these names with the stock showing somewhat tepid gains of 8.90% during this period. But, at some stage, investors will be forced to come back to the fundamentals and assess the bank’s earnings performance for the third quarter.

(Source: BAC Earnings Presentation)

Bank of America’s earnings results for the third quarter showed improvements in both earnings and revenue which surpassed analyst expectations. Loan losses had did not have the deleterious effect which was expected by the majority of the market, and this is supportive for the outlook in the quarters ahead. Bank of America posted EPS of $0.66, which was an impressive 43% annualized gain and firmly above the $0.62 estimate anticipated by the consensus. Revenue gains were more subdued (rising to $22.8 billion), which marked a 4% annualized gain and a slight beat on the $22.67 billion expectation. Perhaps most surprising figure was the provision for credit losses, which came in at $716 million. This suggests a decline of $118 million, which was far better than the $964.2 million expected by analysts.

(Source: BAC Earnings Presentation)

The bank’s operational efficiency is also showing steady improvement. Expenses dropped by 2%, coming in at $13.1 billion (roughly in line with expectations). Total revenues from the consumer banking segment came in at $9.4 billion, with a net interest income figure of $6.9 billion for the period. Cost cutting remains a key focus for management, with the quarterly commentary from CEO Brian Moynihan highlighting strategies for "responsible growth," which is a goal we have heard several times in recent quarters.

This is a strategy which has actually caused internal conflict within the bank over the last year, as some in management disagree with the extent to which Bank of America should be limiting its profit opportunities in order to avoid unnecessary risk. Merrill Lynch recently announced limitations on investments in penny stocks, in a move that has been described as potentially trend-setting within the industry. Recent managerial changes within the investment banking segment provide further examples of internal disagreement with respect to the allocation of resources devoted to certain types of asset selections chosen by the bank. Overall, this was the 15th consecutive quarter Bank of America was able to cut costs and reduce its operating leverage.

These will be important areas to watch in the quarters ahead. Bank of America has a stated goal of achieving expense levels of $53 billion annually (over the next two years). The challenge here may come with the bank’s increasing investment in technology and workforce resources. Bank of America plans to reduce its number of employees and branch locations in favor of improvement in its data center technology hubs. This strategy has already produced results, as mobile banking channels have helped raise Bank of America’s net interest margins to 2.42%. Net interest margins represent a key profitability metric for the industry, and so this is a strong area of improvement validating Moynihan’s broader approach to operations.

Bank of America’s largest division remains the consumer banking segment, and profits here rose to $3.1 billion. This represents a massive gain of 49%, which was aided by stable credit trends, lower tax rates, and reduced operational expenses. Here, it is important to note that gains in the consumer banking segment outpaced quarterly increases in both the global banking and wealth management divisions. Still, the global banking segment posted very respectable gains of 21% (at $912 million). Revenues generated by the equities trading segment were seen at $1.01 billion, while the revenues generated by fixed-income trading posted at $2.06 billion for the period. Bank of America’s total loan figure showed growth of 6% (at $285 billion), while the deposit figure saw gains of 4% (at $688 billion).

(Source: Author)

All combined, these quarterly results show that Bank of America delivered the strongest pre-tax earnings performance in its history. These improvements were fueled by a healthy U.S. economy, strong consumer spending activity, and a managerial approach directed at responsible rates of growth. Oddly, share valuations for BAC have not reflected this strength and the stock is trading back near its lowest levels for the year. The good news is that share prices falling back into key support levels gives investors a strong catalyst to buy BAC at current levels.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Of course, broader bearishness within the stock market as a whole could produce further pressure on BAC share prices. Fortunately, the stock’s current valuation has created an attractive dividend yield for bullish investors. With its annualized payout of $0.60 per share, this comes to a dividend yield of 2.16% (which is firmly above the averages established by stocks in the S&P 500). Furthermore, Bank of America is currently showing a payout ratio of only 23.6% which suggests the dividend is stable and likely to see continued increases in the quarters ahead.

Thank you for reading. Please click the "Follow" button to receive more real-time investment alerts from Income Generator. If you found this article interesting (even though it may disagree with your position), please click the "Like" button at the top of the page.

Now, it's time to make your voice heard. Reader interaction is the most important part of the investment learning process! Comments are highly encouraged. We look forward to reading your viewpoints on BAC.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.