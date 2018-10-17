Oil Prices: Trump And MbS Face-Off

Investors should be careful regarding taking any position as markets can go in any direction from here.

Both of the countries cannot afford such price level let alone the world - especially the emerging economies.

Claims that due to the recent tensions between US and KSA over the alleged murder of a dissident Saudi journalist MbS might increase the oil prices to $100s are unfounded.

In my last article for Seeking Alpha I posited that the possibility of a downward movement for oil seems more likely than a further rally. In the following weeks we saw that oil prices, after touching four years high, Brent and WTI - reaching $85 and $76, respectively - plunged all the way down to $80 and $70s. Inventory build-ups and reassurances from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) were successful in appeasing the fears vis a vis the supply shortage however, significant concerns remain. Recently, there is another factor that has been tossed into the markets as yet another bullish catalyst: KSA’s threats to move prices all the way up to $100s in case of US economic sanctions in the wake of Jamal Kashoggi’s alleged murder.

Is this possible that Trump will “punish” KSA and, more importantly, will it retaliate with a price hike?

Chances are that this will not happen. Why? Let’s explore the reasons.

Firstly, there are many preconditions. First, the murder would need to be proven and an evidence of Saudi involvement found. Secondly, Trump would need to go for sanctions. Finally, the possibility of Saudi curtailing production to spike the prices turns into reality. And all of this, in the end, is a zero-sum game.

Here is a scenario: The allegations are proven and Saudi involvement is made public (CNN claims that it has been proven and Saudi Arabia will soon confess apologizing for the murder as unintentional) followed by Trump’s sanctions. KSA moves ahead with curtailing production and therefore, rallying up the prices all the way to three digits. Two things will happen. One that US economy will bear the brunt of the rising energy prices, serving the purpose of the price spike. Second, demand destruction will settle in, further amassing into a global economic downturn. IMF has already reduced its estimates for global growth. This is something that KSA never wants. What is the benefit of such a price hike that will eat up the demand not only from US but also for emerging economies like India? This subsequently, comes full circle and proves deleterious for KSA’s economy itself.

It is safe to assume that Muhammad bin Salman will not take such a drastic step with consequences going beyond just oil prices.

Secondly, the nature and extent of relationship between both countries can provide us with an idea of whether the speculated actions are possible or not. Trump is already trying to defend a $110 billion arms deal with the Kingdom despite the pressure from Congress. During the Obama administration KSA spent almost $112 billion on weapons trade with US.

Weapons aside, the Kingdom is the most important ally of US in the Middle-East - a counter-weight to Iran. Can US jeopardize its relations with KSA? The answer to that question is a resounding no.

What might then be the repercussions if the aforesaid hypothetical scenario becomes a reality? While the speculated actions might be out of the question; there can, however, be subtle actions. We might see a heated rhetorical exchange between the two allies. If push comes to shove we can also expect KSA tweaking a little with oil production and therefore, a temporary rally. But the claims that this situation may lead to an all-out price war between the two allies and that KSA will shift to Russia and China in a jiffy are utterly ill-founded.

We can also expect that Trump might not move ahead with any sanctions himself as the US mid-term elections approaches. He is already dealing with Iranian sanctions and the resultant increase in gas prices at US pumps - something that someone going into an election would never want. A bout of sanctions with KSA along with an ongoing trade war with China and tensions with Iran calls for a formidable combination of problems and a lot of headache.

Investors---be careful

Some investors might find the current oil prices at a mouth-watering level given the recent obsession with Iranian sanctions. However, there is a one word advice: caution.

Oil markets are at a critical point and can go anywhere from here. While the Iranian sanctions are holding the prices above $80 ($70 for WTI), the inventory buildups are putting downward pressure. Prices are expected to go further down as cracks begin to appear in what was an inexorable bullish momentum.

The best thing right now is to not take any position and wait until the picture becomes clear. There are certain factors the weight of which we need to assess before going long or shorting the oil.

