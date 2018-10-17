Micron: How The Share Buyback Will Affect Price

I analysed the effects of the buyback on share price by modelling different scenarios based on the P/E.

Micron Technology (MU)'s share price remains one of the most undervalued in the industry trading at a trailing twelve month P/E of 3.6x, significantly below the semiconductor industry average of 16.26x.

The company's much anticipated share buyback program was announced all the way back in May and began just last month, as investors await for the effects to unfold. In general, when an undervalued company repurchases its own shares, they add value to existing shareholders by reducing the total number of shares held by the public, effectively raising the percentage ownership of the remaining shareholders and hopefully the share price.



To calculate the exact effects this will have on Micron, the company's financials had to be comprehensively analysed and forecast. Despite record earnings, revenue and margins in Q4, Micron announced downward guidance for the next quarter. In my previous analysis: Micron: Q4 FY18 Post-Earnings Update, I had projected Micron's financials based on:

Earnings results: Models updated with latest Q4 FY18 earnings

Models updated with latest Q4 FY18 earnings Company guidance: Margins based on latest information (ASP decline, increased tax, R & D and capital expenditure)

Margins based on latest information (ASP decline, increased tax, R & D and capital expenditure) Industry forecast : Revenue based on semiconductor industry research by DRAMeXchange

: Revenue based on semiconductor industry research by DRAMeXchange Risks: Incorporated adverse effects from tariffs and patent lawsuit

The resulting forecast for Micron was as follows:

Outlook

Declining PC demand spillover into Micron's revenue stream will cause a decline in Q1FY19. Revenue is then expected to increase in line with the industry growth. Margins are expected to be significantly reduced before recovering.

Q4FY19 forecast: Micron: Q4 FY18 Post-Earnings Update

Revenue: $10.4 billion (23.8% increase Y/Y)

Net Margin: 41% (19.6% decrease Y/Y)

Earnings: $4.3 billion (flat Y/Y)

Share buyback

With the forecast financials ready, the share repurchase is ready to be incorporated into the projections. CFO, Dave Zinsner mentioned Micron have committed $10 billion to the buyback program and plan to use at least 50% of ongoing free cash flow. Below is the company cash flow forecast:

I assumed 50% of all ongoing free cash flow used for the program up to the planned $10 billion, which results to:

2019 2020 2021 $3,370 million $4,239 million $2,390 million

This equates to around $843 million per quarter for 2018. As the exact number of shares repurchased depend on the share price at different points of time, I assumed share price growth based on 3 different scenarios where I held the TTM P/E constant:

Bear case: P/E remains constant at the current low level of 3.6x over the next 12 months

Base case: P/E increases to 5.0x with share price reaching the consensus price target ($66.38) in 12 months

Bull case: P/E increases to 6.7x with share price reaching DCF valuation ($89.43) in 12 months

I then plotted and graphed the change in earnings per share based on all three scenarios to observe the effects of the buyback:

Results

Bear Case P/E Shares repurchased 12-month Price EPS Without Buyback 3.6x 0 $46.50 $3.71 With Buyback 3.6x 80 million $48.00 $3.97

Base Case P/E Shares repurchased 12-month Price EPS Without Buyback 5.0x 0 $64.00 $3.71 With Buyback 5.0x 70 million $66.38 $3.93

Bull Case P/E Shares repurchased 12-month Price EPS Without Buyback 6.7x 0 $86.00 $3.71 With Buyback 6.7x 50 million $89.43 $3.91

The observed effects of the share repurchase on the price for FY2019 are not as significant as hoped. It only boosts the share price by around 3.2% - 4%. This is not unexpected considering majority of the buyback will only occur in FY2020-2021.

The results are more favourable when observing the EPS, with the buyback boosting EPS by 5.4% - 7%. The highest P/E of 6.7x projected in the bull case is still significantly lower than the industry average of 16.26x.

In the bear case, the 12 month price-target of $48 represents a 12.9% increase while the bull case price-target of $89.43 represents a 110% increase. The results of the buyback will become even more pronounced going into FY2020.

At the moment, whichever direction the share price moves, the buyback has been set up nicely to increase Micron's shareholder value over the long term, and current prices paint a bargain of this company for the near term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No information in this publication is intended as investment, tax, accounting, or legal advice, or as an offer/solicitation of an offer to sell or buy. Material provided in this publication is for educational purposes only, and was prepared from sources and data believed to be reliable, but I do not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.