Tanger Factory Outlet: Sell Or Buy This 'Blue Chip' In 2018?

Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) is the only pure-play outlet center REIT and a true battleground stock with intense debate on whether it is poised to profit or set for a long-term decline. On one hand, you have bears arguing that the growth of e-commerce will cause great long-term pain to the company with permanently declining NOI, tenant bankruptcies, and difficulties releasing space. On the other hand, bulls note that Tanger can co-exist with Amazon-like (AMZN) companies and provide a unique shopping experience that is sustainable even in a highly digitalized world.

While the market is today purely focused on the short-term results, we take a longer-term approach and decide to answer the most important question: will shoppers continue to visit Tanger Outlet Centers in the long run?

Whether you take side with the bulls or the bears, you must first understand why people shop at Tanger Outlet Centers in the first place. We believe that its outlets have a clear competitive advantage that will continue to attract shoppers far into the future. Based on this simple conclusion, we believe that Tanger is currently an interesting investment for contrarian value-seeking investors with a long-time horizon.

Tanger and Its Competitive Advantage

We believe that Tanger provides a unique shopping experience that will remain desirable far into the future, regardless of the internet. We note that its outlets have not one, but four competitive advantages as compared to most regular malls:

They provide a “treasure-hunting” like experience. They guarantee the lowest price. The demand for bargains becomes even greater in a recession. Outlets have little exposure to struggling department stores.

#1 – Treasure Hunting Experience

For brick-and-mortar retailing to compete with online e-commerce, it must not only provide a competitive price, but also a differentiated and desirable shopping experience. Shopping is not supposed to be a hassle, but a social and entertaining activity that shoppers look forward to.

At this game, Outlets are doing a great job at differentiating themselves from malls and the internet as “bargain-filled” retail venues – providing a treasure-hunting feeling to shoppers.

Everybody loves getting a bargain, and this is why shoppers go to outlets. More than getting a bargain, shoppers enjoy the process of looking for it as if they were looking for a treasure.

A few retailers namely TJ Maxx (TJX) and Ross (ROST) have sought to replicate a similar “treasure-hunting” shopping experience, and they are today some of the most successful retailers in the whole world.

In comparison, we consider online shopping to be a rather boring experience with no similar feelings, entertainment, or social attributes. The last thing we want after spending a day working on a laptop is to also shop behind a laptop. The market seems to underestimate people’s need and desire for not just fresh air but social life. Outlets provide a very different experience that is much more than just shopping - and for this reason alone, we expect outlets to remain sustainable businesses in the long run.

#2 – Lowest Price Guaranteed

To make up for the boring shopping experience, online websites attempt to make it up by offering the best prices. In fact, this is one of the main selling points of companies like Amazon.

Well, Tanger guarantees the lowest price for all its products – making them very competitive with e-commerce:

Tanger is so confident about its pricing that it offers its shoppers an instant cash refund of the difference if they should find an item purchased at Tanger advertised for less. The Best Price Promise gives its customers confidence that they are getting a great deal each and every time they shop. The e-commerce and most malls just can’t compete here.

#3 – Recession-Resilient Traffic

Tanger is one of the very few REITs to have never cut its dividend. Not even during the great financial crisis. This is simply because Outlets are famous among shoppers for offering the best bargains, and in tough times, people need bargains.

When disposable income goes down, shoppers become increasingly price-sensitive, and it is outlets that gain. The “lowest price guarantee” provides great recession-resilience attributes to Tanger – a valuable competitive advantage that remains often forgotten.

#4 – Little Exposure to Department Stores

Unlike most mall REITs including Simon (SPG), Macerich (MAC) or even CBL (CBL), Tanger has close to zero exposure to struggling department stores Sears (SHLD), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) and Macy’s (M). Department stores are outdated, too large, and decreasingly desirable to shoppers. The traffic of department stores is dropping and we do not see this trend reversing anytime soon.

Tanger is well-insulated from this risk as the landlord of the nation’s top brands, including Nike (NKE), Under Armour (UAA), Lululemon (LULU), Michael Kors (KORS) and many more.

This does not mean that its outlets are protected from tenant bankruptcies; far from it, but the risk is mitigated with close to no exposure to struggling department stores and a healthy tenant mix at the exception of a few troubled retailers.

Moreover, unlike traditional malls that may need to invest significant capital to redevelop properties in case of tenant bankruptcy, outlets can easily reconfigure space and minimize tenant turnover downtime. In times of retail market disruption as we are living today, this is a major competitive advantage in our opinion.

Investor Takeaway

E-commerce cannot replicate the treasure-hunting experience of outlets. E-commerce cannot compete on prices with Tanger. In tough times, shoppers turn to outlets for bargains. The tenancy mix of Tanger is attractive with no exposure to department stores.

Tanger has many competitive advantages to attract shoppers in good times, but also and most importantly in tough times, despite the growth of e-commerce. In the long run, as the growth of e-commerce eventually slows down, and the retail market stabilizes, we expect outlets to remain significant retail venues with high, sustainable and even growing traffic.

Now, the short-term outlook is a different story. The rapid growth of Amazon-like companies is creating significant disruption in the near term and putting weaker retailers at great stress with some forced even out of business.

Short Term Pain… Long Term Gain…

The chart that is gaining all the attention today is this one:

After an exceptionally long streak of year-over-year NOI growth, Tanger finally reported negative NOI growth thus far in 2018. While clearly, this is not a good sign, we do not see the need to panic either.

Some short-term disruption from the growing competition of the internet is expected, and a few quarters of 1-2% NOI decline does not change the long-term outlook of its outlets.

Rents have remained mainly flat, but the occupancy rate took a hit this year with many retailers closing down stores:

The occupancy rate is today at an all-time low at 96% - dropping from as high as 99% in 2013. Sure, it puts stress on NOI, but let’s take a step back here. 96% occupancy still remains very strong and proves that there is significant demand from retailers to lease space. The management has noted at many times in conference calls that it is very careful to whom it leases space and prefers taking a few additional quarters of vacancy rather than leasing to the wrong retailers.

Moreover, while the NOI is taking a hit, Tanger is nonetheless able to continue growing its FFO by investing in new assets and buying back discounted shares. So far the AFFO per share is showing 2.5% growth this year.

The outlook may not be as strong as it once was, but it is not like outlets would be turning into “ghost properties.” Opposite of that, Tanger is generating close to its highest levels of the sales ever, period.

As the retail market stabilizes and vacated space is released to new stronger tenants, we expect the NOI growth to pick up. The growth story is not over, it is merely interrupted by temporary store closures which will be reopened sometime in the future.

Retailers come and go. This is nothing new. Today’s disruption will be tomorrow’s profits.

Durable Balance Sheet to Withstand Temporary Disruption

Balance sheet quality is important to all REITs, and this is especially true for retail REITs today. Tanger is scoring very well here with a conservative approach to financing – allowing for significant liquidity today. All major ratios are well in control, with mostly unsecured debt, high interest coverage, little encumbered properties, and over $370 million left on its credit facility.

Not surprisingly, Tanger enjoys a strong investment-grade credit rating from both, the S&P and Moody’s, and that is despite the recent NOI decline.

Finally, the debt maturities are well-manageable with a long 6.1-year weighted average term to maturity. As of today, Tanger has no significant debt maturities until 2021.

Material Discount to “Long-term” Intrinsic Value

Tanger is currently trading at close to its all-time low in the post-financial crisis era.

Priced at $21.38 per share, Tanger is valued at just about 8.8 times its expected 2018 FFO. This is in our opinion cheap on an absolute basis for a blue-chip company; and especially cheap on a relative basis when you compare it to the mall peer group.

Source: NAREIT

Simon, Macerich and Taubman all trade at ~15-17 times FFO despite being arguably more exposed to retail risk due to their ownership of struggling department stores. The short term may look brighter for the high-quality mall peer set, but in the long run, outlets are just as sustainable as malls in our opinion.

For this very reason, we consider the discount to be excessive at just 8.8x FFO, and expect a repricing closer to the mall peer set as the NOI growth recovers. At just 12x FFO, Tanger would still trade at a sizable discount and unlock ~30% upside to shareholders.

The Perfect Dividend

In addition to significant long-term upside potential, Tanger is one of the very best at returning cash in the form of high and increasing dividend payments to shareholders.

The company has raised its dividend every single year since going public 25 years ago, and this includes even the great financial crisis. And the growth is not over: last April, the management raised the dividend by another 2.2% - a true vote of confidence.

Source: Tanger

Priced as is, the shares are yielding a high 6.5% yield with a low payout ratio of just 58%. It is hard to beat that. Despite the high fears over retail real estate, we consider the dividend to be safe because:

The Payout ratio is low.

The dividend was last raised in April and the safest dividend is the one that was recently raised.

Not even the great financial crisis led to a dividend cut.

The cash flow is still growing despite the NOI decline.

The dividend yield remains close to its all-time high – adding to the evidence that the shares are today underpriced.

As long-term oriented income investors, we own Tanger for the income first, and appreciation second.

Bottom Line

We find it hard to believe that high-quality outlet centers, and especially Tanger, will fall into a death spiral due to the growth of e-commerce. The market appears to think that the current disruption causes a permanent deterioration in fundamentals; we take a different stance and believe that the disruption is more temporary in its nature.

Outlets centers are one of the best retail segments for the long run in our opinion. They have many competitive advantages as we explain in the introduction of this article, and this is why we feel so confident in our thesis. The 6.5% yield is safe in our opinion, and the upside is upward of 30% as is. The short term will be bumpy, but the long run looks bright, and this is what matters the most to us.

