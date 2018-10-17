A Closer Look: Conatus' Prospects With Severe Portal Hypertension Post Subgroup Analysis

The upcoming trial was based on a subgroup analysis performed only after a lack of overall effect in the previous trial.

Previous data appears to support the efficacy and safety of emricasan in this indication, but comes with caveats.

Conatus will soon report phase 2 data for its drug, emricasan, in NASH cirrhosis patients with severe portal hypertension.

Preface

Conatus (NASDAQ:CNAT), in collaboration with Novartis (NYSE:NVS), is developing emricasan for a variety of metabolic disorders.

Severe Portal Hypertension

Pathophysiology

Portal hypertension is an increase of blood pressure within the portal vein, which carries blood from our digestive tract to the liver. It is a common result of liver disease (cirrhosis). The damaged liver results in increased scar tissue. The scar tissue makes it more difficult for blood to move freely. The blood is forced to exert greater pressure to make ends meet. This is not without its drawbacks, like bleeding, ascites (fluid in the abdominal cavity), and encephalopathy.

Treatment

Current treatment of PH is either systemic (not specific) or invasive. Systemic treatments include hypertensive medications, like beta-blockers. Beta-blockers lower blood pressure systemically by decreasing the heart rate. Invasive treatments include the TIPS procedure, which involves placing a stent to keep the portal vein more open.

Emricasan

Emricasan is a first-in-class oral pan-caspase inhibitor. Caspases are enzymes that result in cellular inflammation and death. To put it simply, emricasan works by inhibiting liver-specific caspases.

Previous Data

It is theorized that emricasan decreases PH because it wards off additional cellular death within the liver. In turn, this reduces the amount of pro-inflammatory markers associated with cellular death. Inflammation and blood pressure have a direct relationship. Therefore, reducing inflammation of and near the liver reduces blood pressure within its system.

The trial is a runoff from a phase 2 PH trial in 2015. Overall, the trial demonstrated emricasan was not able to have a statistically significant effect on patients with PH. However, a sub-group analysis revealed statistically significant reductions (p<0.003, n=12) in HVPG in patients with severe (HVPG > or equal to 12 mmHg) PH.

Conatus released an abstract this July, published in Hepatology, titled, "Emricasan (IDN-6556) Lowers Portal Pressure in Patients with Compensated Cirrhosis and Severe Portal Hypertension."

The authors summarized emricasan's ability to lower pulmonary hypertension in a subgroup analysis:

In the evaluable population (N=22 with baseline and day 28 HVPG values), there was a non-significant trend for the HVPG to decrease after 28 days of emricasan (mean [SD] change from baseline of 1.1 [4.6] mmHg).When patients were categorized by HVPG of <12 or ≥ 12 mmHg, those with severe PH (HVPG ≥ 12 mmHg, N=12) demonstrated a clinically significant reduction in HVPG (mean [SD] -3.7 [4.0] mmHg; p=0.0025), while patients with HVPG <12 mmHg (N=10) did not (mean [SD]+1.9 [3.2 mmHg; p=not significant).

ENCORE-PH

This study, also known as ENCORE-PH, will enroll ~240 patients. It will seek to meet its primary and validated surrogate endpoint of hepatic venous pressure gradient (HVPG) mean change from baseline at 24 weeks. Because of the subgroup analysis from the previous study, Conatus will only enroll patients with HVPG > or equal to 12 mmHg:

Validity Of Subgroup Analyses

When studying clinical data, one must be wary of the validity surrounding subgroup analyses. What is a subgroup analysis?

Subgroup analysis is an important aspect of design and analysis of clinical trials and one that can lead to misinterpretation of data. Subgroup analyses are often performed when no overall effect is found for a trial. They can also be used to search for high-risk or unusual groups with a marked treatment effect. It may be possible to identify some subgroups that respond very well to beta blockers, for example, or others that respond very poorly to bronchodilators. Although identification of such subgroups can be useful, one must be careful of “data dredging,” or examining many subgroups until a significant effect is found. Such investigations can lead to identification of spurious associations, which is why subgroup analyses should be identified a priori, as described previously.

Fletcher (2007) proposes three questions to consider when making sense of subgroup analyses:

Was the subgroup analysis planned before the data were collected? If not, treat the results with caution until confirmed elsewhere.

What was the result (for example, relative risk) in each subgroup? Use your judgment to decide if the results are similar or different.

Is there a statistical test of the difference between subgroups? The words to look for are “effect modification,” “interaction,” or “difference in effect.”

Here is the archived clinical trial.

Let's take a look at the first bullet. A quick glance at the web page may lead one to think the subgroup analysis was planned:

However, it is important to know how to navigate the site. Companies are able to edit parts of the clinical trial document. Each edit is saved and archived.

At the very bottom of the web page, there is a link titled "History of Changes." You can then access the archived site by clicking "ClinicalTrials.gov Archive Site." All of the edits are stored here.

Below, I compare the original clinical trial document (August 2014) to the most recent one (October 2016):

It is apparent that the subgroup analysis was indeed performed after no overall effect was discovered. This is a cause of objective caution.

Here are the results of the subgroups:

Summary

It's apparent that the upcoming data on this trial is a bit of a shot in the dark. One cannot reasonably rely on previous data to translate into a randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial. While I am hopeful that emricasan will find some kind of niche in the market, I am cautious ahead of this data readout in lieu of the lack of valid data.

