Axon: Why I Bought Axon

The company has a strong offering and government is the customer. If we hit a recession, I don't see the same headwinds that a consumer-sensitive growth stock could face.

The CEO incentive pay structure would top out within 10 years at a $13.5B company valuation, representing a 4-bagger from here ($3.4 billion valuation today).

The company has a 4% stake in a $7.7-billion market and expects to grow revenue up to 20% annually through 2022.

Thesis

After the recent market selloff, Axon looks like a compelling investment and I initiated a position.

The company, formerly known as TASER, has diversified itself into a company that sells more than just stun guns to police departments. The company now also sells body cameras and subscriptions to a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) called evidence.com that stores digital evidence on behalf of police departments.

Prior to the strategy shift, Axon operated in a stun gun market that had an addressable market size of $1.5 billion. Now, total addressable market is $7.7 billion. With $344 million in revenue last year, the company has just 4% market share. Overall, revenue grew 28% last year and is expected to grow 18-20% this year, with continued 16-20% growth expected through at least 2022.

Q2-18 - Great Results Without Improved Guidance

Despite a Q2-18 in which the company crushed EPS and revenue expectations, shares tanked 12% in one day. The company maintained its FY-18 revenue guidance of 18-20% growth despite the fact that it has grown much faster than 20% in Q1 (28%) and Q2 (25%). If you’re long the company, this provided a new entry-point in the low $60s after hitting a high of $76. As of this writing, we're in the high $50s after the market selloff in early October.

When the company initially issued guidance in Q4-17, revenue expectations for 2018 were 16-18% growth. In Q1-18, the company guided upward to 18-20% FY-18 revenue growth, following the acquisition of body camera competitor VIEVU in May. On the Q2-18 call, management simply maintained its FY-18 guidance of 18-20% growth for the year - and shares tanked.

The company is either going conservative on guidance or sees a slowdown in revenue growth coming. A slowdown wouldn’t be unprecedented. Revenue growth last Q4 slowed to 15%, but picked up again in Q1 this year. Below is a snapshot of quarterly revenue growth rates in recent years:

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2018 28% 24% TBD TBD 2017 43% 35% 26% 15% 2016 24% 26% 43% 47%

Source: Company SEC filings

If the company sees a slowdown in the short term, I don't see that as an issue of concern as long as the long-term growth thesis remains intact. In Nov. 2017, the company issued a multi-year plan for margin improvement and revenue growth. Based on what we learned from the recent call, it sounds like the company is sticking to that plan:

Source

Margin Improvement Continues

On the Q2-18 call, CFO Jawad Ahsan said the company will seek to drive operating margin improvement of 300 to 400 basis points per year for the next three years. Operating margin was 3.8% in 2017. Operating margin for the first six months of 2018 was 9.4% vs. 3.9% a year ago.

CEO Performance Incentives

In February, the company announced CEO Rick Smith would forgo his salary and be compensated based on a 10-year performance plan that tops out at a $13.5-billion market capitalization for the CEO to receive a full compensation package. The company is at $3.4 billion market cap today. If everything goes according to plan, we're looking at a 4-bagger within 10 years. The CEO plan includes profitability milestones as well.

Source

"By combining market cap, revenue, and EBITDA milestones, Rick is motivated to generate long-term value for shareholders through delivering operational results, without incentives to engage in short-term measures." - Press Release.

The Market Opportunity Looks Good

The company touts a $7.7-billion addressable market. It breaks down into the below verticals:

Product/Service Market Size Axon Market Share (2017) Stun guns (TASER) $1.5B $234.5M Hardware Sensors $0.7B $51.5M Cloud-based public safety software $5.5B $57.8M



Though the market opportunity is huge, Axon has a lot of competition, notably in stun guns. It bought a key video/evidence competitor this year and Axon is the market leader. The company describes its market as fractured and highly competitive.

“This acquisition does not mean we get to rest on our laurels. The public safety video and digital evidence management space remains crowded and highly competitive, and our customers have dozens of vendors to choose from.” - Rick Smith, CEO, Q1-18 call.

That said, 38 of the 50 largest metropolitan areas in the country were subscribed to Axon's evidence.com SaaS solution as of the most recent 10-K filing. The VIEVU acquisition added another five major markets to that client roster: NYC, Miami-Dade, Phoenix, Oakland, Aurora.

The acquisition also bolstered international exposure with Mexico City and Mexico's federal police. International has comprised 20% of Axon's growth over the last 18 months.

Valuation

Free cash flow generation has stagnated the last couple years. A big reason is a reduction in operating cash flow due to an accounts receivable lag of $35 million last year and $28 million the year prior. This is interesting. If these were commercial accounts, I might be concerned. But government-funded police departments are the customers here. It is fair to assume the bills will be paid.

However, the company notes that some police departments fund purchases through civil forfeiture, which could be subject to state legislative restrictions at some point. The company does not state in its 10-K what percentage of police departments rely on civil forfeiture funds to buy Axon products and software.

FCF was $7 million last year vs. $31 million in 2013. Over the last 10 years, FCF has grown at an average annual rate of 13.5%. Applying that growth rate to my FCF model over the next decade at a discount rate of 3.34% (30-Yr US Treasury) with 3% perpetuity growth after year 10, and I get a fair value of $39/share. If you back out the accounts receivable figures from the last two years, the valuation picture changes entirely to the upside.

Price to sales ratio is at 9, which is on par with SaaS companies that have been consistently growing revenue in excess of 20% annually (CRM, QTWO). Veeva Systems (VEEV) is another SaaS player with 20+% growth over the last year and its P/S is at 17.

But Axon is not a pure SaaS player. The bulk of the company's revenues is still in selling stun guns, and the bulk of stun gun sales are not subscription sales. The company is working to turn stun gun sales into a subscription model and blending taser sales into a subscription package with the SaaS solution in order to create a more predictable annual recurring revenue stream. As of Q2-18, the company had $93 million in annual recurring software revenue.

Conclusion

Axon has a lot of positives going for it - large addressable market relative to current revenue, growth in recurring SaaS revenue, strong balance sheet, improving profitability. On a strict FCF basis, it looks overvalued. But we've got a company that is looking forward to years of strong growth ahead and the prospects of a greater percentage of revenue being recurring as the company pushes stun gun sales into a subscription model. If we hit a recession, I don't see the same sales headwinds for Axon that we would see with a company that was sensitive to consumer sentiment. Despite the recent selloff due to maintained guidance, I suspect the company will at least meet - and probably exceed - revenue growth guidance for the full year. I have initiated a position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAXN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. Please do your own research before investing.