Goldman Sachs And Morgan Stanley: The Good News Continues

Lloyd Blankfein is leaving Goldman with an impressive record, but with very little change in the business model - something David Solomon, the new leader, will not leave alone.

James Gorman of Morgan Stanley has done a terrific job in his nine years as CEO of the company and has rebuilt the company into a strong, well-focused organization.

Third-quarter earnings at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are comparable to the good results of the four other large banks in the United States.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley: Third-Quarter Earnings

James Gorman is finishing up his ninth year as CEO of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and, in my mind, has done a masterful job in turning the company around as well as restructuring it.

In the third quarter of 2018, Morgan Stanley posted a return on shareholders' equity of 11.5 percent.

In 2012, it had a return on shareholders’ equity of 0.2 percent. From that time on, the return increased and rose to 9.3 percent in all of 2017.

Now, Morgan Stanley has passed the 10.0 percent level, assumed by many to be a rough estimate of the cost of capital for the largest banks in the country, and looks like it will be able to sustain that performance with the changes that Mr. Gorman has made to the firm and achieve a future that is less volatile than what Morgan Stanley produced in its primarily investment banking past.

Good job, Mr. Gorman.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is facing a change in leadership going forward, as Lloyd Blankfein stepped down as CEO of the company on October 1. Taking over from Mr. Blankfein is David Solomon, formerly of the investment banking part of the firm.

Mr. Blankfein has been reluctant to change the focus of Goldman Sachs during his tenure as the CEO and kept the company basically as it was when he took over, primarily dependent upon Goldman’s traditional trading past.

This shift in management seals the effort of Goldman to redesign itself, not only in terms of relying more upon investment banking but also moving itself into more “commercial banking” type functions, like consumer banking and commercial cash management. Mr. Blankfein leaves Goldman turning in a stellar performance, with the bank earning a 13.1 percent return on shareholders' equity.

Mr. Blankfein became the president and chief operating officer of Goldman in 2004, and became the chairman and chief executive officer in July 2006. So, he was at the helm of the company throughout the financial crisis and into the current economic recovery.

In 2009 and 2010, Goldman Sachs earned a return on shareholders’ equity of 18.9 percent and 12.1 percent respectively. In 2011, this measure dropped to 6.3 percent but immediately jumped back to 9.9 percent the next year, and then posted returns above 10 percent in four of the next five years, 2016 being the only exception. Goldman earned an 8.5 percent return in that year. Mr. Blankfein has an excellent record to retire on.

Both banks posted good returns in the third quarter, buoyed by the lower taxes that were connected with the December 2017 tax reform package passed by Congress and by strong deal-making revenue. Underwriting revenues rose at both banks with Goldman experiencing a 20 percent rise year over year and Morgan Stanley gaining a 33 percent rise.

Both institutions continued to keep a lid on expenses, something that Mr. Gorman has excelled at during his time as CEO.

In terms of their capital position, Goldman Sachs has a common equity Tier I ratio of 13.1 percent, while Morgan Stanley has a Tier I ratio of 16.7 percent.

In fact, Morgan Stanley is doing so well that Mr. Gorman reiterated his pledge to return capital to shareholders in the form of dividends and stock buybacks. The CEO is quoted as saying “Our capital distribution should go up.” He added, “Frankly, we are making too much money to leave it (inside the bank).”

An important point to all of this is that the biggest banks in the United States are doing well and seem to be in fine shape. Analysts believed that this quarter would be a stellar one, with the idea that following quarters would not be so robust.

There is a lot going on in the United States and the world and a lot of uncertainty surrounding the future. Furthermore, as I have emphasized in many places, the banking industry is going through a massive change, bringing information technology further and further into their operations and plans. The banking industry is living into it transition of becoming “new” modern corporations. It is my belief that the largest commercial banks are being careful about this future and are not being too aggressive on the lending side of the business so as to make the transition into this new world go as smoothly as possible.

Moving on into this uncertain future, it is important to say that the largest six financial institutions in the United States are in pretty good shape. With this post and two on the other four large banks (here and here), one can argue that the earnings of these institutions are strong; all six have a return on shareholders’ equity in excess of 10.0 percent, have Tier I capital ratios in excess of 10.0 percent, bad loans seem to be low and in some cases still falling, cash balances are high, and although loans are increasing, the banks are being very prudent in their risk-taking.

Note that these institutions compose a little less than 50 percent of the banking assets in the country. With a modestly growing economy and lots of pressure coming from the regulators, the largest banks in the country have not seemingly built in a lot of excesses into their balance sheets over the past nine years. We may come to appreciate this fact as we move forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.