EFA: How Does 2018 Compare To Past Years For Developed International Equities?

The correlations between EFA and individual US sector SPDRs can vary quite a bit.

Many of the year-over-year performances were at least reasonably similar between the two indexes. Furthermore, different years resulted in quite a bit of variation for EFA’s risk-return distribution.

EFA has higher allocations to financials, staples, industrials, and materials than does the S&P, while tech makes up a far more significant weighting in the US large-cap equity space.

Unless otherwise stated, data comes from FinanceYahoo!

In a recent article, we zeroed in on salient features of the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF or “EFA,” including statistics related to volatility.

This piece will further explore the construction of the index, and also inform readers about how EFA correlates against other S&P 500 (SPY) sectors.

Sector Summary

iShares

Financials make up the largest sector weighting for EFA. In truth, these weightings are not that different from that of the S&P 500, as looked up on the SectorSPDRs website, with one important exception (Tech):

SectorSPDRs, as of June 30, 2018.

Whereas about a quarter of the S&P 500 is made up of tech-related companies, only about 6% of EFA is tech-based (adding the “communication” sector brings this total up to about 11%). As such, this could be a good diversifier should the US tech sector break down.

Diversification Between US Sectors And EFA

Many of EFA’s largest returns, positive and negative, occurred in 2008-2009. While 2018 has felt quite choppy, it does not register in the top 10% (all dots to the north of the boxes are top decile observations).

When one undertakes a year-over-year comparison, EFA’s 2018 distribution has been quite typical (not too tall and skinny like 2017, not too short and fat like 2008). While volatility certainly does appear to be picking up, for now it is probably good to not blow the current market action out of proportion: what we’re seeing is business as usual.

Correlation to S&P 500 Sectors

Look down the first column to see how EFA’s monthly returns have correlated to that of the various sector SPDRs going back to 2015. While correlations are not that close to 1.00 (perfect positive linear correlation, i.e., no diversification benefit), the correlations are higher than I had first supposed they would be.

As a side note, the correlations do drop if we look at the period beginning 2016 rather than 2015.

What I find quite interesting is that even though financials make up the largest sector of EFA, the correlation between the fund and the financials sector SPDR (XLF) registers reasonably low. As a contrast, tech only comprises 6% of EFA, and yet the correlation between the index fund and our tech sector (XLK) is .13 correlation points higher.

Using rolling 36-month correlations back to 2010, we do get quite a range of correlation readings between EFA and each of the Sector SPDRs. Materials (XLB) and consumer discretionary (XLY) have tended to display the most consistently high readings.

As we’ve observed in the past, the one sector that acts as a true diversifier to the broader averages is the rate-sensitive, modestly capitalized utilities sector (XLU). That said, the range of correlation outcomes has been exceptionally wide, making the degree of diversification benefit between the products difficult to pinpoint.

Conclusion

The sector breakdown between EFA and the US is in many respects quite different. EFA has higher allocations to financials, staples, industrials, and materials than does the S&P, while tech makes up a far more significant weighting in the US large-cap equity space.

Despite this, many of the year-over-year performances were at least reasonably similar between the two indexes. Furthermore, different years resulted in quite a bit of variation for EFA’s risk-return distribution.

The correlations between EFA and individual US sector SPDRs can vary quite a bit. In general, we have seen a diversification benefit, but exactly how much correlation depends not only on the timing, but on the specific sectors.

Please Consider Following.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.