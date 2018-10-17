Introduction

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are companies that own or finance income-producing real estate properties. Their securities have traits of both equities and fixed income securities. Their high-dividend yields provide consistent income, but valuations can swing along with the equity market. Historically, REITs have good performance but lately, this sector is under pressure like other fixed-income investments in a rising rate environment. When we add the effect of leverage and the fact that closed-end funds are mostly targeted and used by retail investors, this makes them much more volatile and offers various opportunities for investors and traders like us.

This week two funds declared monthly distribution:

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) announced that it maintains its monthly distribution for October as $0.0500;

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) announced that it maintains its monthly distribution for October as $0.0500;

The Benchmark

Vanguard Real Estate (VNQ) had another tough week. The fund started the week at $78.32 and finished the week at $75.82, losing 2.50 points.



1. Highest Z-Score

We use the Z-Score to find statistically undervalued or overpriced funds in the sector. If the value of Z-Score is negative, it signals a "buy" opportunity. Reversely, if you are looking for a "sell" candidate, you should be interested in a positive Z-Score value. We use a one-year basis to see how many times the current discount deviates from its mean for that period.

At this point, we can see that there is only one fund with positive Z-Score, Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NRO) 1.00. That means that based on statistics there are no funds suitable for short trades. This fund uses the highest effective leverage compared to the group and this week succeeded to keep losses minimal.

2. Lowest Z-Score

Here things look a little bit different. As we see from the table, there are plenty of undervalued closed-end funds. In other words, here we can choose several "buy" candidates which we can add to our portfolios. Of course, we should not forget that this is only from a statistical perspective and we are scratching the surface here; so before entering a trade, deeper research should be done.

3. 5-year Annualized Return on NAV

The aim of the below ranking is to show us the senior loan funds with the higher yields based on the net asset value. Combination of the return with the other metrics that we have is a foundation of our research for potential "long" candidates.

4. Highest Premium

In this little CEF universe, there are no funds trading at a premium. This means that we will have a hard time finding shorts for hedging reaction.

5. Biggest Discount

Based on the discount, we have plenty of funds for this category. This market environment is more suited for short trades, but there are no candidates based on the statistic. So you can wait for selling overreaction and try long trades.

Compared to the last week, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (RNP) increased its discount with -1.6% to -13.09% (Z-Score from -0.70 to Z-Score of -1.70). The last week the fund made two large red bars and now is testing the area of previous lows.

The fund has decent historical return, but lately, its NAV as all the CEFs in the sector is declining so be careful with the long trades.



The chart translated in numbers:



6. Highest Distribution Rate

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on the net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important.

The average distribution rate on price for all Real Estate CEFs is 8.96%.

7. Highest Effective Leverage

From a leverage perspective, we have one closed-end fund whose effective leverage is equal to zero, Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (RFI). The other two funds, Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) 0.28% and CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) 13.07%, which are not very leveraged, are diversified by geographic region.

In an environment with a flattening yield curve, do not underestimate the effect of the leverage. Be sure it's included in your analysis.

Conclusion

Real estate is one of the basic asset classes of the so-called real assets. It has historically exhibited a lower correlation to a wide variety of investment alternatives, so it's a good instrument for diversification. Besides that, in a rising rate environment, the CEFs, especially the leveraged ones, will have a hard time. So, if you try mean-reversion trades on the long side, my advice is to start small and be patient.

Note: This article was originally published on Oct. 14, 2018, and some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

