Gold Going Higher - Mining Stocks Are Historically Cheap

It's important to keep in mind that the mining stocks have been sold to levels well below their intrinsic value - in the case of larger-cap producing miners. Or their "optionality" value - in the case of junior mining companies with projects that have a good chance eventually of converting their deposits into mines. "Optionality" value is based on the idea that junior exploration companies with projects that have strong mineralization or a compliant resource have an implied value based on the varying degrees of probability that their projects will eventually be developed into a producing mine.

In relation to the price of gold and silver, the mining stocks generically (i.e., the various mining stock indices like the HUI or GDX) have rarely traded at cheaper levels than where they are trading now.

Bill Powers invited me on to his Mining Stock Education podcast to discuss why the price of gold and silver is going higher and why the mining stocks are historically undervalued: