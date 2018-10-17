Crude Tankers - Crude Prices, Inventories, And The 2020 Sulfur Cap

Recently, we discussed the role that a large influx of vessels played in distorting the market.

Overview

In the last full crude tanker supply side outlook, we predicted a "bad" 2017 with "a major hangover for 2018." Unfortunately, that proved to be true and the impact of that hangover is still being felt in charter rates.

The main culprit for this depressed state has been an influx of vessels which greatly outpaced demand. However, that's not to say that other factors haven't played a role in this tough market, because they have.

Here we will touch on the role that oil prices and stockpiles have played in the market and use that analysis to gaze into the future.

Additionally, we will discuss the potential impact of the 2020 Sulfur Cap on the crude oil trade.

Companies engaged in the ownership of crude tankers include DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT), Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT), Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN), Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO), Gener8 Maritime (NYSE:GNRT), Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NAP), Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL), Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK), Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP), and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA).

The Basics

In my product tanker reports, I have talked quite a bit about the role that stockpiling played and how declining inventories would lead to a return to trade normalization. But it's important to note that trade normalization does not necessarily mean a return to inventory building. Since crude oil experienced this same situation, and serves as a feedstock for products, it seems prudent to examine what a return to normalization means and why I am skeptical that another round of inventory building may not be in the cards.

Before we begin, a few charts should be examined to understand the impact that building and declining crude stockpiles have on crude tanker demand and consequently rates.

First, let's take a look at a long-term chart reflecting crude oil prices.

We all know the story, increasing US production led to the formation of a supply glut which resulted in lower prices. This situation provided the backdrop for what would become a massive build in global crude stockpiles.

Notice the correlation between price and increasing stocks.

This stockpiling led to increasing demand for crude tankers. Extraordinary gains in ton mile demand for the VLCC class were observed throughout this phase, notably in 2015 and 2016.

But here's where we need some context. Prior to this massive inventory build, the VLCC market was grappling with a massive influx of tankers from 2009-2012. Sound familiar? It should since in previous reports, I have drawn comparisons between the oversupply then and today's current vessel glut.

The 2009-2012 supply was finally absorbed in 2015 as the market registered several months with year over year double-digit ton mile demand growth. This trend persisted through 2016, though at this point, the latest round of vessel deliveries began to weigh on the market putting a damper on charter rates.

But as 2017 began and oil prices started to rise, not only did stockpiling cease, but inventory draws began. This demand side market reversal played a key role in producing the lowest charter rates seen in several years.

In fact, as the above chart from VesselsValue shows, VLCC ton mile demand has actually been trending down since the start of 2017, when it peaked at 779.83 bn DWT-NM. While July posted the best ton mileage in 2018, it is still down almost 5% from that January 2017 peak.

Now consider the fact that from January 2017 to now, while ton mile demand has been trending lower, there has been a 6% increase in the number of vessels. It's no wonder the market is in a rough patch to say the least.

Trade Normalization

But there is a limit to these inventory draws and we may be approaching that point.

In the IEA's latest OMR they note:

"We now have complete data for 2Q18 showing that OECD commercial oil stocks were up a touch with moderate gains registered in the Americas and Asia Oceania regions and a decrease in Europe. This puts a stop to four consecutive quarters of OECD stock falls since 1Q17."

Let's go back a few years and take a look at how oil stocks fared during a time of exceptionally high oil prices.

During times of $100 plus crude oil we saw inventories fall below their five-year averages, but not by much.

Notice the base that formed at the -100mb level, and furthermore, inventory declines bottomed out in January of 2014, even while oil was still well over $100.

Currently, OECD stocks are 32 mb below the five-year average and cover 59.2 days of forward demand. In the last cycle, OCED crude oil stocks dipped down to the mid 50s in terms of forward demand days before a rebound occurred.

This implies that from a historic standpoint that the vast majority of inventory reductions have taken place and trade patterns for crude transport should begin to normalize.

But what would that look like? Given the amount of reductions over the time frame it could mean as much as a half-million bpd returning to the transport market.

A rough calculation looks something like this: demand growth of say a half-million bpd equates to 182.5 million barrels per year. If all this incremental demand was shipped and carried on VLCCs, in 2 million barrel parcels, this would be an additional 91 cargoes per year. With a VLCC performing on average six voyages a year we can conclude that these additional cargoes would require around 15 extra ships provided all the additional demand is carried by sea.

However, let's be clear here that normalization does not imply a return to restocking. In fact, there appear to be some hurdles to seeing another inventory build as we did over the course of 2015 and 2016.

Inventories

The most recent build in global inventories rested on two main points: low price and ample supply. However, there are significant factors conspiring to keep prices high and supply in check.

OPEC has reduced production in tandem with Russia and other allies since January 2017 to prop up oil prices. But compliance has been exceptionally high, with the the latest reading at 121%.

This comes as oil production has collapsed in Venezuela and the market still faces hiccups in peers such as Libya and Angola. This means the world's most important supplier is still producing well below its target.

But more importantly, OPEC reasserted its dominance in the global marketplace by manipulating output and therefore prices. It is likely that OPEC will not let a price slide occur of the previous magnitude.

OPEC, realizing that they have been successful in reducing inventories, agreed two months ago to increase oil production, with Saudi Arabia and Russia saying about 1 million barrels a day will be added to the market. But they didn’t detail how the production increase would be split between OPEC and non-OPEC nations. This move should allow trade normalization to occur without distorting price to a major degree.

However, on a side note, let's also not forget the potential new round of sanctions against Iran which prompted the nation to claim it has taken control of the Strait of Hormuz, which sees approximately one-third of seaborne oil pass through the narrow waterway. Curtailing supply from a major global producer, or restricting flows in this critical artery could disrupt an already tight market.

Of course, many will point out that as prices rose due to the production cuts the US shale industry was quick to step in. The IEA reports:

"Strong non-OPEC growth, fueled by the US, has pushed output up 1.1 mb/d year-on-year (y-o-y). Non-OPEC supplies in July were up 1.9 mb/d on a year ago. For 2018 as a whole, non-OPEC output is expected to expand by nearly 2.0 mb/d, with growth easing only marginally to 1.85 mb/d in 2019."

However, while the concentration on short-cycle plays will spur significant production growth in the U.S. over the next few years, it has its limits.

US output simply cannot account for expected organic growth coupled with the over 3m bpd of declining production from post peak fields, not to mention the expected demand increase brought on by the 2020 Sulfur Cap.

By 2023, the IEA sees oil production capacity rising by 6.4m bpd. The United States will account for 60% of that global increase, the agency stated. Meanwhile, demand for oil will jump by 6.9m bpd during the same period, adding pressure to an already tight market.

Let's also remember that short-cycle plays, like US shale, will see more rapid basin decline rates which will begin to eat away at this growth faster than traditional plays.

Additionally, we are seeing increasing calls from long suffering investors of the US-based E&P companies to return cash to shareholders/unitholders, which could hinder future CAPEX.

Projects in the North Sea, South America and Africa take more time and capital to develop, and subsequently have a longer shelf life, but have seen reduced investments by international oil majors.

The Street reports:

"In July, Sanford Bernstein & Co. analysts suggested the pursuit of higher returns for investors has prompted oil producers to cut back on long-term projects in undeveloped regions, setting the stage for a swift rise in crude prices."

The result is that over the last couple of years, oil discovery has fallen to levels not seen since the 1940s. This situation presents risks to stable supply that will grow and could cause higher prices.

All of this points to two things which would be prohibitive for significant stockpiling.

First, the market is likely to continue facing a balance between supply and demand, or even deficits, over the next few years which may become more pronounced as the lack of investment in long-cycle plays manifests. Of course, stockpiling becomes a challenge when faced with a deficit, to say the least.

Second, prices should remain elevated, compared to the price range which allowed massive stockpiling in 2015 and 2016, and could climb even higher. These high prices will not only be attributed to a potential deficit, but if the market does again begin trending to lower prices OPEC will likely intervene.

Therefore, while I expect trade to normalize, there doesn't appear to be significant catalysts for stockpiling on the horizon.

2020 Sulfur Cap

Now let's turn to a global mandate which is likely to push up crude demand, the 2020 Sulfur Cap.

The rules from the International Maritime Organization call for ships to reduce the maximum sulfur content of their fuels to 0.5%, from 3.5% which will drastically curtail the use of heavy fuel oil. Remember that refiners do not choose to make fuel oil – fuel oil production is a consequence of the processes that you have in the refinery. For maritime trade, the utilization of fuel oil has been wonderfully convenient for all these years. But meeting new demand won't be so easy.

This shift will lead to a boom in demand for middle distillate products including diesel and marine gasoil, triggering the need for more crude. But as noted earlier, the vast majority of crude entering the market over the coming years is from US shale, which is light and sweet. Diesel is a middle distillate, which is more prevalent in heavier crude oils. Normally, heavier crudes are sour – high in sulfur. Finding heavy, low-sulfur oil is particularly difficult. The main supply comes sporadically, from areas such as offshore West Africa, some parts of South America and the North Sea.

Earlier this year, Morgan Stanley made waves when it suggested the mandate would result in $90 crude.

"With the IMO ship-fuel regulations expected to boost demand by an additional 1.5 million barrels a day by 2020, traders will seek to get the right product supplies, which should boost crude prices, according to the bank. While global crude production will rise, it probably won’t increase by the 5.7 million barrels a day needed by 2020 to meet the additional demand for fuels, the analysts said."

The analysis out of Morgan Stanley seems to be in line with others regarding product demand estimates. In fact, it may be a tad to the low side.

But, if these estimates come to fruition and crude supply is available, the additional 5.7m bpd of crude demand by 2020 could mean up to 11 times the impact of trade normalization, discussed earlier, if it is all transported by tanker.

This would go a long way in explaining why owners have placed a significant amount of orders for new crude tankers recently, with delivery dates coinciding with the new mandate.

What If?

But what if things don't go as planned? Energy economist, Dr. Philip K. Verleger, suggests that crude prices may actually increase to the $150 to $200 range as a result of this mandate.

Dr. Verleger is quick to point out that a comparable situation recently unfolded on a smaller scale.

"Something similar happened a decade ago, when a European Union mandate for low-sulfur diesel fuel coincided with an unexpected decrease in the supply of crude needed to produce it: In 18 months, diesel prices rose to $4.60 a gallon, from $2.50, and crude prices went up to nearly $145 per barrel, from $55."

The obvious implication here is that such high prices would result in demand destruction.

But, recall that a big increase in oil prices has preceded nearly every U.S. recession since World War II.

Dr. Verleger presents a dire scenario as a result:

"The lack of adequate supplies promises to send the price of this fuel— which is critical to the world’s agricultural, trucking, railroad, and shipping industries—to astoundingly high levels. Economic activity will slow and, in some places, grind to a halt. Food costs will climb as farmers, unable to pay for fuel, reduce plantings. Deliveries of goods and materials to factories and stores will slow or stop. Vehicle sales will plummet, especially those of gas-guzzling sport utility vehicles (SUVs). One or more major US automakers will face bankruptcy, even closure. Housing foreclosures will surge in the United States, Europe, and other parts of the world. Millions will join the ranks of the unemployed as they did in 2008."

Obviously, this sort of situation would result in a significant disruption to demand for crude oil transportation.

So, which one will occur? I believe it will be closer to Morgan Stanley's predictions, but also see the potential for a spike above that range. After all, middle distillate markets are already showing signs of tightness. Diesel and gasoil stockpiles in key storage hubs in Europe, the U.S. and Asia are below their five-year seasonal averages. With inventories becoming increasingly exhausted, this new demand must be met with additional crude supply. Where that supply will come from remains a bit of a mystery.

Conclusion

Some good news might finally be emerging for crude tankers as global inventories for both crude and refined products are approaching levels which historically inspired a return to trade normalization.

However, stockpiling will probably be very limited given the current crude supply deficit and high prices. The collapse in the approval of new oil projects since 2014 has meant we are rapidly heading towards a new reality of undersupply and low storage levels – far from the environment of a market drowning in oil that was evident just a few years ago. This trend is likely to continue in the short run, and as 2020 approaches could become more pronounced. Therefore, there is little reason to believe that we will see the sort of inventory builds witnessed in 2015 and 2016 in the foreseeable future.

But the biggest factor for crude demand growth will begin emerging in the back half of 2019 as refiners source more crude as they prepare for the 2020 Sulfur Cap. Estimates of 1.5m to 2m bpd of additional middle distillate demand will require even greater amounts of crude.

However, it's important to note that this seismic shift in both crude and distillate demand could create some market turmoil. While Dr. Verleger paints a very disturbing picture regarding the impact on the overall economy, there is a reason I included his analysis in this report. The truth is nobody really knows what is going to happen, but it is important to cover all potential avenues in order to be prepared when we see a specific scenario unfolding. While I think it is unlikely to see the degree of turmoil he suggests, I can't dismiss the idea entirely.

It is noteworthy that a report by the St. Louis Federal Reserve cites rising oil prices at the top of its "Signs Before Previous Recessions" list. With demand being very inelastic, if crude and product prices spike the impact will be felt throughout the global economy.

So it is with a hopeful, yet cautious eye, that we look toward 2020.

