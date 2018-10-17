Dupixent: Top-Down And Bottom-Up Perspectives On The News

A market-based perspective on Dupixent as nearing an important status as treating 3 and possibly 6 (or more) diseases is provided.

The article reviews the condition and the potential market for this indication.

The condition treated is chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, a common ailment that if severe has few treatment options.

The Regeneron/Sanofi anti-allergy drug Dupixent was reported Tuesday to have passed its latest Phase 3 pivotal trials with flying colors.

The news

Inventor Regeneron (REGN) and JV senior partner Sanofi (SNY) announced Tuesday another Phase 3 success for their blockbuster-in-the-making anti-allergy drug Dupixent. The headline and lead bullet points say this:

Dupixent® (dupilumab) Showed Positive Topline Results in Two Phase 3 Trials of Patients with Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Dupixent significantly reduced nasal polyp size, nasal congestion severity and need for systemic corticosteroids and/or surgery Dupixent has now demonstrated positive late-stage results in three Type 2 or allergic inflammatory diseases: atopic dermatitis, asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Right there, in the two bold-faced comments below the title, REGN/SNY provide first the bottom-up and top-down themes of this article. First, that Dupixent works really well on all its end-points for this condition. Second, that Dupixent is like a handful of other drugs that treat seemingly different diseases.

I'll start with the basic story.

Rhinosinusitis (sinusitis) - what it is

Per the medical school at my alma mater, the U. of Michigan:

Chronic Sinusitis and Nasal Polyps Chronic sinusitis with polyps is an inflammation of the sinuses that lasts more than 12 weeks and is associated with nasal polyps. In the Michigan area, and probably in the U.S. in general, this condition accounts for a large portion of the sinus surgery performed. Chronic Sinusitis Symptoms In general, as polyps swell or get larger, they start to fill the nose and cause nasal blockage or obstruction, which some patients refer to as “congestion.” For a person with allergies and polyps, a “bad allergy day” will frequently cause the polyps to swell more and cause more symptoms. Likewise, treating a patient’s allergies will often cause the polyps to shrink somewhat and may give some relief from the blockage. [Read on at link for more.]

And from Mayo:

Nasal polyps are soft, painless, noncancerous growths on the lining of your nasal passages or sinuses. They hang down like teardrops or grapes. They result from chronic inflammation due to asthma, recurring infection, allergies, drug sensitivity or certain immune disorders.

I hope that graphic is clear. It shows the grape-like polyps in the nasal ("rhino-") and sinus areas.

The rest of the brief comment from Mayo is interesting to investors, because viral and other infections, drug allergies and other diseases can also cause both the polyps and the inflammation that leads to the polyps being formed.

Alert readers may note that the Phase 3 Dupixent studies were of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP). Yet as a review article stated in 2013:

Clinically, CRS is generally divided into two broad categories—CRS with nasal polyposis (CRSwNP) and CRS without NP—with the understanding that there is often significant overlap within a broad spectrum of inflammatory disease.

Since the conditions overlap, one of the unanswered questions at this time is whether doctors will want to treat refractory CRS w/o NP with Dupixent. If so, will the insurers pick up the tab?

Moving on...

How common is CRS? Very, but...

Per the above article:

CRS is one of the most prevalent chronic diseases worldwide. Affecting one in seven American adults, it is the second most common chronic condition in the United States.

This article does not delve into how many cases are severe versus mild. Medscape adds some details:

The overall prevalence of CRS in the United States is 146 per 1000 population. For unknown reasons, the incidence of this disease appears to be increasing yearly. This results in a conservative estimate of 18-22 million physician visits in the United States each year and a direct treatment cost of $3.4-5 billion annually. [18] Chronic sinusitis is the fifth most common disease treated with antibiotics.

I think it's fair to say that no one knows the addressable population for Dupixent for this indication. What we can say is that...

Current treatment options are limited

Coming back to Mayo, its page about treatment of CRS shows few good options for severe cases, including (but not limited to; see link for the entire write-up):

steroids

surgery

immunotherapy.

For immunotherapy, which is the closest to Dupixent, all Mayo has to say is small beer:

If allergies are contributing to your sinusitis, allergy shots (immunotherapy) that help reduce the body's reaction to specific allergens might improve the condition.

That's not too encouraging.

Thus, if Dupixent works well for CRSwNP, and possibly CRS without NP, it could become a or the standard of care for refractory cases.

With all the above background, let's look first at the headline data.

CRS does a very good job on the main parameters of CRSwNP

There were two co-primary endpoints to the two Phase 3 studies. Averaging the two results and subtracting the placebo response give these results:

37% symptom improvement with Dupixent

35.5% reduction in nasal polyps score.

In addition, key secondary, pre-specified endpoints were met, including:

less need for systemic steroids or surgery

improvements in smell and other symptoms.

Statistical significance was extremely powerful for all endpoints.

Thus it appears fair to say that Dupixent, as an approved drug, appears to be a lock to be approved for the CRSwNP indication.

What I don't know is the sales potential of this drug, noting that CRS, with or without NP, has different causes and potentially different responses to Dupixent in different parts of the world.

All I would want to opine right now is that for a company REGN's size, its share of Dupixent revenues from CRS ought to end up being meaningful to it.

Next, some top-down considerations.

Dupixent for the allergic triad

REGN is holding out the potential for Dupixent to treat a variety of allergic conditions, including allergic asthma, CRSwNP, and AD (atopic dermatitis, aka eczema). Other potential indications include:

eosinophilic esophagitis

grass allergy

peanut allergy

COPD.

Just sticking with the two respiratory tree diseases and AD, one important sentence in Tuesday's press release was encouraging to me; it fits something I've been saying about Dupixent for a long time:

In a pre-specified group of patients with comorbid asthma, Dupixent significantly improved lung function and asthma control.

This statement does not say the degree of improvement of asthma, but because it was associated with improved lung function as well as fewer exacerbations of asthma, I assume that the asthma problem was improved to a clinically meaningful extent.

What this indeed says is that for the many patients who may present to a doctor with a bad case of one of the allergic triad while also having another of those conditions - even if not severe - the doctor is going to think of Dupixent as a highly preferred treatment.

Dupixent may be moving toward iconic status

Assuming that the FDA approves Dupixent for asthma this week or else soon, and then for CRSwNP, then the drug will have three different indications. The indications for AD and if approved for CRSwNP are highly differentiating. Depending on the language the FDA allows in the Prescribing Information for the (presumed) asthma indication, that also may break new ground (stay tuned, it could come any day).

It is not easy for one drug to obtain three indications for seemingly very different, difficult-to-treat chronic and disabling conditions. It's common for drugs to treat related GI or cardiovascular conditions, or Eylea and Lucentis for different vascular retinal diseases, but only occasionally has a drug obtained three or more different types of indications.

Iconic drugs such as corticosteroids, Inderal and the TNF inhibitors (most notably Humira) have achieved this. With three more potential indicators in Phase 2 or Phase 3, within several years Dupixent could have 6 indications. Of course, some of these 6 possible indications are more closely related to each other than others. And as noted, what's special about conditions such as CRSwNP is that the causes are not felt to only be allergic. Yet apparently the drug works well, with subgroup analysis and likely more studies needed to better define the optimal patient population for CRSwNP and the other indications.

Depending on net pricing and evolving competition, I could see Dupixent as having unsuspected upside revenue potential over the long haul as the US and global roll-out moves along. What we are seeing even for AD is just the start, because safety had to be proven in adults before first adolescents and then young children could be exposed to the drug. Now we know the drug is very safe, and the roll-out will be in stages by diseases and by ages.

What does all this potential mean for REGN?

This is a "stay tuned" story. Here's my guess. It's that as with Apple (AAPL) in its various stagnant (or worse) periods, REGN has enough strength in marketed products, the known pipeline, the pre-clinical pipeline, its genetics research, and alliances with smaller companies that the Street's perceptions of its relative P/E could change for the better, perhaps much better. ETrade currently shows REGN with a consensus EPS number for 2019 of $22.07. At Tuesday's closing price of $398.52 (up 5.55% in one day), the forward P/E is 18X. Depending on where the S&P 500 (SPY) is and whether one uses adjusted earnings, REGN is trading at a similar P/E to that of the SPY based on 2019 earnings. Yes, there are legitimate worries about Eylea, both competitive and regarding its patents that expire many years from now, but it could run without biosimilars for many years; see the 10-K (p. 25) for REGN's presentation of US/EU patents for Eylea, Dupixent and other of its drugs.

Dupixent is protected for at least another 11 years in both the US and the EU.

Even at a price around $400 - which is about where REGN was 4 years ago - I am guesstimating that the present value of the Eylea and Dupixent franchises could equal or exceed REGN's market cap.

But that's a guess with a wide range of possibilities. Dupixent is struggling a bit technically, and a solid breakout to the $420+ range would be encouraging technically. REGN may never pay a dividend, and competition for market share and price pressures from governments and private payors could make the future turn out in a disappointing fashion. So please be aware of the various risks to owning this stock.

Concluding comments

REGN has invented a novel, important molecule in dupilumab/Dupixent that addresses several large markets with impressive efficacy data and even more impressive safety considerations. While partner SNY stands to gain more than half the profits, I expect that the drug will be more important for REGN than for SNY given their different sizes. Timelines in biotech are frustrating. If Dupixent were a computer server or software program, it would be on the market already for both asthma and CRSwNP; and then the company would update the product to keep it fresh as long as demand holds up. Whereas, any change to Dupixent represents a new drug, so at some point, after years of building new indications and helping more and more patients, the product's sales will tail off, probably sharply.

Overall, though, I find the progress with this drug to be impressive, think it can and will generate large and meaningful profits to REGN, and also think that REGN can continue to develop important novel products that address large under-served markets over and over again. In the short run, we have the FDA due to opine on Dupixent for asthma any day, and in a few weeks, the Q3 earnings report. I would expect a good deal of volatility to be a reasonable assumption for REGN over this time period even if the market quiets down.

To conclude, my point of view is that the fundamentals of Dupixent and (I hope) REGN are strengthening while the stock churns sideways within a 4-year base. If that continues, REGN can regain the growth stock image it had for several years up to 2015.

But, again I caution that while hope may be a successful investment strategy, there are no guarantees, no dividend payments, and numerous risks that come from owning REGN. Please be careful here and own this name only if you understand your reasons and time frame for doing so.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long REGN,AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.