Shell's $31 Billion Gamble On Canadian LNG

Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) is making another big bet on liquefied natural gas, this time in Canada. On October 1, 2018, Royal Dutch Shell plc and its partners announced a positive investment decision on the ~US$31 billion (~40 billion Canadian dollars) Canada LNG venture. The goal is to bring an LNG export facility online in Kitimat, British Columbia, to take advantage of both its existing infrastructure (deep-water ports, roads, electricity grids) and its easy access to Asian markets. While I am a shareholder of Royal Dutch Shell, that doesn’t mean I want to be a cheerleader for every decision the company makes. Here is what I view as a very reasonable assessment of LNG Canada, highlighting both the pros and cons of this endeavor. Let’s dig in.

Overview

Through Shell Canada Energy, Royal Dutch Shell has a 40% stake in the LNG Canada venture and will be taking lead on the endeavor. Its partners include the subsidiaries of Petronas (Malaysia’s state-run energy firm), PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR), Mitsubishi Corporation, and Korea Gas Corporation. Note how each of those firms are based in major LNG importing nations in Asia.

Here is a key except from one the press releases Shell put out:

“Each joint venture participant will be responsible for providing its own natural gas supply and will individually offtake and market its own LNG. Shell’s Groundbirch asset in Northeast British Columbia can provide the majority of Shell’s equity share of natural gas or Shell will buy gas from the market, depending on which option provides the most value.”

What makes this portion significant is that each partner is responsible for marketing their own equity stake of LNG production. Shell needs to find an end buyer for 5.6 million metric tons of LNG per year, as that is its share of LNG Canada’s expected production. Two liquefaction trains, each with 7 million metric tons of LNG production capacity, will be created as part of the initial project. Good for a total LNG production capacity of 14 million metric tons per year. It is worth mentioning that often major energy projects don’t operate at full nameplate capacity due to changing market conditions, maintenance activity, and unplanned downtime (80-90% is often considered full capacity).

Furthermore, Shell mentioned that over the past four quarters, it had marketed 71 million metric tons of LNG, 34 million of which came from its own LNG export facilities (with the rest apparently being purchased by its marketing wing). In light of global demand for LNG imports rising at a brisk pace, it appears Shell should be able to easily find end buyers for its output assuming the trajectory holds.

By the trajectory, I mean that global LNG demand continues to rise by 3-5% per year over the next decade. At first that might seem high, but note that there are several factors at play here. The International Energy Agency expects global annual gas demand to jump up to 4.1 trillion cubic meters in 2023 versus 3.74 trillion cubic meters in 2017 (a view shared by many forecasters, though their numbers different somewhat).

Secondly, most major liquefied natural gas importers are either experiencing declines at mature gas fields or simply don’t have a significant amount of domestic gas production to begin with. That’s why Shell sees an LNG supply gap coming about by the early-to-mid-2020s. To be fair to reason, there is a significant amount of LNG production capacity coming online over the next five years, so this story rests largely on global demand growth more than offsetting LNG production growth.

Source: Royal Dutch Shell plc

One doesn’t have to look farther than just a couple of years back, when a surge in LNG production capacity pushed Asian spot prices down to ~$5/MMBtu. As an aside, usually the market views one thousand cubic feet of natural gas as a little over one million British thermal units.

Shell expects the LNG Canada venture to earn a 13% IRR under the assumption that Tokyo spot prices stay at $8.50/MMBtu. In September 2018, Tokyo spot prices were a little over $10/MMBtu. However, that price is far from guaranteed. Having long-term supply contracts (as prices realized under those contracts tend to be modestly higher versus spot prices) offers some downside protection, but at the end of the day, this is a very expensive bet by Shell on global LNG demand at least partially meeting current expectations.

Gaining an advantage

There are various ways Shell is seeking to gain an edge in the LNG market over its competitors, namely US LNG exports out of the Gulf Coast. During the conference call announcing this project’s approval, Shell mentioned that a combination of not having to pass through the Panama Canal and a shorter transportation time to Asian markets (ten days versus 24 days when compared to US Gulf Coast LNG exports) would shave $1/MMBtu off of its cost of LNG supply.

However, I will also caution that US Gulf Coast LNG players will be able to better realize economics of scale from larger LNG export endeavors. While LNG Canada envisions possibly going from two LNG liquefaction trains up to four over the long haul, Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSE:LNG) is already targeting at least six LNG trains at its Sabine Pass facility. True, these are smaller trains than the ones that will be utilized by LNG Canada, but there is a good chance Cheniere will find additional ways to further increase the production capacity at its Sabine Pass venture over the coming years. Also, specifically relating to operational capacity, there are numerous gas fields/shale basins and long-haul pipelines that enable US Gulf Coast export facilities to be up and running as much as possible, while the LNG Canada venture is relying heavily on just one pipeline.

Shell has tasked TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) with building the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline, which will route natural gas produced in British Columbia and Alberta to the LNG Canada facility in Kitimat. These are very low-cost gas resources because they are trapped and have few ways to reach international markets (beyond America, of course).

As Shell has a large position in the unconventional Montney play in B.C. and the unconventional Duvernay play in Alberta, the LNG Canada project can be seen as a way of ensuring gas supplies from these gas-rich plays are capable of reaching end buyers in far more lucrative markets (i.e., Asian markets). Shell noted that Western Canada has roughly 300 trillion cubic feet of natural gas with a cost of supply below $3/MMBtu, but I think a better way to put that is Western Canada has hundreds of trillions of cubic feet of natural gas desperate to be sold in any market that isn’t North America.

Digging deeper into that, Shell sees itself having a working interest in 9 Tcf of natural gas with a cost of supply below $2/MMBtu. It is worth mentioning that these are estimates given by Shell, and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Management commented that Shell’s ability to access these resources in Western Canada gave it an additional $0.50/MMBtu edge in the global market, but compared to the very low cost gas supplies coming out of the Marcellus, Utica, Haynesville, Permian, Eagle Ford, STACK/SCOOP, and other plays in America, I wouldn’t take that statement too seriously. The LNG marine transportation cost advantages are real, but when it comes to the cost of gas supplies, America is swimming in natural gas as well.

Associated gas production in the Permian Basin is almost being given away for free due to a lack of long-haul takeaway capacity (relative to existing production streams). The Montney and the Duvernay have been shown to be quite prolific, but not to the level where one can honestly say wells completed in those plays will outmatch those being turned online in Appalachia, Oklahoma, Texas, or Louisiana.

Final thoughts

Considering Royal Dutch Shell has access to vast amounts of landlocked gas resources that probably aren’t going to have many other takeaway options of this caliber, it is very likely the company will always have access to cost-advantaged sources of natural gas relative to international sources of supply (ex-America). The company sees the third and fourth LNG trains at LNG Canada sporting significantly better economics than the first two as most of the crucial infrastructure will already be in place. That is a very reasonable assumption, and one that is aided by its cost of gas supplies most likely staying low for a long time.

When it comes to having lower transportation costs over its US Gulf Coast peers, that is a fair assumption as well, but it is inaccurate to assume that LNG Canada will be able to source significantly cheaper cost of gas supplies versus American LNG exporters over the long haul. Maybe that will be the case, maybe not, but both Canada and America are swimming in natural gas so at best it’s a wash.

What matters most is Asian LNG prices staying within $1/MMBtu of $10/MMBtu, as that is where LNG Canada will be able to earn a very nice return on its investment. This is something that depends almost entirely on the global gas demand growth story continuing, as many forecasters think it will. Nothing is for certain, but assuming that does turn out to be the case (which I think it will), then LNG Canada getting approved was a smart play indeed. If not, there this is a US$31 billion cash drain that will negatively weigh on Royal Dutch Shell’s performance for years. Let’s see what happens. Thanks for reading.

Author's note: Some of the companies mentioned above don't trade on a major U.S. stock exchange, which come with their own unique sets of risks and rewards. Always do your own due diligence before investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.