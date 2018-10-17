Bank Of America Presents 'Bearish In America'

BlackRock on one hand and Sears on the other hand support the findings, each one in its own unique way.

Investors haven't been that bearish for a decade and we all remember how bad things were back then.

Background

In light of what's going on recently in the markets, whether the time frame is weekly or monthly, the numbers coming out of the Bank of America Merrill Lynch ("BoAML") (BAC) Fund Manager survey are of special interest.

To make a long story short, BoAML says that the number of investors who are currently bearish on global growth is at a ten-year high.

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Fund Manager survey

The survey was conducted between October 5th-11th and includes 231 participants, across the US (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM), overseeing AuM of $646B.

Bearishness At A Decade High

According to the survey, 38% (net) of respondents are expecting the global economy to decelerate over the next year. That's the most net-bearish percentage the survey has seen since November 2008.

Furthermore, a record 85% of respondents - that's an eleven-year high - believe that the global economy is at a late stage within the current economic cycle. That figure is 11% above the previous highest reading (out of the survey) from December 2007.

Nonetheless, the survey finds that fund managers believe we won't see a big rotation from equities to bonds until US 10-year Treasury (SHV, SHY, IEF, TLT) yield reaches (at least) 3.7%.

Cash Is King

Cash (JPST, BIL, NEAR, GSY) levels are roughly unchanged at 5.1% versus the long-term (i.e. past 10 years) average of 4.5%.

Nevertheless, based on another chart from the survey, it's obvious that investors are hoarding cash, the asset with the highest (positive) deviation from historic positioning levels.

Biggest Tail Risk

Trade war remains the biggest "tail risk" for fund managers, according to the survey, although conviction fell for the 3rd month in a row as concerns about Quantitative Tightening rise.

Most Crowded Trade

For the 9th straight month, the most crowded trade remains "Long FAANG+BAT", i.e. Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) + Baidu (BIDU), Alibaba (BABA), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). Note that the August reading was most crowded trade outright (not only relative) since December 2015 when "Long USD" was in pole position.

Meanwhile In Europe

According to Reuters data, nearly half of Europe's (VGK, EZU, HEDJ, FEZ) biggest stocks (those that are part of the EURO STOXX 600 index) are in bear market territory.

No wonder we find that hedge funds have increased their bearish bets on the Euro (FXE) amidst woes in Italy (EWI), as well as in Europe as a whole. Speculators sold another 9,041 contracts, now net short 16,142 contracts.

Paying Attention To The Details

BlackRock (BLK), the largest asset-manager worldwide (AuM are up ~8% to $6.44T at 9/30/18 vs. $6.30T at 6/30/18 and $5.98T at 9/30/17), has just reported earnings for Q3/2018. We aren't going to dive into the numbers here rather pointing out at something else which we find very important paying close attention to.

On one hand, a big takeaway from BlackRock's earnings is the increasing focus on their technology (XLK) unit, where revenue increased 18% Y/Y. BLK's CEO, Larry Fink, said he hopes this unit will produce no less than 30% of the firm's revenue by 2022!

On the other hand, it speaks volumes that the biggest ETF issuer in the world - and the only asset-manager who is even close to Vanguard flow-wise - is aggressively diversifying away from the fund management businesses.

This can be translated into only one out of two possible ways:

1. One may wonder whether BlackRock is looking ahead to a new model of fund management in (what now has become quite common) a zero-fee era, where tech support/applications/trading platforms are the revenue drivers and fund management itself is the enticement/publicity tool.

2. Time to buckle up!

This cycle will only accelerate given the growing uncertainty about the credit/economic cycle. When the tide turns and flows become less predictable, the fragility of the old asset management model will become even more apparent at a time when investors don't want to pay fees.

Bottom Line

The BoAML Fund Manager survey hasn't been this bearish in a decade.

Indeed, markets are trading in extreme oversold territory, however, there are warning signs no matter where or what you look at - location/geography, sector/segmentation, or asset class.

While some Sears (SHLD) competitors may benefit from that department store chain's bankruptcy, they also face a bleak reality: Brick-And-Mortar Retail chains have seen their sales decline despite the economic recovery.

Some may think that this (retail chains) has nothing to do with that (BlackRock shift) but the truth is that the two are very much linked. They are both a direct result of what is becoming - if it has not already become - the most popular/loud projection on Wall Street:

If it looks like a bear, walks like a bear, and roars like a bear, then it probably is a bear. - anonymous Fortune Teller

