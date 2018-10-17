It's Darkest Before The Himax Dawn

That is, we're at the point where it is darkest before dawn and we think it's an attractive moment to start taking a position.

So growth is ahead while today we see a maximum impact from higher CapEx and R&D spending. The shares seem to reflect the latter, less so the former.

Revenues are likely to receive multiple positive impulses going forward from here on.

In May we argued that Himax Technologies (HIMX) was entering a period of more sustained growth after spending years going sideways. This is indeed what seems to be happening, although this is quite a preliminary conclusion:

HIMX Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

What we see is that revenue is growing sequentially as well as compared to a year ago, so far so good. But we're still not at the levels of a couple of years ago, and operationally there is also little sign of enduring progress.

Large panel display drivers

Revenue in Q2 was up a pretty good 16.3% (+2.2% sequentially as well) driven by China 4K adoption and new LCD fabs. Large panel drivers amounted to $60.6M or 33.4% of revenue in Q2.

Management expects single-digit growth for Q3 here; progress is limited because of a foundry shortage.

Medium and small panel display drivers

Sales to smartphones were up 54.3% sequentially and 42.5% y/y, driven by accelerating TDDI shipments. However, they are struggling to find foundry capacity and as a result, there will be some decline (from 6M units in Q2 to 5M in Q3).

The competition got ahead of Himax in terms of securing foundries, but all is not lost as management still expects to ship 10M units in Q4 and then ramp up much further in H1 2019 with peak production of 10M units a month.

By Q3 2019, there won't be a capacity shortage anymore so they can even double the 10M a month production and arrive at 20M a month. From the Q2CC:

Within the first half of next year, we will reach about 10 million per month and then the second half will hopefully double that. That is our target, our goal and I think it is reasonably achievable.

The overall market will be 50M-60M units per month (about half the whole smartphone market), so they expect to have a third of that.

Drivers for the automotive segment also experienced strong growth, up 35% y/y and 15% sequentially, producing $28.7M in revenue (or 19% of driver revenue).

Growth is continuing strongly here with new AMOLED design wins powering revenues 20% higher sequentially in Q3.

3D Sensing

For quite some time, investors have bought shares in this (and other) companies on the coming 3D Sensing bonanza but this has been slower to materialize than many had hoped. The company developed two solutions:

SLiM, a structured light solution developed with Qualcomm (QCOM) for high-end models.

ASC (active stereo) solution for the mass market.

SLiM is gaining traction in high-end customers for late 2018 early 2019 delivery for products launched in H1 2019. Management argued that one customer is "highly secured," but the timing of the introduction of the phone is theirs and will occur sometime in H1 2019.

The cheaper ASC solution, which we surmised emerged as a backup plan as demand for the SLiM disappointed (at least so far) is benefiting from the ubiquity of dual camera phones.

Management argues that demand is about to take off significantly. They are directly involved with customers but also indirectly through AP platform providers, providing a total solution (optics and sensors), or only optics (as there is more competition in sensors).

Since ASC is less accurate than structured light (or ToF), for now, its use in authorizing mobile payment is somewhat restricted (limit to payment amounts, for instance), but management is working on that too.

In fact, the company is involved in all three different technological solutions, the third being ToF or time of flight, which is suitable for longer range 3D sensing (beyond the 5-10m of ASC).

ToF is still very expensive, more expensive than structured light. But they do provide optics (WLO 3D) for that market.

Other non-driver business

The overall non-driver business (including 3D sensing) was $31.5M (17.4% of revenues), up 6.4% y/y but down 1.1% sequentially (due to a decline in NIR, (or near-infrared sensors) income.

Demand for their WLO (waver level optics) technology is ratcheting up and will keep doing so in the coming quarters, driven mostly by one big customer (Q2CC):

The major shipments are to one end customer, as I mentioned. And we have said very much that second half, we’ll see a major, major increase from the first half. So, Q1 this year was a low point. Major increase in Q2, another major increase in Q3 and another major increase in Q4.

They are also working with that customer on a major R&D project (Q2CC):

It involves some pretty aggressive improvements in various -- from various aspects of engineering. The value add or the dollar content of such new optics will be many times that of our – the existing product that we are shipping to the same customer and obviously

But don't expect mass production here before 2020. But it's good to know there is something coming behind the horizon nevertheless and this seems a very viable and important long-term relationship for Himax.

There is the in display CMOS fingerprint reader, which is benefiting from the trend toward full-screen AMOLED screens. It's a cost effective way for ID verification (login) compared to several forms of 3D-sensing face recognition (Q2CC):

So for full screen design, if you feel structured light too expensive, ToF is also quite expensive and even ASC is relatively expensive because ASC now, we’re still talking about $10 plus and this thing, fingerprint is already below $10.

But of course 3D sensing is way more versatile with more applications coming besides ID (face recognition) and the accuracy of the latter is also significantly higher.

Their solution is entering mass market for a major Android smartphone OEM for their new flagship model out in the coming months (the CC was early August) and enjoying notably higher ASP compared to their traditional drivers.

Their CMOS image sensor business got a new jolt with buying the remaining part of Emza for extremely energy-efficient sensors for machine vision. Himax produces two sensors:

NIR near infrared for structured light and ASC 3D sensing solutions.

AoS (always on) produced by Emza (with their AI-based computer vision algorithm), opening new markets for the company in IoT and the smart home.

The company still has a lot of activity with big customers for LCOS micro displays used in AR headsets and head-up displays for automotive. Whilst the real mass market take-off for AR is probably still a few years away, the market for automotive use could very well take off next year.

Rosy outlook

In summary, there is quite a bit to look forward to:

TDDI ramping seriously after Q3 when foundry shortage starts to ease.

In display CMOS optical fingerprint reader (large customer launching soon).

Automotive ramping continuously.

SLiM ramping with one major customer in the first half of next year.

ASC ramping late this year, next year.

WLO is ramping strongly continuously.

Well, if all of this happens, it adds up, and there is stuff that is a little further out like AR and the WLO improvement that they are working on with their anchor customer.

Risk

It's quite a rosy picture that management has once again painted, with TDDI, WLO and 3D Sensing all about to experience a significant ramp (apart from TDDI in Q3). Here is what could spoil the rosy picture at least a little:

Chinese slowdown, much of the big panel display drivers depend on a booming Chinese market, as well as the smartphone market.

CapEx. There is a prospect for materially higher revenue, but CapEx will also increase a lot.

Cost increases, although management argued that they could always pass these on to consumers.

The company might not secure the foundries for the major TDDI expansion.

CapEx is much higher than normal, in two phases:

Phase I ($80M-$105M) is already ongoing with $39.3M left for the rest of the year, especially increasing capacity for WLO.

The timing and size of Phase II is still debated.

Margins

HIMX Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The R&D ramp up is putting some pressure on operational margins:

HIMX Research and Development Expense (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Management argues that operating expenses are going to be down a bit in Q3

Cash

HIMX Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

It's pretty clear that the CapEx ramp has put a strain on free cash flow, which has moved negative for the first time in (at least) five years this year (Q2CC):

We had 126.7 million of cash, cash equivalents and other financial assets as of the end of June 2018, compared to 185.9 million at the same time last year and 151.9 million a quarter ago. The cash position dropped 25.2 million due primarily to CapEx of 17.7 million, cash outflow of 2.8 million from operations, and Emza investment of 3.5 million.

Even so, the company still pays a dividend of 10 cents per ADS providing a yield of 1.67%. Given the CapEx needs, we're not sure whether this is a good idea. We're not sure how many investors are buying the shares because of its dividend.

Guidance

Q4 Revenue was guided as flat sequentially with gross margins at 22.5% and non-IFRS EPS at 1.5 cents per diluted ADS (172.5M).

This was during the Q2CC. In the meantime, things seem to have gone a little better during Q3 as the company announced preliminary results with revenue up 3.9% sequentially driven by upside in TDDI and large panel drivers.

As a result, gross margins are coming in 90 basis points above the 22.5% guided during the Q2CC and non-IFRS EPS will come in at 2.6 cents, rather than 1.5 cents per ADS.

And perhaps most importantly, management reaffirmed that Q3 will be the trough and it will be up from here.

Valuation

HIMX PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Analysts expect 5 cents per ADS in earnings this year rising to 23 cents in 2019.

Conclusion

There are numerous parts of the company that could expand revenues significantly from late this year onward throughout 2019 and beyond. That will translate into better operational performance, this has already been happening a bit in Q3.

But more profits are likely to come in when the company is done with the CapEx expansion to gear up for the growth. That is, we think we are close to, or at an inflection point where today's figures do not yet reflect much of the coming revenue growth but already reflect significantly higher CapEx.

That is, we think we're at the point where it is darkest, but the dawn is coming.

