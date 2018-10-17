Fun And Games Equal Profit At Activision Blizzard

Call of Duty. World of Warcraft. Candy Crush. The names are some of the biggest in electronic gaming, with long-running brands and millions of players worldwide. They are also big money for the publisher, Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Gamers of all stripes, even those who don’t follow Activision’s offerings, will of course recognize the name. Activision has a long history in the video game industry, dating back to the early days of console gaming (full disclosure: this writer still has his old Atari 2600, with the Pitfall! game cartridge). The company has kept pace with the times, releasing titles over the years that take full advantage of advances in graphic and sound card technology, available hardware, and changes in player tastes.

All of this makes Activision Blizzard a top choice in a strong portfolio.

The Analysts on Activision

The bottom line is, Activision Blizzard's stock has gained 360% over the last five years, advancing steadily from $16.92 per share to last week’s closing price of $77.92. It’s been an impressive performance.

Looking forward, top analysts see the gravy train chugging along. From Baird, top analyst Colin Sebastian (Track Record & Ratings) says, “We view record digital unit sales of [Call of Duty: Black Ops 4] on launch day as a positive development, given the higher margins of downloads vs. disk sales, and limited apparent impact from Fortnite’s ongoing success…” He gives ATVI an $85 target price.

Sebastian is not the only analyst to see a bright future for Activision in the latest game release. Michael Olson (Track Record & Ratings) of Piper Jaffray agrees, saying that with last week’s release of the latest Call of Duty installment, the game is "…loudly staking its claim as the top shooter title." Olson gives Activision Blizzard a target price of $88, for a 14% upside.

Also this week, Evan Wingren of KeyBanc gave an upbeat review of ATVI stock. He cited robust growth in the video game industry, as well as slowing monetization rates in Activision’s most muscular competitor, Fortnite.

The overall analyst consensus on Activision Blizzard is a ‘Strong Buy.’ The stock has a 9% average upside, making a target price of $85.

Unpacking the Data

Activision Blizzard is a leader in a growing industry, with a history of building on past successes and keeping up with technological changes. But those are not the only reasons for a sanguine outlook on this stock’s future.

To start with, Activision’s lineup boasts three popular games with strong fanbases and player loyalty. In addition to Call of Duty, World of Warcraft is another perennial crowd pleaser, and both game series have audiences numbering over 35 million. According to the company’s Q2 results, Candy Crush has 270 million monthly average users. Those are powerful numbers for a gaming company.

Next, Activision Blizzard has a high profit margin. According to the Q2 results, net margin, under GAAP reporting, was 26%. Video game production, as an industry, generally benefits from relatively low overhead and strong sales. No industrial-grade infrastructure is required to release a game, and major titles can recoup production costs with a few weeks of release. Activision has been particularly good at taking advantage of this structural quirk of the business.

In addition to high margins, ATVI benefits from a strong cash flow. With player audiences in the tens – and even hundreds – of millions, Activision has been able to exploit the cash flow from gamers seeking to ‘unlock the next level.’ Even a small fee to advance will add up over 20 million players, and not all in-game fees are small. In the last year, Activision has generated $1.9 billion in gaming cash flow – nearly one-fourth of company revenue.

Related to that, the company does not depend on any one game to be a hit. Extending the titles into long running series allows Activision to build on past success while ensuring player loyalty and encouraging players to spend those fees. Many of Activision’s games include add-on content available for in-game purchase.

Finally, Activision is branching into the lucrative brand licensing segment. The company already has deals with LEGO, and LEGO World of Warcraft sets are on the shelves. Other deals with Hasbro and Kellogg are signed and in the works. Players on Overwatch, another game from the Blizzard division, will be able to win rewards good for purchase of Cheese-Its and Pop-Tarts, and Hasbro will soon be marketing Overwatch themed Nerf toys.

Conclusion: Activision Blizzard is a ‘Strong Buy’ that has earned its rating. Author: Michael Marcus

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.