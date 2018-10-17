Wall Street Breakfast: Crunch Time At Brexit Summit

Stocks

Netflix +10% premarket after the streaming giant posted Q3 results that blew Wall Street estimates out of the water. The company reported 1.09M domestic streaming additions vs. 674K consensus and guidance for 650K, while international streaming additions were up 5.87M vs. 4.46M consensus and guidance for 4.35M. The record number brought Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) customer base to 137M worldwide.

Pot stocks are on watch this morning as legal recreational marijuana sales begin in Canada, with provinces handling their own regulations for sale, growth and taxation. Adults will be allowed to carry and share up to 30 grams of legal marijuana in public, cultivate up to four plants in their households and make products such as edibles for personal use. Canadians can also order weed through the mail. Related: TLRY, CRON, CGC, MJ

Minnesota's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing drug manufacturers Sanofi (NYSE:SNY), Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) and Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) of deceptively raising costs of insulin, which has more than tripled in price since 2002. The suit alleges that companies fraudulently set artificially high fees for their products while offering rebates to pharmacy benefit managers in exchange for them covering the drug on behalf of health plans.

Khashoggi fallout... Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) is "anxiously looking at what is happening with the news" of Saudi journalist, but it's "business as usual" at the companies backed by its nearly $100B Vision Fund (which is almost half financed by Saudi Arabia). "I think we have to find out what happened first," President Trump told the Associated Press. "Here we go again with, you know, you're guilty until proven innocent. I don't like that."

YouTube experienced a major outage overnight as users complained that they were unable to access the website. A map on DownDetector showed that users in the U.S., Brazil, Japan, parts of Australia, Southeast Asia and Western Europe were affected. The service is now back online, although YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) did not explain what caused the outage.

Uber is considering selling minority stakes and spinning off its costly self-driving car unit as the ride-hailing firm tries to address rising cost pressures ahead of its IPO set for 2019, FT reports. UBER would retain operational control and majority ownership of its Advanced Technologies Group, but external partners could share the cost of developing and eventually commercializing autonomous driving technology.

Tesla has acquired an 864,885-square meter plot in Shanghai's Lingang area for its first Chinese factory, which is expected to produce its first cars in three years. The facility will initially have capacity for about 250K vehicles and battery packs per year, and plans to eventually double that. Funding will mostly come from local debt, and Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) own investment "will not start in any significant way until 2019."

Following a similar deal in Huizhou last month, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is in talks to build a $7B ethylene plant in the Chinese city of Zhoushan, which would have annual production capacity of 1.5M-1.8M tonnes. The investment comes as China sets out to complete the biggest expansion in petrochemical production in its history, with at least 13 ethylene complexes already planned in the next five years.

According to an SEC ruling, the NYSE (NYSE:ICE) and Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) did not justify previous market data fee increases, in a landmark move that adds pressure on stock exchanges over the cost of trading data. The decision will be welcomed by brokers, who have been engaged in a long-running battle against the exchanges over market data fees.

Fujifilm has won an appeal in its legal battle with Xerox (NYSE:XRX), with a U.S. court overturning preliminary injunctions requested by activist investors that had blocked a planned merger. The ruling could give Fujifilm (OTCPK:FUJIY) leverage to bring Xerox management back to the negotiating table after the two companies agreed in January to a complex deal that would have combined Xerox into their Asia joint venture and given Fujifilm control.

Target is adding nearly 250K sq. ft. of new space for toys across more than 500 stores and remodeling toy departments in more than 100 outlets, in an effort to snap up market share left by the liquidation of Toys 'R' Us. Target's (NYSE:TGT) moves come at a time when rival Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is also trying to win more toy sales by permanently expanding space to stock toys in 235 stores and add more merchandise.