Energy Transfer Partners' Yield Is Risky - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/16/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, October 16.

Bullish Calls

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK): The stock is at 52-week low and Cramer still backs it as CEO Larry Fink is doing a great job and the stock yields 3% as well.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU): "You know what? I like United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL), even up 5%, and I have chosen not to really push any other of the airlines until I get better data."

Bearish Calls

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS): It has gone up a lot and it's time to book profits. Buy Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) instead.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP): It yields 10% and Cramer finds the yield risky.

TherapeuticsMD (NYSEMKT:TXMD): It's speculative for Cramer's liking. It has been at $5 for long and he thinks there are better quality stocks to buy.

:::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up