The Chemist's Quality CEF Report - September 2018: A Look At Franklin Universal Trust

Quantitative screens help to rapidly narrow down attractive candidates from the database of 500+ closed-end funds (CEFs) for further due diligence and investigation.

Based on the feedback and comments that I see in both my premium and public articles, it seems that a very many number of investors, understandably, place a great emphasis on coverage and return of capital (ROC). While I'm not going to rehash the entire ROC argument here (it is suffice to say that the issue is much more complicated than "ROC = bad"), some investors may consider a fund with over 100% coverage to be attractive simply because they know that the distributions are being covered by earnings. Such a fund may be at lower risk of a distribution cut, which can cause devastating impacts to a fund's market price, and may even afford to raise its distribution in the future.

What does the "Quality" indicate? Simply put, it means that the distribution coverage is greater than 100%. However, please note these caveats: Firstly, coverage ratios are calculated using earnings data from CEFConnect. No efforts have been made to independently verify the coverage ratios from the individual fund annual/semi-annual reports themselves. Secondly, having a coverage ratio >100% does not guarantee that the fund's distribution is secure. Many funds reduce their distributions periodically in line with market conditions in order to maintain good coverage. Thirdly, a coverage cut-off ratio of 100% is, ultimately, an arbitrary number. A fund with 99.9% coverage will be excluded from the rankings, whereas funds with 100.1% coverage will be considered, even though only a sliver of coverage separates the two.

I hope that these rankings of quality CEFs will provide fertile grounds for further exploration.

Data were taken from the close of September 12, 2018.

Key to table headings:

P/D = premium/discount

Z = 1-year z-score

Dis = distance

Lev = leverage

BE = baseline expense

Cov = coverage

1. Top 10 highest Quality discounts

The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest discounts and coverage >100%. Yields, z-scores and leverage are shown for comparison.

CEF Category P/D Yield Z Lev BE Cov (FT) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector -15.57% 5.66% -1.5 23% 1.09% 103% (MUJ) Tax-Free Income-New Jersey -15.30% 4.91% -1.4 40% 0.90% 110% (NUM) Tax-Free Income-Michigan -15.28% 4.24% -0.7 38% 1.00% 103% (MNE) Tax-Free Income-New York -15.06% 3.80% -0.8 38% 1.23% 106% (NMY) Tax-Free Income-Maryland -14.93% 4.39% -0.8 39% 1.03% 102% (BQH) Tax-Free Income-New York -14.91% 4.24% -0.8 40% 1.37% 107% (NXJ) Tax-Free Income-New Jersey -14.91% 5.00% -0.3 39% 0.98% 102% (NHS) Taxable Income-High Yield -14.73% 7.22% -1.1 26% 1.24% 115% (NTX) Tax-Free Income-Texas -14.60% 4.23% -1.2 37% 1.03% 105% (NYSEMKT:NBO) Tax-Free Income-New York -14.51% 4.06% -0.4 40% 1.31% 107%

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

2. Top 10 lowest z-scores

CEFs with the lowest z-scores are potential buy candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the lowest z-scores. Premium/discount, yields and leverage are shown for comparison. Only funds with coverage >100% are considered.

CEF Category Z P/D Yield Lev BE Cov (MPA) Tax-Free Income-Pennsylvania -2.2 -14.40% 5.14% 40% 0.88% 102% (NMI) Tax-Free Income-National -2.1 -4.05% 4.06% 3% 0.78% 103% (NPN) Tax-Free Income-Pennsylvania -1.7 -8.99% 3.62% 4% 0.99% 104% (BGT) Taxable Income-Senior Loan -1.6 -8.61% 5.64% 29% 1.19% 108% (NAZ) Tax-Free Income-Arizona -1.6 -12.02% 4.29% 39% 1.07% 105% (NOM) Tax-Free Income-Missouri -1.6 -7.13% 4.17% 37% 1.34% 107% (FT) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector -1.5 -15.57% 5.66% 23% 1.09% 103% (JPT) Taxable Income-Preferreds -1.5 -3.50% 6.15% 21% 1.19% 103% (MUS) Tax-Free Income-National -1.4 -9.87% 5.07% 39% 1.03% 105% (AGD) Non-US/Other-Global Equity Dividend -1.4 -10.26% 7.56% 7% 1.17% 124%

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

3. Top 20 highest Quality yields

Some readers are mostly interested in obtaining income from their CEFs, so the following data presents the top 20 highest yielding CEFs. I've also included the premium/discount and z-score data for reference. Before going out and buying all 10 funds from the list, some words of caution: [i] higher yields generally indicate higher risk, and [ii] some of these funds trade at a premium, meaning you will be buying them at a price higher than the intrinsic value of the assets (which is why I've included the premium/discount and z-score data for consideration). Only funds with coverage >100% are considered. To make the charts more manageable I've split the funds into two groups of 10.

CEF Category Yield P/D Z Lev BE Cov (ACP) Taxable Income-Senior Loan 10.19% -4.27% 1.1 30% 2.25% 112% (BGH) Taxable Income-High Yield 9.14% -5.63% 0.8 26% 1.60% 108% (DSL) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector 8.88% 0.10% 1.8 29% 1.66% 100% (CIK) Taxable Income-High Yield 8.52% -8.38% 0.0 7% 0.78% 105% (PHT) Taxable Income-High Yield 8.43% -10.28% -0.3 29% 1.08% 110% (IVH) Taxable Income-High Yield 8.33% -9.94% -0.4 32% 1.58% 119% (BWG) Non-US/Other-Global Income 8.27% -12.46% 1.4 37% 1.53% 102% (JGH) Non-US/Other-Global Income 8.14% -11.40% -0.5 30% 1.31% 101% (PCI) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector 8.13% 2.07% 1.9 45% 2.10% 104% (ARDC) Taxable Income-Senior Loan 8.12% -10.18% -1.2 29% 1.97% 104% (BGB) Taxable Income-Senior Loan 7.9% -5.8% 0.8 36% 2.02% 106% (PDI) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector 7.9% 15.5% 2.5 45% -2.02% 108% (AIF) Taxable Income-High Yield 7.9% -9.4% 0.3 35% 2.28% 107% (FPF) Taxable Income-Preferreds 7.9% -7.0% -1.0 30% 1.31% 104% (AOD) Non-US/Other-Global Equity Dividend 7.8% -11.6% -1.4 9% 1.15% 117% (JRI) US Equity-Real Estate (Global) 7.8% -11.6% -0.4 30% 1.58% 100% (HNW) Taxable Income-High Yield 7.7% -11.9% -0.3 31% 1.47% 109% (HPF) Taxable Income-Preferreds 7.7% 3.5% 1.7 34% 1.25% 100% (HPS) Taxable Income-Preferreds 7.7% 2.0% 2.7 33% 1.23% 102% (AGD) Non-US/Other-Global Equity Dividend 7.6% -10.3% -1.4 7% 1.17% 124%

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

4. Top 10 best combination of Quality yield and discount

For possible buy candidates, it is probably a good idea to consider both yield and discount. Buying a CEF with both a high yield and discount not only gives you the opportunity to capitalize from discount contraction, but you also get "free" alpha every time the distribution is paid out. This is because paying out a distribution is effectively the same as liquidating the fund at NAV and returning the capital to the unitholders. I considered several ways to rank CEFs by a composite metric of both yield and discount. The simplest would be yield + discount. However, I disregarded this because yields and discounts may have different ranges of absolute values and a sum would be biased towards the larger set of values. I finally settled on the multiplicative product, yield x discount. This is because I consider a CEF with 7% yield and 7% discount to be more desirable than a fund with 2% yield and 12% discount, or 12% yield and 2% discount, even though each pair of quantities sum to 14%. Multiplying yield and discount together biases towards funds with both high yield and discount. Since discount is negative and yield is positive, the more negative the "D x Y" metric, the better. Only funds with >100% coverage are considered.

CEF Category P/D Yield Z D x Y Lev BE Cov (NHS) Taxable Income-High Yield -14.73% 7.22% -1.1 -1.1 26% 1.24% 115% (BWG) Non-US/Other-Global Income -12.46% 8.27% 1.4 -1.0 37% 1.53% 102% (JGH) Non-US/Other-Global Income -11.40% 8.14% -0.5 -0.9 30% 1.31% 101% (HNW) Taxable Income-High Yield -11.89% 7.73% -0.3 -0.9 31% 1.47% 109% (AOD) Non-US/Other-Global Equity Dividend -11.56% 7.84% -1.4 -0.9 9% 1.15% 117% (JRI) US Equity-Real Estate (Global) -11.60% 7.76% -0.4 -0.9 30% 1.58% 100% (FT) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector -15.57% 5.66% -1.5 -0.9 23% 1.09% 103% (PHT) Taxable Income-High Yield -10.28% 8.43% -0.3 -0.9 29% 1.08% 110% (IVH) Taxable Income-High Yield -9.94% 8.33% -0.4 -0.8 32% 1.58% 119% (ARDC) Taxable Income-Senior Loan -10.18% 8.12% -1.2 -0.8 29% 1.97% 104%

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

5. Top 10 best combination of Quality yield, discount and z-score

This is my favorite metric because it takes into account all three factors that I always consider when buying or selling CEFs: yield, discount and z-score. The composite metric simply multiplies the three quantities together. A screen is applied to only include CEFs with a negative 1-year z-score. As both discount and z-score are negative while yield is positive, the more positive the "D x Y x Z" metric, the better. Only funds with >100% coverage are considered.

CEF Category P/D Yield Z D x Y x Z Lev BE Cov (MPA) Tax-Free Income-Pennsylvania -14.40% 5.14% -2.2 1.6 40% 0.88% 102% (FT) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector -15.57% 5.66% -1.5 1.3 23% 1.09% 103% (AOD) Non-US/Other-Global Equity Dividend -11.56% 7.84% -1.4 1.3 9% 1.15% 117% (NHS) Taxable Income-High Yield -14.73% 7.22% -1.1 1.2 26% 1.24% 115% (AGD) Non-US/Other-Global Equity Dividend -10.26% 7.56% -1.4 1.1 7% 1.17% 124% (MUJ) Tax-Free Income-New Jersey -15.30% 4.91% -1.4 1.1 40% 0.90% 110% (ARDC) Taxable Income-Senior Loan -10.18% 8.12% -1.2 1.0 29% 1.97% 104% (HYI) Taxable Income-High Yield -11.06% 7.42% -1.2 1.0 0% 0.88% 103% (MYJ) Tax-Free Income-New Jersey -13.77% 5.44% -1.3 1.0 40% 0.91% 107% (MIY) Tax-Free Income-Michigan -14.04% 4.87% -1.3 0.9 39% 0.87% 107%

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

Quick commentary

This month, I'd like to take a quick look at Franklin Universal Trust, the second-ranked "D x Y x Z" fund, as this is a fund that I haven't looked at closely before.

This $202 million "multisector leveraged" CEF is managed by Franklin Advisers. Coincidentally, the fund turns exactly 30 years old next week, being incepted on September 23, 1988, so it has a long history. The fund uses 24% leverage, and charges a baseline expense ratio of 1.09%.

FT is co-managed by Christopher J. Molumphy, who has been with the fund since inception in 1988, and Glenn Voyles, who joined the management team in 2006.

FT currently trades with a discount of -15.61%, a 1-year z-score of -1.5 and a market yield of 5.66% (NAV yield: 4.78%) that is 103% covered. Its 1, 3 and 5-year average discounts are -13.61%, -12.87% and -12.37% respectively, so the fund is quite attractively valued both on an absolute and relative historical basis.

According to the fund website,

The fund focuses on high yield bonds and utility stocks with the goal of providing relatively high yield. We use fundamental research to select a diversified portfolio of high yield corporate bonds and stocks with attractive dividend yields."

In terms of asset allocation, the fund has 65.57% in fixed income (nearly all in high-yield bonds), 32.20% in equity and 2.23% in cash and equivalents. In my opinion, FT should really be classified as a "growth and income" fund rather than "multisector," which is usually used to designate funds that are diversified across several fixed income sectors, with or without an equity component.

(Source: Franklin Templeton Investments)

Of the fixed income positions, 1.50% is investment grade rated, 63.76% is non-investment grade rated (BB: 23.21%, B: 27.45%, CCC: 12.73%, CC: 0.20%, D: 0.17%), and 32.53% is not rated.

While the equity portion of the portfolio is focused in the utility sector, there is no sector restriction for the fixed income allocations:

(Source: Franklin Templeton Investments)

The fund has an average duration of 3.68 years, which is fairly average for a high-yield fund (SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) has an average duration of 4.03 years according to Morningstar).

The fund uses two benchmarks, the Credit Suisse High Yield Index and the S&P 500 Utilities Index (perhaps a blend of the two might be more appropriate). We can see that the fund's historical NAV performances have been mostly between the two indices, which is completely expected. The 8.16% annualized NAV return over the past 30 years is certainly nothing to sniff at!

(Source: Franklin Templeton Investments)

The following chart shows the price return and the total return of FT over the past nearly 30-year period. The effect of distribution reinvestment with closed-end funds is very clearly illustrated!

FT data by YCharts

Here's another view of the total return performance of FT juxtaposed against the Barclays US Corporate Bond Index (since JNK only goes back to 2007) and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) since 1998. Here we can see that FT has underperformed XLU, but outperformed the corporate bond index, as one would expect.

FT Total Return Price data by YCharts

It is also pleasing to see that the fund's NAV has been relatively stable over the past 5 years, suggesting that management has a good handle on the appropriate level of distributions to pay out to maintain the NAV. In fact, and unlike many high-yielding CEFs, FT has actually recovered its pre-GFC NAV of around $8.

FT Net Asset Value data by YCharts

Is FT a good fund to hold for the long term? Given its fairly strong historical performance and steady management team that has navigated the fund through multiple bear markets, I would say "yes", but with the following caveat. The caveat is that the fund's historical performance may be unlikely to be repeated. For one, the secular decline in yields over the past several decades has benefited both the bonds and utility stocks in its portfolio, but rising rates may put a damper on price appreciation for the time being. Secondly, rising short rates will increase leverage expenses for FT, as for all leveraged CEFs. In fact, just last month, FT had to refinance its 2.87% fixed rate notes (due August 28 2018) into 3.91% fixed rate notes (due September 15, 2023), increasing its leverage costs by 1 percent. Still, the fixed rate nature of the leverage provides some protection should interest rates continue to rise. (Conversely, if interest rates fall, FT may be stuck paying a higher rate of leverage).

Finally, it is worth pointing out again that FT is currently trading at an attractive valuation (which is why we run the quantitative screens in the first place!), so it could be a good time to enter for those wishing to obtain exposure to a relatively high-quality, hybrid high-yield/utilities CEF.

Does anyone own FT or have thought about buying FT? Share in the comments section below!

