Market Rallies When Fed Is Absent - Cramer's Mad Money (10/16/18)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Tuesday, October 16.

The market rallied on Tuesday making it the best trading day since March. "When the Fed bears are away, the stock bulls will play. As long as the Fed doesn't mandate a slowdown, you get what we had today and what I bet we could have tomorrow," said Cramer. Any other news that causes negative pressure on the market were absent too - be it the President talking about tariffs, talk of inflation or the Fed talking about rising rates.

Panic is not a strategy and hence one should not sell in a falling market. "If you hate this market, if you want out, you're getting a much better chance to sell than you would've gotten when things were falling apart last week," said Cramer.

There were signals of this rally all over. The S&P Oscillator showed that market is oversold and even the selling volume had reached 10 to 1 compared to buying volume which means that the end of a selloff is near.

More importantly, the strength of earnings by top companies contributed to a healthy rally - UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS). Cramer was impressed with Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) too. One disappointment was IBM (NYSE:IBM) and it is becoming common for the company.

CEO interview - Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino's reported good earnings growth but missed estimates on revenue and comp store sales growth which led to the stock falling 4.8%. Cramer called it a rare miss and interviewed CEO Ritch Allison to know more about the quarter.

Allison said he is happy with 10% revenue growth and 6.3% same-store sales growth in the U.S. Their franchise model is growing and they have closed only 7 locations this year but opened many more.

He also commented on competition saying, "It's a really fragmented category, as you know. We're the market share leader in pizza, but we still only sell about one out of every six pizzas in the U.S. So we're staying focused on our strategy and our execution and not really on the short-term ups and downs of any one particular competitor. If we stay focused on the things that we've been doing, then we're going to continue to take share from competitors small and large across the industry."

They continue to invest in technology and AI to improve their ordering system and deliver Pizza at non-traditional locations. Be it automated ordering assistants, autonomous delivery vehicles or hot spots, they are investing to engage with customers.

Power Rankings - Healthcare

Cramer continued the power ranking segment by assigning top 5 ranks to stocks in the healthcare sector.

HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA): Cramer's top pick is HCA Holdings that is up 54% for the year. This healthcare REIT operates 300 hospitals and surgery centers in densely populated and growing metropolitan areas and is still cheap at $135.50. They have a good balance sheet, smart management and political tailwind. Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX): The "humanization of pets" theme is intact. "People are spending more and more money to keep their companion animals happy and healthy," said Cramer. The stock is 12% off its highs but fundamentals remain strong. He recommended buying it before the company reports. Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG): The medical devices companies are having a good run. "Intuitive Surgical occupies a very attractive niche here: their robotic-assisted surgery machines help doctors perform more procedures with better outcomes and fewer mishaps," said Cramer. They have the largest installed base of surgery systems. Centene (NYSE:CNC): They are a government sponsored health insurer that gets business from Medicare and Medicaid. "Centene knows what it's good at and they have expanded these offerings to cover as many people as possible. The company reports next Tuesday, and while I like it here, I would like it even more on a pullback, particularly a post-earnings pullback," said Cramer. UnitedHealth Group (UNH): Cramer called it the best managed care provider in the U.S. "My favorite part of this business isn't even the insurance component. It's Optum, a division that's part pharmacy benefit manager and part provider of software, consulting and business practice outsourcing for the rest of the health care industry," he added. Buy the stock on a pullback.

"The bottom line? You can't go wrong with some health care exposure here with the Fed going to squawk soon," concluded Cramer.

Off the charts

Cramer went to the charts with the help of technician Mark Sebastian to know where the market is headed based on VIX.

Comparing the chart of S&P500 to VIX showed that they have an inverse relationship. However, the VIX bottomed on Feb. 5, but the market itself didn't bottom until three days later. "While today's up action looks fabulous, Sebastian points out that it doesn't mean the pain is over. Today, we're melting up. Sebastian thinks that the volatility index has peaked for the moment, but as we saw in February and the summer of 2015, the day where the VIX peaks is not necessarily the day where the S&P 500 bottoms," said Cramer.

Sebastian believes that VIX's highest level doesn't always coincide with the peak of the market's panicked selling. "In short, when Sebastian looks at this market, he sees a lot of similarities with the February collapse. And that's why he predicts that the averages will test their lows sometime next week," said Cramer.

Sebastian believes there is a strong likelihood of market going down and Tuesday's gain being erased. He adds that the market has bottomed yet. When the market does hit a bottom, there will be a rebound in S&P500 that could take it to all-time high by the end of the year. "But before that move can begin, he expects to see one more shakeout," said Cramer.

"While today's run was certainly encouraging, Sebastian says we need to have one more leg down before this market can actually bottom," he concluded.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR): It is overheated and has to come down. 3% yield for them does not impress Cramer.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX): It's an excellent refiner.

Tandem Diabetes (NASDAQ:TNDM): Cramer likes this group. It's a good stock and he likes DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM).

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR): It's a long-term good situation,

