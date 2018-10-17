Moody's Is Quietly Widening Its Economic Moat

Its core business is still extremely strong and earnings are up double-digits. I see no risk to the franchise in the near future.

Moody’s has been positioning itself for the future with a range of acquisitions that have seemed to go almost unnoticed.

Background

I love investing in modern monopolies. They generally provide investors with market beating returns without much risk. Moody’s (MCO) is a perfect example of this and its stock continually seems to outperform the market over time.

Firstly, let’s briefly recap the business model which although it may appear straightforward, is shifting. Moody’s is a provider of ((i)) credit ratings; ((ii)) credit, capital markets and economic research, data and analytical tools; ((iii)) software solutions that support financial risk management activities; ((iv)) quantitatively derived credit scores; ((v)) financial services training and certification services; ((vi)) offshore financial research and analytical services; and ((vii)) company information and business intelligence products.

Credit ratings and capital market research is the company’s bread and butter. This is reported by the company under the Moody’s Investor Services (MIS) and accounts for around two thirds of the company’s net income. Moody’s is well known for their issuer-paid ratings which are basically enshrined into the legislation. For companies or country’s looking to issue debt, Moody’s is the industry gold standard and a necessity to gain access to credit markets.

The second component of the business is Moody’s Analytics (MA). This is where the company gathers information, data and uses software to provide quantitative information to clients to better help them manage the risk profiles of their own businesses. This is the lesser known side of the Moody’s franchise, but crucial to understanding the future of the business. The recent acquisitions made by Moody’s reflect the company’s desire to leverage their data and resources to provide additional services. This growth strategy is shown in the company’s Annual Report:

Moody’s corporate strategy is to be the world’s most respected authority serving financial risk-sensitive markets. The key aspects to implement this strategy are to: » Defend and enhance the core ratings and research business of Moody’s investor services

» Build MA’s position as a leading provider of data, analytics and risk management solutions to financial institutions, corporations, and governmental authorities

» Invest in strategic growth opportunities. Moody’s will make investments to defend and enhance its core businesses in an attempt to position the Company to fully capture market opportunities resulting from global debt capital market expansion and increased business investment spending. Moody’s will also make strategic investments to achieve scale in attractive financial information markets, move into attractive product and service areas where the Company can leverage its brand, extend its thought leadership and expand its geographic presence in high growth emerging markets.

For investors looking to value Moody’s correctly, investors need to be able to determine the probability that the company can continue to protect its credit rating businesses, in addition to what the growth rates will be on the analytics side.

Source: Annual Report

Moody’s investor services are influenced by the global fixed income markets. It’s clear that as the global economy has grown strongly, Moody’s core business has continued to thrive and has been up double digits almost every single year. The company is perfectly positioned to benefit from continued growth in global fixed-income market activity and a more widespread use of credit ratings, particularly in developing countries. There is no question however, that this side of the business is more cyclical.

On the analytics side of the business the company is aiming to grow by providing subscription data analytics services to companies and providing sophisticated software management services. Growth has been notable on the research side of the analytics business and I find it impressive that growth has been up by more than 25% in this segment.

Moody’s has a massive addressable market to which it could provide data analytics services. I see no reason why the company couldn’t keep expanding at double digit growth rates and I am actually surprised that it has taken this long for the company to pivot into data centric services.

Acquisitions

While Moody’s Investor services is performing strongly the company has made a slew of acquisitions on the analytics side. Most notably, it purchased Bureau van Dijk. The company standardizes and distributes one of the world’s most extensive private company data-sets, which is a perfect tuck in for Moody’s. While I am not normally a fan of growth through acquisitions- this purchase makes perfect sense. By purchasing the infrastructure and know how behind analytics services, the company can immediately begin selling these services around the globe. The company’s acquisition of real estate data provider Reis, surely took place for the exact same reason. I am confident that these acquisitions are going to be accretive to the company over the long run, with Moody’s client base.

Risks

The only risk that I can really see with regards to a long term investment in Moody’s is regulatory on the investor services side of the business. The company constantly seems to be getting into some kind of trouble with government authorities regarding their ratings and compliance. Just recently, the company was fined another $16.25M in penalties to settle charges involving internal control failures and failing to clearly define and consistently apply credit rating symbols by the Securities and Exchange Commission . This comes right after having paid a massive $864 million dollar fine which related to the company providing inflated ratings during the financial crisis.

Under the settlement, Moody’s agreed to a number of reforms designed to make sure its credit ratings are objective, including separating commercial and credit rating functions; ensuring that changes to its rating methods are independently reviewed; and ensuring that some employees are not compensated based on Moody’s own financial performance. Moody’s biggest competitor Standard and Poor’s, also received $1.37 billion dollars in fines which related to the financial crisis for inflating its assessment of mortgage related investments. Of course, both of these companies are constantly under scrutiny given the importance of their ratings in the credit market.

Ironically, the biggest risk which threatens Moody’s is also the one that potentially widens the company’s competitive moat the most. With the increased regulation that credit ratings agencies and financial institutions are facing, it seems more unlikely than ever that a new competitor would be able to emerge and take significant market share. The ratings industry already operates practically as an informal duopoly and I don’t think that this is coming under threat any time soon.

On the analytics side of the business, ensuring data safety and respecting their clients’ privacy will be crucial, however since the services provided are “tools” for business management, there is likely going to be less regulatory scrutiny and more predictability.

Valuation

Moody’s is currently valued at around $30 billion dollars earning around $1.1 billion on an annualized basis. With an earnings yield of around 4% that is clearly not cheap. The growth on the analytics side of the business though, where Moody’s earnings massive returns on equity means that the company is not as expensive as appears. I also love the fact that much of the revenue from the analytics side of the business will be recurring revenue, which adds an element of stability to the firm, as revenue credit ratings can be more dependent on the market cycle. I view the recent 15% pullback in price as being correlated to broader equity market weakness. I see no real point of concern over the long run.

Given the high quality of Moody’s business, I would be prepared to pay up. If Moody’s were to dip to around a 20 price-to-earnings ratio I would be a buyer. I think that the growth of the analytics side of the business would justify establishing half a position. If the stock dipped further, a full position could be established.

Source: Annual Report

Takeaways

Moody’s has been intelligently pivoting its business to ensure that growth in the future is sustainable. The competitive moat around the credit ratings side of the business is stronger than ever, while recent acquisitions will likely fuel market beating growth rates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.