Bank Of America: When The Dust Settles, This Bank Is Still A Buy

I am long Bank of America and I would go longer if I was not already overweight the stock.

The Street is concerned about the bank's lackluster loan growth, but, in my opinion, the positives from the quarter far outweigh the negatives.

Bank of America (BAC) has been a top-2 position in the R.I.P. Portfolio for several years now, but I am more bullish about this bank today than I have been over the last 12-18 months. BofA's stock has significantly outperformed the broader market over the last 1-, 3- and 5-year periods, but, more recently, BAC shares have failed to impress.

BAC data by YCharts

BofA's stock is also down since it reported Q3 2018 results, but, in my opinion, this bank has promising long-term business prospects and the stock is trading at an attractive valuation. Therefore, I believe that BAC shares are a long-term buy at today's price.

The Q3 2018 Results, Good From Top To Bottom

BofA reported adjusted Q3 2018 results that beat on the top- and bottom-line. The bank reported Q3 2018 EPS of $0.66 (beat by $0.04) on revenue of $22.78B (beat by $150M), which compares favorably to the year-ago quarter.

Revenue was up. Earnings were up, big! Deposits and most of the other client balances increased. So, what's not to like? And, more importantly, BofA reported strong growth in its return and efficiency ratios. Let's remember that it was not too long ago that analysts were wondering if BofA would ever reach the 1% RoA threshold again.

BAC Return on Assets (TTM) data by YCharts

Pundits were also wondering if Mr. Brian Moynihan, CEO, and team would be able to get the bank's efficiency ratio to a range that was more in line with its peers. A lot has changed in a short period of time. This bank has made significant progress since the early 2010s and the recent performance has been noteworthy too.

Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Efficiency Ratio 57% 59% 60% 65% 61% Chg -3% -2% -8% 7%

Source: Q3 2018 Earnings Report; table created by author

The efficiency ratio is down almost 400 bps YoY. So, BofA "lagging loan growth" is getting most of the attention, but I am more focused on the bank's impressive efficiency ratio and net interest income ("NII") growth. In pivoting away from the expense side, the bank's NII increased by 5% YoY (to $12B) and the net interest yield is now 2.42% (up 6 bps YoY).

Excluding Global Markets, the net interest yield is at 2.96%, which may not seem like much, but let's remember that this bank has trillions of dollars in assets on the books. BofA is in a great position to benefit from the rising interest rate environment, which is a development that is already in full swing. To this point, management estimates that +100 bps parallel shift in rates would benefit NII by $2.98B over a 12-month period. This is a material amount for not doing anything but sitting back and collecting.

There was a lot to like about BofA's Q3 2018 results, but it also helps the bull case that BAC shares are trading at an attractive valuation.

Valuation

Based on two key metrics, BAC shares are trading at an attractive valuation when compared to its peer group.

BAC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

The average P/BV and P/TBV ratios [ex Citigroup (C)] are 1.50 and 1.985, respectively (for full disclosure, Citigroup has more of a non-domestic tilt so I excluded it from the average calculations). Therefore, BAC shares would trade in the range of $36 or $34 per share if BofA received a peer valuation. In the past, I could easily make the argument that both JPMorgan (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) deserved to trade at a premium, but, in my opinion, that argument is getting weaker.

Does BofA deserve a JPM-like valuation? No, but I do believe that the bank is closing the gap so it should continue to inch closer to a premium type of valuation.

It is also important to note that BAC is trading at a discount based on trailing and forward earnings estimates.

BAC PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Any way you slice it, BofA's stock is attractively valued at today's price.

Risks

Regulatory concerns always need to be factored in when evaluating large financial institutions, and this includes BofA. I believe that the regulatory environment is actually improving, but this could change in short order.

From a macro standpoint, a deteriorating economy will negatively impact the banking sector. Currently, there are some headwinds, but, in my opinion, a recession is not in the cards in the near future.

Bottom Line

I believe that BofA's Q3 2018 earnings report supports the bull case for this bank. Moreover, as I recently described here, the story for the large U.S. banks continues to get stronger - that is, rates are rising, the regulatory environment is improving, companies are benefiting from the business-friendly tax changes, and the economy is ticking along. Therefore, there are plenty of reasons to be bullish about this bank.

Let's also not forget that BofA recently raised its quarterly dividend by 25% and plans to return $26B to shareholders through buybacks/dividends over the next four quarters. BAC shares are definitely not as cheap as they were pre-Trump, but it is hard to deny the fact that BofA is well-positioned for 2019 and beyond. As such, investors with a time horizon longer than one to two years should treat any pullbacks as buying opportunities.

Author's Note: All images were taken from Bank of America's Q3 2018 Earnings Presentation, unless otherwise stated.

