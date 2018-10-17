A Safe 9% Yielder With 16 Straight Dividend Increases And Interest Rate Protection

Saratoga Investment Corporation (SAR) is one of only a handful of BDC issues that have consistently grown dividends over the last 4 years. SAR has now increased its dividend payout for a remarkable 16 consecutive quarters and offers an attractive 9.0% yield. Despite this incredible track record, SAR is trading at less than a 1% premium to net asset value.

Why is SAR so cheap despite outperforming almost all of its BDC peers over the last few years? Perhaps it's because SAR is a smaller issue with a market capitalization of only about $175 million. SAR is just not as well known to investors as its larger BDC peers. SAR's 9.0% yield is also interest rate protected and well covered. This article provides 12 reasons why income investors should consider SAR. The major risks factors are also discussed.

1. Safe 1.3X dividend coverage

SAR reported adjusted net investment income per share of 69 cents per share for fiscal Q2 2018 ending on 8/31/2018 as compared to the 52 cents quarterly dividend. This 1.3X dividend coverage makes the current SAR dividend more secure than for most BDC peers.

2. SAR will benefit substantially from rising interest rates

Many investors are concerned about the threat of rising interest rates. Fortunately, 82% of the client loans held by SAR are variable rate loans. All variable rate loans are already above their LIBOR floors, so they will immediately benefit from rising interest rates. All of SAR's funding is locked in at low fixed interest rates. This combination of floating rate loans and fixed interest rate funding makes SAR ideally positioned to benefit from rising interest rates. As noted in the fiscal Q2 earnings report:

"a hypothetical change of 1.0% in interest rates would cause a corresponding increase of approximately $2.8 million to interest income over twelve months."

SAR currently has 7.45 million shares outstanding. Therefore, a 1% increase in LIBOR would be expected to increase adjusted net investment income by 38 cents per share annually. A 1% increase in LIBOR would be enough to fund a 17% increase in the quarterly dividend from 52 cents per share to 61 cents per share.

3. 16 straight dividend increases

Several BDC issues have reduced their dividends in 2017 or 2018. SAR is one of only a handful of elite BDC issues that have been increasing their dividend. The quarterly dividend was just increased again from 51 cents to 52 cents on 8/28/2018. This was the remarkable 16th straight quarterly dividend increase since Q2 2015.

4. SAR is a bargain trading at NAV

At a recent price of $23.21, SAR is trading at less than a 1% premium to net asset value of $23.16. The Closed-End Fund Advisors BDC Universe database shows that the average debt-focused BDC now trades at a 10.4% discount to NAV. However, SAR is hardly an average BDC. SAR should be compared to top BDC peers such as Main St. Capital (MAIN), Newtek Business Services (NEWT), Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC), TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) and Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) that trade at NAV premiums of 59%, 23%, 25%, 21% and 13% respectively.

5. Increasing NAV

Decreasing NAV has been a major concern for many BDC issues. Declining net asset values can result from excessive dividend payouts, dilutive equity sales, bad energy loans and other loan losses. SAR has no significant energy exposure and has recorded net investment gains of $12.0 million since fiscal year 2013 (see page #12 of the Q2 2018 Investor Presentation).

SAR is prohibited from issuing shares below NAV. Their 7/13/2018 public equity offering was completed at $25 per share. This was well above the current trading price of $23.21 and added 11 cents per share to NAV. Fiscal Q2 2018 NAV of $23.16 per share compared favorably to $23.06 for fiscal Q1 2018 and $22.37 for fiscal Q2 2017.

6. Outstanding credit quality

SAR currently gives its highest possible "strong" internal credit quality rating to 99.4% of client loans.

7. Substantial insider ownership

SAR Directors and Executive Officers owned 24.8% of outstanding shares as detailed in the proxy statement filed on 8/2/2018 (see page #4).

8. Decreasing cost of capital

Higher interest rates are increasing the interest payments that SAR receives from floating rate loans to client companies. Meanwhile, SAR's cost of capital has been declining. The Saratoga Investment Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2023 (SAB) were issued on 12/13/2016. The proceeds were used to call the higher yielding SAQ 7.5% baby bond. Most recently, the Saratoga Invest 6.25% Notes 2018-31.08 (SAF) baby bond was issued on 8/21/2018.

SAR currently also has $150 million in low-cost funding provided by SBA debentures. A second SBIC license is now being obtained that is expected to more than double access to this low-cost funding source. As noted in the fiscal Q2 earnings report:

"On September 27, 2018, the SBA issued a "green light" letter inviting us to file a formal license application for a second SBIC license. If approved, the additional SBIC license would provide the Company with an incremental source of long-term capital by permitting us to issue, subject to SBA approval, up to $175.0 million of additional SBA-guaranteed debentures..."

9. Small size is a competitive advantage

SAR has a market capitalization of only about $175 million. This modest size allows even modest SBIC (Small Business Investment Company) loans to move the performance needle. Larger BDC issues such as Ares Capital (ARCC), Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) and MAIN have multibillion-dollar market capitalizations. Their large size makes it impossible for them to focus on the SBIC market niche as closely as SAR does. They have too much capital to deploy. Competition is more intense in the larger middle market client loan sector.

10. Strong liquidity

Strong liquidity is always an important consideration for income investors. As of 8/31/2018 SAR had available liquidity of $88 million. This included an undrawn $45 million bank credit line and $43 million in cash and cash equivalents.

11. Another special dividend is possible

As shown in item #1, Q2 adjusted net investment income of 69 cents per share far exceeded the 52 cents per share quarterly dividend payout. A 1% increase in interest rates would increase net investment income by approximately 38 cents per share annually. SAR has been increasing the quarterly dividend by 1 cent per share and I believe they will maintain this moderate pace of increases.

Therefore, the already large gap between adjusted net investment income and the dividend payout is likely to increase further. SAR paid a 20 cents per share special dividend on 9/6/2016. Based on substantial excess investment income, I believe another special dividend is probable for Sept 2019.

12. New BDC rules may further increase earnings

All BDC issues are now legally prohibited from exceeding a debt to equity ratio of 1:1 subject to certain adjustments. This low level of balance sheet leverage limits risk. In contrast, a typical bank has balance sheet leverage of approximately 10:1. SAR already effectively exceeds the 1:1 debt to equity ratio due to a loophole allowing higher BDC leverage for SBIC lenders. Recent legislative changes will allow higher balance sheet leverage starting on March 2019. This would give SAR more flexibility to further increase leverage and adjusted net investment income.

What are the major risks?

See pages 28-50 of the 2017 annual report for an extensive discussion of risk factors. Here is a brief summary of the major risk factors as I see them. SAR typically trades about 22K shares daily. Use limit orders and patience when trading. Even though overall portfolio credit quality is currently excellent (see item #6), SAR lends to smaller borrowers. Small corporations can be more vulnerable to a possible economic slowdown than larger peers.

SAR is an externally managed BDC. Management has performed exceptionally well, but there may still be concerns about potential conflicts of interest. Management is prohibited from selling shares below book value, but could sell more shares if the stock rallies. The new BDC rules (see item #12) could increase risk as well as earnings potential.

Conclusions

At the Panick High Yield Report, I look at a lot of distressed and flawed issues in search of high yield. It's unusual to find a high yielder like SAR with such an outstanding track record. As shown in item #2, a 1% increase in interest rates would be expected to increase net investment income by enough to fund a 17% increase in the quarterly dividend.

SAR is an exceptional choice for investors who are concerned about rising interest rates. The outstanding credit quality (see item #6), long record of increasing dividends (see item #3) and 1.3X dividend coverage (see item #1) would be hard to top by any BDC issue at any price. To find this combination in a BDC trading at less than a 1% premium to NAV is quite a bargain.

Note: My Panick High Yiel Report is focused on high-yield preferred stocks, exchange traded debt issues and other undervalued high-yield opportunities. Members receive an advance look at all my articles as well as continued coverage. Please read our outstanding subscriber reviews here. A 2 week free trial is now available.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.