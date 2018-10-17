Netflix Regains Its Footing In Style

I will continue to keep my hands off the stock, unlikely to consider a bid for shares until valuations become much more attractive.

It was as good as the most bullish of shareholders might have expected.

This Tuesday evening, Netflix (NFLX) reported a monster 3Q18 that included the widest EPS beat since late 2014 and net subscription adds that surpassed expectations by a long stretch. Sales of $4.0 billion matched consensus estimate and guidance, not a surprise given the predictability of the recurring revenue model.

Credit: Exame

There is no doubt in my mind that Netflix is still very much a growth company, and the appeal of its stock derives primarily from this condition. Therefore, I believe that the Los Gatos-based company's record-setting global net adds guidance beat in the third quarter coupled with a 9.4 million prediction for 4Q18 that is the highest since at least 1Q16 best justifies the after-hours bullishness. Earlier this month, I expressed some concern over Netflix's 2Q18 net add performance that may have been the most disappointing in recent memory. But the impressive user base growth trajectory seems to have returned to what shareholders hope will be the media company's "normal" in the foreseeable future.

Netflix's heavy investment in content creation (the company has had its own production studio for the past two years) seems to be paying off, and could very well justify the increasing popularity of the streaming platform. In my opinion, robust 3Q18 operational results only further support my suspicion, originally raised by one of my attentive readers, that 2Q18 was a fluke quarter marked by a global sports event (the World Cup) of such scale that could have reasonably impacted the growth of Netflix's subscriber base negatively. Headwinds left behind, the company's short-term outlook looks much more promising now.

Source: DM Martins Research montage using Netflix's 2Q18 shareholder letter

Elsewhere on the income statement, it was encouraging to see op margin of 12.0% beat guidance by 20 bps, rising above year-ago levels by an impressive five percentage points. A value investor at heart, I keep looking for signs that Netflix may have gained sufficient scale to offer investors not only impressive top-line and subscriber count growth, but an improvement in profitability that may sooner rather than later help to better justify the stock's rich valuations.

Unfortunately, 4Q18 op margin was guided at a six-quarter low of 4.9% (in great part the result of content expense timing), suggesting little upside potential to the expected 10%-11% in full year 2018. From an investor sentiment perspective, however, I will be surprised to see the lumpiness in margin disappoint shareholders to the point of stopping share price from climbing higher.

Final considerations

The more I look at Netflix, the more the story looks very familiar to me. In my view, the media company has taken a page out of Amazon's (AMZN) book and seems to be doing a great job at emulating the successful formula: vertical integration (controlling the whole value chain in many cases, from content production to distribution); creating an effective moat (investing billions of dollars to own exclusive content that is in high demand); growth in detriment of margin expansion and FCF generation (to ensure that its competition remains one or two steps behind it at all times).

However, I continue to find one or two key reasons not to invest in this stock. Perhaps the secondary argument pertains to the increasingly fierce competitive environment. Netflix's peers are nothing short of giants in the media and tech space, including not only Amazon itself but also Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), primarily through its popular YouTube platform; Apple (AAPL), an infant in video streaming with nearly $250 billion of cash on hand to toss around; and Disney (DIS), owner of perhaps the most recognized and valuable brand in the world of entertainment. We know from history that such a clash of titans tends to create pressure on growth and particularly margins at some point.

NFLX PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

But most concerning to me is the high level of investor confidence in the business that I believe fuels such mind-boggling valuation multiples as 144x current-year earnings and 37x book equity value. Investment veterans like Howard Marks often remind us that perhaps the worst time to buy a given security is when optimism nears a peak, as seems to be the case with NFLX. Guru Warren Buffett himself would probably agree, considering his well-known maxim "be fearful when others are greedy".

For the reasons above, I continue to admire Netflix for the company that it is and for the results that it has managed to produce. However, I will continue to keep my hands off the stock, unlikely to consider a bid for shares until valuations become much more attractive.

