Buy This Monthly-Pay 6.3% Yield Before The Next Dividend Hike

For long-term income-oriented investors, it is just hard to beat the power of EPR Properties.

With another dividend hike to be announced in the coming quarters, we expect more shareholder value to be soon unlocked.

What's more? The dividends are paid on a monthly basis – just like rent checks from a property flowing into your account.

It has a high yield of 6.3%, a low payout ratio of 72% and up to 5% annual growth potential.

EPR Properties (EPR) is a uniquely positioned real estate investment firm with a differentiated strategy targeting specialty property sectors such as movie theaters, ski areas, golf complexes, attractions and even public charter schools. The goal is to buy “experience”-related properties that can outperform the more traditional office and retail properties with highly enduring cash flow even in an increasingly digitized world.

So far, the results have been phenomenal with significant market outperformance and exceptionally high dividend payments to shareholders. Going forward, we expect this powerful strategy to continue producing outstanding results, unlocking substantial value for shareholders for years to come. Trading at just over $67 per share, EPR is yielding today an attractive 6.3% with a low 72% payout ratio and we expect a new dividend hike to be announced in the coming quarters.

During the year 2018, the share price of EPR has seen a strong recovery. Note that EPR managed to outperform the Vanguard Property REIT Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.6%, a pretty wide margin (using a "total return" basis):

In the long run, we remain strongly convinced that patient EPR shareholders are set to be well rewarded, and this is why we continue holding a Core Position in EPR as part of our High Quality Property REIT Portfolio.

Investing in the “Experience”Economy

“Experience” is the key word in an investment in EPR Properties. The company has tailored its strategy towards this particular sector in order to enjoy durable cash flow from properties that can sustain and grow profits even in a highly digitized world.

Ranked by the contribution to total NOI, these properties include:

Movie theaters: 39.1% Public charter schools: 11.9% Attractions: 11.7% Golf complexes: 10.6% Ski areas: 7.4% Private schools: 5.1% Other (entertainment centers, recreation areas, casinos, resorts, …): 14.2%

The total portfolio is very diverse with close to 400 properties located in 43 states and is valued at over $6.7 billion - generating $587 million of recurring NOI.

Note that EPR has been diversifying away from its exposure movie theaters to properties with more demand growth, including recreation facilities, spas, casinos, sky and other resorts, amazement parks, etc.

We are very enthusiastic about this particular portfolio because it produces what we believe to be “alpha” on many fronts, including the sector level, property level, and lease level.

1- Sector-level alpha:

As the real-estate owner of “experience”-related businesses, EPR is set to benefit from the rapidly growing experience economy.

According to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, the "experience economy" has been consistently growing at a fast pace and outperformed the broader economy with 3-4% growth rates during the recent years.

Millennials represent today the largest segment of the population with 75.4 million people aged between 18 and 34 years, and they have shown a clear preference for EXPERIENCE over OWNERSHIP and this trend is only expected to accelerate going forward.

We are on the threshold… of the EXPERIENCE ECONOMY, a new economic era in which businesses must orchestrate memorable events for their customers.” Source

With a strong focus on this market niche, EPR is set to benefit with demand growth for its properties along with potential for continued rent increases in the long run.

2- Property-level alpha:

Since most real estate investors are focusing on the same traditional property sectors such as office, retail, industrial and residential, EPR is often left alone in a widely overlooked property sector with greater bargains due to less institutional demand.

Put simply, while class A office properties may trade at 4-5% cap rates, EPR may be able to invest in golf complexes at cap rates up to 2x higher – resulting in significantly more cash flow and compounding potential.

Consider the following illustration. You have two options:

Option 1: Buy a water park and amusement park property with a top-class operator as your tenant at an 9% cap rate, with a 15-year lease, 2% annual rent escalators, and no landlord responsibilities.

Option 2: Buy a class-A office property occupied by Microsoft (MSFT) at a 4.5% cap rate, a shorter lease term, more volatile rent escalations, and perhaps higher landlord responsibilities in the long run.

It is very hard for the office property to ever catch up to the high yield that the entertainment property is offering. This is obviously a very rough illustration, but it does nonetheless illustrate the alpha that EPR is able to earn at the property level.

3- Lease-level alpha:

Finally, since there are not so many Property REITs to choose from for experience related businesses, the tenants tend to have less bargaining power when negotiating leases.

This has allowed EPR to enter long lease agreements with very favorable terms and protections.

The average remaining lease term is a long 14 years – providing consistent and predictable cash flow for many years to come.

– providing consistent and predictable cash flow for many years to come. The average rent coverage is 1.77x, and additional cross-default protections are often added to greatly mitigate the risk of lease defaults.

Leases have strong escalators with generally 1.5% to 2% annual automatic increases.

Having been a real estate investor for over 30 years, I can attest that getting such terms with very long leases, high escalators and protections is very difficult, and often even impossible. We believe that EPR has a large competitive advantage here, and that its uniquely lucrative leases are set to deliver strong alpha for years to come.

Alpha, Alpha, And More Alpha…

Combining all the alpha created at the sector, property, and lease levels, you get an “alpha”-rich approach to real estate investing and the 20-plus-year track record of dramatic outperformance is proof of that:



EPR has achieved up to 3-4x higher total returns than the "average REIT index" over the last 20-year period. Now, importantly, the strategy that led to this massive outperformance is just as relevant today as it was in the past.

Today, the shares are still attractively priced, and the fundamentals are still as solid as before. We make the argument that the outperformance is set to continue in the long run.

Solid Future Ahead

Growth never happens in a perfectly consistent manner, but in the long run, we expect EPR to grow its cash flow and dividend per share by approximately 5% per year.

While 5% growth may be a difficult threshold to achieve for many Property REITs, it appears to be very achievable for EPR. The growth story is particularly simple here and that’s what we like about it. The growth is achieved on two fronts:

1- Internal growth: automatic rent increases. (~2% FFO growth)

With 14-year long leases on average, EPR is set to enjoy automatic rent increases of 1.5% to 2% per year for a long time. Each rent increase is highly lucrative as it directly flows to the bottom line. When you consider that EPR is lightly leveraged, we expect the rent increases to result in approximately 2% annual FFO per share growth.

2- External growth: acquisition of new properties. (~3% FFO growth)

In addition to rent increases, EPR is using what is left over after paying its dividends, around 29% of the cash flow, to buy more properties to create new income streams. In addition to the retained cash flow, EPR commonly issues new common and preferred shares along with debt to buy properties when they are able to earn a positive spread over their cost of capital.

Historically speaking, the acquisition volume has never been as high as it is today:

Essentially, EPR is raising capital (equity + debt) at a cost of, say, ~6%, to buy properties at 8% cap rates with annual rent escalations. It leaves a 100-200 basis point spread in the first year, and keeps growing over time with rent increases.

The strong balance sheet, with its investment grade rating from all three major rating agencies, allows for access to cheap capital. Proof of just that is the recent $400 million issuance of 10-year senior unsecured notes at a 4.95% coupon. When relatively inexpensive capital is invested in high-yielding properties, the positive spread falls straight to the bottom line.

Historically, the acquisitions along with rent increases have allowed the REIT to increase its FFO per share by up to 7% per year. That is really impressive!

To be on the conservative side, we are building our thesis today with less aggressive growth rates than those achieved in the past. We expect approximately 2% growth from rent increases, and 3% from new acquisitions. Considering that EPR is better positioned than ever before in terms of portfolio quality and access to cheap capital, we consider this expectation to be very realistic.

Growth Rate Above Inflation - Perfect Dividend hedge

Note that a 5% dividend growth per year is much higher than the current inflation rates. Therefore, for those income investors who are worried about inflation risks, EPR provides a very good hedge. and keep in mind that inflation is likely to go down substantially next year (and in future years) as the impact of tax reforms fades away.

The Perfect Dividend

It is hard to beat EPR is terms of dividend attractiveness. This is because it combines:

High Yield: >6% dividend yield

High Growth: ~5% annual growth

Safety: <80% payout ratio and investment grade rating

Payable Monthly: 12 payments in a year.

The 6.3% figure is well above the average of the REIT sector, and yet, the payout ratio is a low 72% - and given the favorable fundamentals of the company, we see potential for up to 5% annual hikes in the long run. Finally, the dividend is paid on a MONTHLY basis – making it particularly suitable to income-seeking investors.

Since 2010, the average annual dividend increase has been 7% per year – matching the annual FFO increase and keeping the payout ratio constant. For 2018, the company has guided for a 6% increase – surpassing our 5% long-term expectations.

Again, it is hard to beat EPR when it comes to the quality of its dividend payments.

The Upside is in Multiple Expansion

While EPR is a “Top Dividend Stock”, there is a story beyond the dividend itself.

Priced at ~$67 per share, EPR is today valued at just 11.2x FFO which compares favorably with its closest peer group, which sells at 17.5 x FFO on average – or a ~35% premium to EPR.

We consider this deep discount to closest peers to be unjustified when considering that:

EPR is generating alpha on many fronts and has some of the strongest fundamentals of all net lease REITs with high contractual rent increases and long-term leases. The company has a long track record of proven outperformance following its “alpha”-rich strategy, and it is recession-tested. The long-term growth potential is above average. The portfolio risk and balance sheet risk is lower than ever before. The exposure to retail real estate is minimal as compared with that of most peers.

“Experience”-based properties are particularly resilient to the continued growth of e-commerce and Amazon (AMZN)-like companies – making EPR’s properties particularly durable even in a highly digitized world.

In comparison, the traditional retail net lease properties of peers Realty Income (O), National Retail (NNN) and STORE Capital (STOR) may not be as defensive in face of continued e-commerce growth in the long run.

With a lower valuation, a higher dividend yield, a faster expected growth rate, and a fairly comparable risk profile, we consider EPR to be the most opportunistic company in its peer group today.

We cannot be sure how the stock price will perform in a given quarter, or even year, but in the long run, we are confident that EPR shareholders are set to be very well rewarded with both high dividends and capital appreciation. At a valuation of 14x FFO, EPR would be trading at a much more reasonable valuation in light of the strong fundamentals. That would unlock 25% capital gains to shareholders, and we believe it is achievable.

Estimated FFO 2018 Implied FFO Multiple Implied Upside Potential $6.02 14 25%

Risks

We identify three risks that do not greatly affect our long-term thesis but could result in short term market volatility:

• Near Term Cash Flow Growth: EPR has generally grown very consistently at 5-10% per year, and in this sense, this year is expected to be an exception with up to 20% FFO growth. This abnormally high growth is caused by one-time items such as rent penalties and contract cancellations. Therefore, the cash flow in 2019 is likely to come a bit lower than in 2018. Averaged out, the annual growth rates remain very substantial and above our 5% annual growth expectation at the current pace.

• Box Office Numbers: EPR has often sold off along with movie theater operators AMC (AMC) and Cinemark (CNK) when box office numbers have trended down. In fact, this is one of the factors that has kept the valuation of EPR shares at today's low levels. Being associated with movie theaters adds volatility in the short-term price performance, but it is important to remember that regardless of all speculation, box-office numbers have actually trended up in the recent years. This growth is not perfectly consistent and box-office revenue has recently been down, but a short period of decline is far from being catastrophic. Watching Netflix (NFLX) at home gets boring, and movie theaters provide an experience that home streaming cannot replicate. It is an opportunity to meet friends, have some popcorn and a drink, and enjoy a movie in a comfortable environment. We don’t expect movie theaters to disappear anytime soon. Furthermore, EPR is very well diversified: While its exposure to theaters is now at 39%, the company continues to focus on increasing diversification in areas such as golf courses, ski areas, amusement parks, and even education (schools).

• Interest Rate Hikes: The Fed is expected to hike interest rates once again in the near term, and it is causing some fear in REIT investors. We are not worried here. Contrary to the common belief, REITs have actually performed well in times of increasing interest rates in the past. EPR is particularly well positioned to sustain times of increasing interest rates with its investment grade rated balance sheet, access to relatively cheap capital, ample liquidity, and growing cash flow. Furthermore, investors need to keep in mind that even with the recent hikes, interest rates remain close to historic low levels and companies are still able to borrow at low enough rate to make very profitably investments.

Bottom Line

EPR is a true “Alpha”-producing REIT that has exposure to an outperforming sector with high cap rates, strong growth, and long lease terms. It has historically produced total returns far exceeding those of most of other real estate investors. Yet, the company is getting little credit for its unique strategy and remains priced at a 35% discount to its closest peers.

Paying a 6.3% yield on a monthly basis, with a low 72% payout ratio, and a solid chance for 5% annual hikes, we remain happy income-driven shareholders. Finally, the risks appear overstated, while the reward potential could well be underrated by the market. EPR is one of the very few REITs that we could see ourselves holding on to forever, due to its defensive business model. It has all the traits of a blue-chip company with the potential for long-term outperformance.

We continue holding a Core position in EPR Properties and we rate this stock as a Strong Buy.

A Note About Diversification: To achieve an overall yield of +9% and optimal level of diversification, at High Dividend Opportunities, we recommend a maximum allocation of 2-3% of the portfolio to individual high-yield stocks such as EPR, and a maximum of 5% allocation to high-yield exchange-traded products (such as ETF, ETNs and CEFs), no matter how good the opportunity. For investors who depend on the income, diversification usually results in more stable dividends, mitigates downside risk, and reduces the overall volatility of their portfolio.

