Seven Generations Energy: On Track To Produce In Excess Of 200,000 Boe/Day

It has been approximately two years since I discussed Seven Generations Energy (OTC:SVRGF) here on Seeking Alpha. A lot has happened since then and an update seems to be definitely warranted. After a few difficult years during the oil price crisis, Seven Generations appears to have regained its momentum and plans to increase its production rate by approximately 10% in the second half of the year, 100% funded through internal cash flow.

Seven Generations Energy does have a listing on the OTC, but I would strongly recommend to use the company’s Canadian listing as Seven Generations is definitely much more liquid up North. The ticker symbol in Canada is VII, and the average daily volume is roughly 900,000 shares for an average US Dollar volume of approximately $10M.

The condensate price really picked up again in Q2 2018

As fellow author Hervé Blandin mentioned in his own article, Seven Generations Energy has put in an excellent performance in the second quarter of the year as the price it received for its condensate production increased by 40% compared to Q2 2017 and 11% compared to Q1 2018. The gas price decreased by 7% on a YoY basis (and 12% when using the average price of the first semester rather than just the second quarter) but thanks to a higher price for the NGL’s as well, the average price received per barrel of oil-equivalent jumped by 26% in Q2 and 17% in the first half of the year.

Source: quarterly report

Considering Seven Generations’ production cost in the first half of the year was just C$5.87 per barrel of oil equivalent and even after taking the transportation and royalty expenses into account (adding C$7.76/boe to the equation), the total production cost was less than C$14/boe. And considering 7G received just over C$40/boe in revenue, the margins were pretty substantial.

In the first half of the year, Seven Generations reported a net revenue of C$1.52B (including the royalty payments), but lost approximately C$305M on its hedging contracts (when companies enter into hedging agreements that force them to sell condensate, NGL or gas below market prices, there will be a negative impact on the value of those hedging contracts). Despite this, Seven Generations was still able to report a pre-tax income of C$41M, but as it also recorded a C$41.9M deferred tax charge, its bottom line actually showed a net loss of C$1.9M.

Source: financial results

That’s fine, as pure oil and gas E&P companies aren’t known for big net profits, and it’s the cash flow result that really matters for them. Excluding the impact from unrealized losses on the hedging portfolio (but including the realized losses) and the working capital position, Seven Generations’ operating cash flow in the first half of the year was approximately C$833M. This means a large part of the C$1.145B in capital expenditures was self-funded by the company.

Source: financial results

Investors don’t always agree to borrow money to drill more wells to increase the production rate, but given the relatively low net debt (see later), the lower cost to drill wells these days and the fact that the overspending results in a meaningful production increase (Seven Generations increased its production rate by 18% in the first half of 2018 compared to H1 2017), I think a case could be made for borrowing to drill.

The average production rate in the first half of the year was approximately 187,000 boe/day, but Seven Generations still expects an average production rate of in excess of 200,000 boe/day in 2018, indicating the average production in H2 2018 will be substantially higher than that number. Additionally, the midpoint of its capex guidance is calling for a full-year capex of approximately C$1.7B. This means that A) the capex program was front-loaded as 2/3 rd of the full-year capex has been spent in H1, and B) the full-year capex will be in line with the full-year adjusted operating cash flow. This means Seven Generations isn’t doing anything crazy. Yes, it’s spending its entire operating cash flow on expanding the production, but that’s exactly what investors in fossil fuels like to see, right?

The net debt does not pose a risk

Sometimes investors can get a bit nervous when they see the net debt of a company, and just like any other oil and gas company, Seven Generations Energy is using debt as part of its capital structure. Rather than playing around with (revolving) credit facilities, 7G made the wise decision to raise the debt by issuing senior notes. This gives the company a lot of visibility on the payback period and the cost of debt (which is fixed), and as the first two bonds would only have to be repaid in Q2 2023 (almost 5 years from now), Seven Generations doesn’t have to worry about its net debt position for a single second.

Source: quarterly report

The one thing it will have to keep an eye on is the USD/CAD exchange rate. It issued its senior notes in US Dollar denominated bonds, which means that the weaker the Canadian Dollar gets, the more the (gross and net) debt increases in CAD-terms (which is the currency 7G is reporting in).

Additionally, the company’s most recent PV-10 calculation also indicates the total amount of debt is very acceptable given the value of the hydrocarbon reserves in the ground. As a reminder, the PV-10 value is calculated by independent consulting firms and tries to determine the total sum of the cash flows that will be generated based on the known reserves, discounted by a factor of 10% per year. Although this calculation definitely should not be seen as ‘The Truth’, it does provide us with a decent overview of how valuable the reserves are, and it allows us to compare the valuation of different oil companies based on the PV-10 value.

Source: Annual Information Form

The total PV10 value is approximately C$12B (excluding the Possible reserves), but I would like to use a PV15 value for the probable reserves to integrate an additional discount into the numbers. This would result in a total (pre-tax) value of C$10.3B, which is plenty of ‘collateral’ to justify the current net debt position.

Based on these numbers, the sum of the pre-tax cash flows after deducting the net debt is approximately C$8B, or just over C$22/share.

Investment thesis

Seven Generations Energy is a strange company, as it mainly produces NGL’s and condensate rather than ‘just’ oil and/or gas. That’s an interesting mix, and as the condensate price was doing very well in the second quarter of the year, Seven Generations was able to generate quite a bit of cash from its operations. The entire amount has been reinvested in the company and this should result in a meaningful production growth in the second half of the year.

Considering Seven Generations currently has a market cap of C$5.5B, the company isn’t small, but its market cap is justified by the high PV-10 value of the reserves and the operating margins that are currently pretty high. I have a small long position in Seven Generations Energy, but I could be looking to increase this position depending on how the condensate and gas markets evolve. It most definitely is a very interesting company to keep an eye on.

