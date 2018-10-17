IBM Q3 2018: Flat Revenue Hides Mixed Results

Even at no growth, the investment proposition is interesting considering the modest valuation.

IBM (IBM) is back to no revenue growth during Q3 2018. But this flattish result hides mixed results.

The Cognitive Solutions segment revenue dropped for the second quarter in a row. And signings and backlogs have dropped by 21% and 5%.

On the positive side, cloud, security, and consulting kept on growing to offset the decline of legacy businesses. And for the first time in many years, the gross margin did not decrease.

The modest valuation at 11x the free cash flow is an interesting investing proposition, even if the company does not grow its revenue.

Flat revenue hide disparities

IBM reported flat revenue at constant currency for Q3 2018. But this stability hides disparities. The table below presents the revenue in the different segments (not adjusted for currency).

Source: Q3 2018 presentation

The lack of revenue growth is due to the decline of the Cognitive Solutions segment for the second consecutive quarter.

In the Q3 2018 conference call, management justified these difficulties in the Cognitive Solutions segment by "challenges in a few of these areas, specifically collaboration, commerce and talent where we’re dealing with secular shifts in the market."

Also, management highlighted the timing of large transactions in the Transaction Processing Software activity. But management showed confidence for a return to growth in the next quarter in this area.

The consulting segments and the security and cloud areas grew to compensate for the drop of legacy businesses and cognitive solutions.

Source: Q3 2018 presentation

Operating leverage?

With the decline of high margin legacy businesses, the gross margins have been dropping over the last few years from 50% to about 46%.

IBM Gross Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Thus, management insisted on the positive development from the gross margin perspective with a stabilization at 46.9%.

Source: Q3 2018 press release

And in my article about the Q2 2018 results, I mentioned:

The management has been saying that the financial model relies on low single-digit revenue growth, which translates into mid single-digit profit growth and high single-digit EPS growth.

The highlighted numbers from the Q3 2018 presentation seem to confirm this pattern.

Source: Q3 2018 presentation

But EPS include tax discretionary items for $0.08/share. Without these tax items, EPS growth would have amounted to 2.5%. And without taking into account the share repurchase, EPS would have been flat. Thus, the EPS growth was not related to the performance of the business.

Uncertain outlook

Beyond the Q3 2018 flat results, the signings and backlog performance provide information about the evolution of the business.

After the Q2 2018 results, I wrote:

On the longer term, the 2% drop of the services backlog, a key leading indicator of IBM business, can be worrying. However, the management has indicated that the backlog was encouraging and this drop was due to the different nature of contracts: nowadays, customers prefer lower duration contracts (at a higher margin for IBM). The 6% improvement in signings supports this theory, and the backlog will provide higher margins activities. For the next quarters, it will be more interesting to closely watch the evolution of signings together with the services backlog.

Well, the important decline in signings and backlog during Q3 2018 are worrisome with a YoY drop of 21% in signings.

Source: Q3 2018 presentation

Management is minimizing this drop by highlighting encouraging performance for the next quarter.

We fell short in third quarter on signings. And as you know, signings can vary. And really, all signings are not equal. The reality is, the duration, the mix of signings and also new logo versus just extensions, all can impact overall. But, when we look at our fourth quarter, we got the strongest line-up in greater than $100 million deals lined up that we’ve got a chance to exit the year with a very strong position in our services base of business.

Source: Q3 2018 conference call

In any case, another quarter of decreasing signings and backlog will send a negative signal.

Also, without giving much information, management expressed confidence for next year. The company will detail the goals and outlook for FY 2019 in January 2019.

Valuation

Considering the stability of the revenue and earnings, my investment thesis stays the same.

With a market cap of approximately $130 billion and free cash flow of about $12 billion for the FY 2018, the market values the company at about 11x the free cash flow.

The company expects non-GAAP operating diluted EPS of at least $13.80, and GAAP diluted EPS of at least $11.60. Thus, the P/E ratio stays between 10 and 12 if you choose to consider non-GAAP or GAAP numbers.

The net debt decreased to $1.9 billion, excluding the global financing segment.

Source: Q3 2018 presentation

In case the company does not grow, the valuation is still reasonable. And as long as the valuation stays at this level, the share buybacks will contribute to the EPS growth.

And if the company confirms the year to date growth into the next quarters or years, the share price will appreciate.

Conclusion

Besides the flat revenue and the low single-digit EPS growth, this quarter showed mixed results. The decline of the revenue in the Cognitive Solutions segment and the drop in signings and backlog are worrisome. Also, without temporary tax benefits and share buybacks, EPS would have been flat.

But the company also demonstrated that the growth in cloud, security, and consulting are still strong.

Thus, the modest share price makes the company attractive from a valuation perspective, even in the scenario of no growth.

