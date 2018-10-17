The Fed Has Gone Crazy? Consider XLF/XHB Pair Trade

Trade rationale

After a long period of record-low interest rates environment, the Federal Reserve decided to bring interest rates back to normal. Clearly, this is a positive signal for banks which finally seem set up for a downtrend reversal in their net interest margins. Homebuilders, on the other hand, are likely to suffer due to concerns over new homes financing affordability.

The end of cheap money?

Looking at the chart of effective US Federal Funds rate and the latest Fed funds rate predictions, it seems the period of cheap money is over. Currently, this key rate is at 2.25 percent and is expected to rise by the end of 2018 at least once more and at least three times in 2019.

Source: Economicshelp.org

The banks’ golden era revival?

Historically, rising interest rates have been good primarily for one industry – banking. As can be seen in the output below, the average net interest margin – the banking industry’s key performance indicator – has significantly deteriorated in the last two decades. A recent pivot in the U.S. monetary policy might, therefore, work as a rising tide which lifts all the boats higher.

Source: Statista.com

The Fed has gone crazy?

Last Wednesday, U.S. president Donald Trump expressed his opinion on the current Fed monetary policy with relatively strong, yet amusing words. According to him, the Fed is making a mistake and has gone crazy. Clearly, the present pace of monetary policy tightening is too fast in his view.

XLF/XHB

I believe presumably the best way how to profit from the outlined scenario is to go long Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) and short SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB). Financial Select Sector SPDR is an exchange-traded fund providing exposure to companies including commercial banks, consumer finance, diversified financial services, thrift and mortgage finance and real estate investment trusts domiciled in the United States. In contrast, SPDR S&P Homebuilders is an exchange-traded fund with pure exposure to U.S. homebuilding companies. Both XLF and XHB provide presumably the best trade vehicles as they have a solid asset base, high average trading volume ensuring liquidity and low expense ratios of 0.13 and 0.35 percent respectively. This makes them the best picks among other competing exchange-traded instruments.

Conclusion

To sum up, the global interest rate environment started shifting and XLF/XHB offers an unparalleled opportunity to profit from the situation. Obviously, the era of cheap money is gone and the era of dear money is ahead, at least from the interest rates perspective. Banks which have struggled in terms of net interest margin compression can experience a period of fresh wind and homebuilders stricter rules for obtaining financing. I believe the spread in performance between the XLF and XHB could reach its peak in 9 to 18 months as market participants will gradually get confronted with the market's new reality. Any hawkish comments from Fed officials at the November or December meeting could further accelerate the outlined development and strengthened the financials' position.

