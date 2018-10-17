Why Boeing Left Billions On The Table

Boeing will likely take significant large write-offs in the early 2020s before the businesses firm up in the second half of the decade.

Boeing believed that it needed to make the St. Louis plant a viable long-term venture and it was willing to lose to do so.

Boeing (BA) won three major contracts in September which should prove valuable a decade from now but cause write-offs in the early twenties. The contracts total approximately $22 billion at very low prices. Boeing looks upon the likelihood of charge-offs as the price for a strong defense business and one that it can easily afford given the strength of the commercial business in the period. Boeing lost the F35 contract to Lockheed Martin (LMT) and the B21 to Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC). Big contracts are rare and Boeing did not want to risk losing. These ventures will also strengthen the aftermarket profitably.

T-X

Photo Boeing

The most obvious example of contract buy-in is the T-X. The Air Force estimated that this contract would cost $19 billion. Boeing bid $9.2 billion - less than half the Air Force's estimate. Boeing developed clean sheet new design which is more expensive than the existing designs the competitors bid. Losers almost always file a protest on the off chance that they will find something that will disqualify the winner. At that price, there were no protests.

The contract is for 350 aircraft with the first planes entering service in 2024. It is supersonic, capable of 6.7 to 7.5 G maneuvers, air-to-air refueling and ground attack. Flight simulators will also be provided. The contract makes Boeing responsible for resolving all technical problems and covering cost overruns. The price is fixed, not just for 350 units, but also for additional batches. The likelihood of charges to earnings is very high. Boeing will have to use all its production skills and lean on vendors for lower prices to minimize the loss. If it can build this plane for close to the budget, it will have developed lower cost manufacturing that the U.S. defense businesses lack.

The way to make money is additional sales to the Navy of a carrier-landing version, a light attack version and international sales. The plane will be built in St. Louis in the facility where the F-15 and F-18 are built. This is a joint venture with Saab (OTCPK:SAABF) because Boeing did not have sufficient engineers experienced with this type of plane to build it themselves.

So, if the T-X will produce a loss, why bid? The T-X keeps Boeing in the fighter business and the St. Louis plant in business. The F-15 line limps along on foreign sales. The F-18 has Navy business because the Navy version of the F35 is so expensive. The most attractive prospect is the sixth generation fighter. The Air Force has let contracts to develop the configuration and key sixth generation technologies.

MQ 25

Photo Boeing

Boeing has a record of failing to get contracts for large autonomist aircraft projects. The MQ 25 project offered the opportunity to enter this business. The project is worth about $10 billion for a program with 79 units. The MQ-25 will also be built in St. Louis.

The plane shown above is a prototype built for an earlier Navy concept that called for reconnaissance. This design does have refueling capability. It has yet to fly. The design will probably be modified with thicker wings for lower altitude refueling.

The Navy wants the refueling capability to extend the range of the F18, which is used to counter planes carrying anti-ship missiles. The Navy refueled the F18 fighter from other buddy F18 which wore out the refueling aircraft.

The first part of the $10 billion project is a design contract for four prototypes worth $800 million. When asked why Boeing won the contract over more experienced competitors, an Admiral said “affordability”.

MH 139

The MH 139 is a European civil helicopter. Boeing changed the name from AW 139 to MH 139 and won the $2.4 billion contract for 84 helicopters. The Air Force will use this helicopter to replace old Hueys to ferry personnel around missile bases and other installations. This contract will fill empty space in the Philadelphia plant that builds the Chinook. There are will be no orders for new Chinook helicopters for two years. The factory is limited to refurbish and upgrade work and foreign orders.

Photo: Boeing

In two years, the plant is scheduled to begin production of the last Chinook upgrade variant before the Future Vertical Lift enters production replacing the Boeing Apache, Chinook and the Sikorsky Blackhawk.

The Army's plan is to continue to upgrade the existing helicopter and then go to the new system. The problem is the Army does not have the money to do that. The Army has said that they are investigating delaying the improved Chinook. Boeing is worried that the improved Chinook will never be built.

Boeing is building a prototype of the future Vertical Lift in a joint venture with Sikorsky, a division of Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT). However, the program is based on Sikorsky technology. It is a larger version of the experimental Sikorsky Raider shown below, so Boeing’s position in the JV and split of the profits is likely to be less than 50%. Secondly, the project is not planned to enter service until 2035. The Army wants it earlier, but the Defense Department, worried about cost overruns, has refused.

Photo Sikorsky

Conclusion

These contracts bring to mind the ill-fated KC46 contract. Boeing bid the plane for $1 billion below its cost and took $3.4 billion in charges due to engineering problems, difficulty in certification, and the cost of bringing fight test and early production aircraft up to the final standard. Boeing has learned many lessons from the KC 46, but the low bid makes charge-offs a certainty and probably more than $3.4 billion. There should be no charge-offs until 2021 following the KC46 pattern. Boeing’s commercial business has boomed in recent years. The defense business is an afterthought. It is growing slowly with good margins, but the existing products are reaching the end of their life.

The F18 sales picked up because the F35 is so expensive and it sells versions of commercial aircraft like the P8 Navy patrol bomber (737) and the KC46 tanker (767). Even with the charge offs, these contracts represent a good investment in the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.