XLF: Undervalued Banks Ready To Surge Higher?

Many stocks in the financial sector have traded under pressure in recent weeks, and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) has been one of the hardest hit funds during this period. We are seeing rising speculation which suggests we are coming toward the end of the interest rate tightening cycle in the U.S. If this is true, it may suggest we are also reaching peak profitability potential for the major banks. Of course, this implies the need for lower valuations in XLF. But recent earnings performances at the banking institutions which represent the major holdings of the ETF contradict this outlook. As a result, recent declines in XLF should be viewed as buying opportunities ripe for gains once the market corrects in a more appropriate direction.

(Source: ETF.com)

The banking services sector represents more than half of the XLV ETF (at 50.20%). This is followed by companies operating in the insurance sector (at 28.84%), and the investment banking sector (at 17.93%). This shows that the fund is well-diversified throughout the industry, and its low expense ratio (of 0.13%) makes the fund even more attractive for investors looking for stable exposure to the financial sector.

(Source: ETFdb.com)

Unfortunately, the financial sector is currently trading under heavy bearish pressure and the ETF has already lost almost 5% in the month of October. XLF outflows during the last 26 weeks look to be responsible for a good portion of this activity, as investors have pulled $1,372.5 million from the fund during this period. More encouragingly, this activity does not represent the trends visible in the broader picture. Over the last year, the fund has benefited from inflows of $1,755.4 million, and this number swells to a massive $11,220.9 million during the last five-year period.

(Source: Author)

When we look at the recent earnings performances of the fund’s core holdings, it looks as though these broader bullish trends could continue. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) makes up 11.44% of the XLF ETF, and the bank posted earnings which beat analyst expectations during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase showed annualized revenue gains of 5% (at $27.8 billion), which firmly beat the $27.5 billion consensus estimate. The earnings side of the report looked much more impressive with annualized gains of 33%. JPMorgan Chase posted earnings of $2.34 per share, which was well above the consensus expectations of $2.25 per share. The strength here is relatively clear, and it is a story that looks to be fairly consistent with the bullish trends seen throughout the industry.

(Source: Author)

Citigroup (C) also beat market expectations for its third quarter figures. Citigroup shares represent 5.6% of the total holdings in XLF, and lower corporate tax rates helped the bank show improved earnings growth for the most recent reporting period. Citigroup posted earnings per share of $1.73, which was a solid beat on the $1.69 expected by analysts. Revenues for the period were slightly weaker, however, coming in at $18.389 billion (against expectations of $18.501 billion).

A central catalyst for Citigroup was its lower effective tax rate, which dropped from 31% during the third quarter of 2017 to 24% in the most recent reporting period. The impact here was sizable, as it helped raise profitability by an annualized rate of 21.8%. Net interest margins represent an important profitability metric within the financial sector, and Citigroup generated gains of 2.7% for the quarter. Ultimately, there is very little evidence of weakness in the bank’s quarterly figures. But, of course, this would not be readily apparent if you were to look at the share valuations themselves.

(Source: Author)

Wells Fargo (WFC) gives us another example of quarterly strength within the banking sector, which could help XLF generate further gains in the weeks ahead. For the third quarter, Wells Fargo posted revenues which beat market expectations. The embattled bank currently finds itself at a critical turning point from a public relations perspective. But Wells Fargo’s most recent figures suggest that the underlying earnings performances are superior to the weakened reputation which has been presented to the public over the last two years.

Wells Fargo’s revenue for the period posted at $21.9 billion, which was above analysts estimates calling for $21.89 billion. Earnings came in at $1.16 per share, which was slightly below estimates of $1.17. Even more encouraging was the bank’s net interest income figure, which came in at $6 billion for the period. This marks an annualized gain of 33%, and it indicates that Wells Fargo is making solid progress in its operational efficiency levels despite the headwinds faced in other areas of its business. On balance, these are very stable results which are indicative of broader strength within the economy and the industry as a whole.

Rising interest rates, in general, are beneficial for the banking sector. Portions of the positive impact, however, can be eroded in cases where heightened competition to attract consumer deposits leads to higher rates paid by the lending institutions. This can put pressure on margins, and reduce profitability for banks included in the XLF portfolio. Other negatives can be encountered when weakened loan growth limits interest income for these institutions.

Recent declines in the financial stocks suggest that investors feared many of these unfavorable pressures were building. WFC is currently trading more than 10% below its late-August highs. Both JPM and C are trading nearly 7.5% below their late-September highs. At the moment, it looks as though markets are trading based on technical momentum rather than the real earnings results. As an undervalued ETF, this puts XLF in a position to rally in the months ahead. Quite possibly, an external catalyst will be what moves the financial sector - and this could come in the form of raised interest rate expectations at the Federal Reserve. Markets as a whole continue to trade under pressure, but the banking sector seems to be on the receiving an of an unfair proportion of the bearish activity. Investors looking for value in what is still an elevated equities space can look to the diversified holdings of XLF for an opportunity to establish new buy positions in the weeks and months ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.