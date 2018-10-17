The Ultimate Cannabis Showdown: Which Top 3 Producer Should You Buy?

It’s going to be an interesting year for Canada’s marijuana producers. On October 17th, they can start selling recreational marijuana for the first time ever. Canada’s experience with this shift in regulation will create a roadmap for the rest of the world. Countries like South Africa and Uruguay have already legalized recreational marijuana, and others such as Israel, Australia, and Portugal are considering it.

Source: Flickr

If everything goes to plan, nearly $200b in annual sales will be plucked out of the black market and injected into the global economy by 2030. Pot producers, investors, and retailers in Canada could be in for a windfall. The problem is, everyone seems to know this.

The market has already recognized the potential size of the legal marijuana market, the hefty margins, and the global wave of legalization. Nearly every stock in the sector has been hovering in the stratosphere for the past year. Leamington, Canada-based Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) is a particularly interesting one.

As the third largest Canadian producer of marijuana, Aphria is in the big league alongside Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF) and Canopy Growth (CGC). In recent weeks, I’ve written in-depth articles on both Canopy and Aurora. This time I want to take a closer look at Aphria, compare it to its peers, and figure out if the valuation is justified. I also want to take a broader view of the cannabis market and figure out if investors should prefer one marijuana stock over the other for the long run.

Here’s my objective with this piece - limit the discussion to the top three players and figure out which one offers the highest payout (most undervalued) opportunity. But first, a little background:

Canada isn’t enough

Canada may be the first developed country to legalize recreational marijuana, but is by no means the biggest market for the stuff. In fact, experts estimate that the Canadian legal marijuana market could be just around $4 billion. The combined market cap of the three largest producers (APHQF, ACBFF, CGC) is over 6x times that ($24b as of 12th October 2018). That should tell you that neither the company nor the investors are valuing the company based on domestic consumption.

Indeed, all three have operations in different parts of the world. Investors expect a Canadian producer to emerge as a dominant global brand for marijuana, just like Diageo (NYSE:DEO) for alcohol or British American Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI) for tobacco. That poses a few challenges in the near term.

The most critical hurdle seems to be America. Nine states plus DC have legalized recreational marijuana and 29 states plus DC allow medicinal marijuana. America is, by all accounts, the largest consumer of marijuana. However, the substance is still an illegal substance on a federal level. Jeff Sessions has made it clear that he doesn’t want states to allow marijuana consumption, going as far as to say, “good people don't smoke marijuana.” By my calculations Sessions has exactly zero chill, and the policy is unlikely to change under the Trump admin (which could be anywhere from another 2 to 6 years).

This policy has implications for Canadian companies. They can’t market or sell their recreational products across the border. There’s a chance that a domestic American brand may emerge in the next six years that will limit Canada’s chances.

However, some players have managed to get permission to export medical cannabis to the US. In the first week of October, Canopy Growth completed the first export of medical marijuana to the US. Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was the first company to get this permission back in September. So it seems at least the medical sector is accessible to all our Canadian players.

Besides North America, all three companies have partnerships, subsidiaries, or research facilities in more than 10 countries. This means they are well positioned with a first-mover advantage if a wave of marijuana legalization sweeps the world.

Countries Canopy 11 Aphria 12 Aurora 18

Cash and partnerships

There’s no doubt competition is going to intensify when the market opens up. You can expect homegrown competitors and a few veiled protectionist policies in countries that legalize marijuana over time. To scale operations, producers need a lot of cash, a lot of capacity, and a strong branding partner with a global network. So far, Canopy’s recent deal with Constellation Brands is the gold standard for this.

In terms of cash on the book, Canopy comes out on top with $4.6b, while Aphria and Aurora have $335m and $68m respectively.

Sales

All three companies trade at more than a hundred times last year’s revenue. Of course, looking back at revenue from the past year doesn’t give us much information. Meanwhile, literally, no one knows how much revenue these companies are going to make over the first full year of marijuana legalization. Figuring out next year’s sales is a crucial metric for valuation.

Fortunately, we have a rough estimate from some Wall Street experts on what fiscal 2019 could look like for all three players. It seems their calculations are educated guesses based on the reported size of the market, the regulations for next year, and the production capacity of each player. Here’s the list:

Company Sales (next year) Canopy Growth $687m* Aphria $356.6m Aurora Cannabis $343.5m

*Canopy’s estimates are actually based on fiscal 2020 (accounting difference)

It must be noted that Aphria’s higher sales are a result of its strategic partnership with Double Diamond Farms and it’s recent bought-deal capital raise that’s expected to be deployed into its Aphria One project (organic production up to 1m kgs annually).

Valuation

Going by the sales figures outlined above, it makes sense to calculate the forward-PS ratio for each stock. By this measure, Canopy, Aphria, and Aurora trade at 18.9x, 10.7x, 32.02x and respectively. This is based on their market price as on 16th October 2018.

Final Thoughts

Going only by the forward-PS ratio based on expected sales, Aphria seems to be the best bet. However, you must weigh Aphria's chances against the tag team of Constellation (NYSE:STZ) and Canopy. Armed with a global beverage network, billions in cash, and a recognizable consumer brand, I think Canopy is worth the current premium and is still the gold standard for most marijuana investors.

However, Aphria is a much better bet than Aurora, in my opinion. It’s got more cash, higher expected sales next year, wider margins, and a much lower valuation. Aphria seems ideal for an investor seeking a low-risk bet with significant chances of outsized returns over time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.