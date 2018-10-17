Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - Buying Opportunity With Rare Statistical Edge

Introduction

The opportunities in closed-end funds over the last few months caught the eye of many investors. Most of these products are designed to provide a steady stream of income, usually on a monthly or quarterly basis, as opposed to the biannual payments provided by individual bonds. And this feature continues to attract market participants even when the overall market looks unstable.

In spite of CEFs being mostly of interest to income investors, we have found our path to approach them as active traders and we are constantly monitoring them. As a testament to this, you will be kept up to date with Weekly Reviews such as the one below.

The Benchmark

The price of the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) finished the week in a red territory after a sharp decline on Wednesday. On a weekly basis, the price of the benchmark fell by $0.15 and closed at $85.15 per share. Over the past week, the price of the main index reached its main support level around $84.60. Actually, the discussed support level is also the lowest close price for the current year. I am eager to see what is going to happen next week and more specifically whether we will see a new low for the year.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

I would like to spend some time covering several advantages of high-yield bonds and closed-end funds, which invest in this asset class. As the high-yield sector generally has a low correlation to other sectors of the fixed-income market, along with less sensitivity to interest rate risk, an allocation to high-yield bonds may provide portfolio diversification benefits. In addition, high-yield bond investments have historically offered similar returns to equity markets but with lower volatility.

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

The spread is simply the compensation a bond investor receives over the risk-free rate, which in this case is the U.S. Treasury rate. On a weekly basis, we observe an increase of 0.29 bps. As we can see, the current levels are significantly lower compared to the ones of the financial crisis.

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT). As discussed, we observe a low correlation between the two sectors. It is only 0.15 points for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Surprisingly or not, over the past week, we do not have any interesting event related to the sector.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above, we have the funds with the lowest Z-score from the sector. The purpose of this indicator is to show us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. By this criterion, we can figure out whether the fund is overpriced or undervalued.

In our case, sorting the closed-end funds by the lowest Z-score, we would like to find potential "Buy" candidates for our portfolio. My personal preference is to combine the statistical edge with an attractive discount in order to lay a strong foundation for my further analysis. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO) and Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) are very good examples of how our potential candidates should look like from a statistical perspective. Their Z-scores indicate that maybe the market overreacted which is an opportunity for us.

The average Z-score of the high yield CEFs is -1.43 point. A week ago, the average Z-score was -0.90 point. Definitely, a significant change on a weekly basis.

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the other hand, I have plotted the funds which pretend to be statistically overpriced. When the value of the Z-score is between 0 and 1.00 point, we do not find a statistical reason to short the closed-end funds. Furthermore, we would like to have candidates traded at a premium to review them as potential "Short" trades. Nevertheless, the above funds might be used as a hedging reaction of our "Longs"

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The next criterion, which I consider important, is the spread between the net asset value and the price. Currently, most of the funds are trading at a discount. The period reveals many opportunities for additions to our portfolios. If we see reassurance in the sector the above candidates may be a good bet. As we notice, the above sample provides us with interesting funds where the discount is of more than 13%.

The average discount/premium of the high yield CEFs is -10.32%. Last week the average spread between prices and net asset values was -9.56%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Definitely, lack of candidates which can be reviewed as potential "Short" trades based on their premiums. We have only one fund which has a price above its net asset value. Even with these characteristics, I would not consider Babson Capital Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) as a suitable candidate for my portfolio because this closed-end fund does not meet my liquidity requirements.

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average return for the past five years is 5.73% for the sector. As you can see, the current yields on price and net asset value are higher than the historical ones. This fact can be easily explained by the sharp decline in the prices at the beginning of the year. We might find reasonable "Buy" candidates among the above closed-end funds if we combine the return, the discount with a statistical edge as "Buy" signals.

Based on these characteristics I am interested in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:EAD). In face of this fund, we have a relatively good statistical edge and it is traded at an attractive discount. Also, I can not miss the fact that it has declared a higher distribution for November.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund

6. Lowest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Here, we have the closed-end funds with the lowest return on net asset value. If you are not a fan of the leveraged funds and the current interest rate panic bothers you, you may decide to review the Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO) or AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF).

7. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average yield on price for the sector is 8.24% and the average yield on net asset value is 7.39%. The difference between the two values can be easily explained by the spread between the price and the net asset values of the funds.

Source: CEFConnect.com

8. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have two funds which are not leveraged and three which use a leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.47%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value for the past five years.

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

If you follow our Weekly Review on a regular basis, you probably notice that after our sector discussion, I try to choose interesting candidates for you and to analyze them in more details. My general idea was to form a pair trade opportunity for you, but based on the current conditions, it is a challenge to suggest some "Short" candidates.

Throughout the review, we noticed that several funds provide us with a great statistical edge. As we saw, Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) is one of the most statistically undervalued funds in the sector. Additionally, it has an attractive discount of 13.91% and one of the highest distribution rates.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Pioneer High Income Trust

Below is the short review of the fund's investment approach:

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed-end fund that invests for a high level of current income by investing in a portfolio of below investment-grade bonds and convertible securities. It also seeks capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Pioneer High Income Trust

Compared to its peers the funds seems undervalued. I believe all of you will be happy to hear that the fund has a positive coverage ratio of almost 110% and it keeps its UNII balance per share positive.

Source: CEFdata.com, Pioneer High Income Trust

Source: CEFdata.com, Pioneer High Income Trust

We do have a yield on the price of 8.87% and a yield on the net asset value of 7.64%. The current distribution is $0.0650, and it is paid on a monthly basis.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Pioneer High Income Trust

Most of the investments owned by this CEF are with rating "B." The portfolio is constructed by issuers located globally, but 72% of the assets are located in the United States. A brief overview of the investments shows that the portfolio is mainly comprised of "US High Yield Corp." sector.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

From a technical perspective, we see that the fund is traded at its lowest levels since February 2016. This price corresponds to a significant deviation between the fund and its benchmark iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares.

Source: TradingView

Source: Author's software

Source: Author's software

My personal point of view is that we can use directly HYB as a hedging reaction or another option is to use DHY. The fund has one of the highest Z-scores in the sector and higher effective leverage. Over the past year, their net asset values have tended to move together, but we observe a price deviation.

PHT data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, Pioneer High Income Trust and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are traded at discounts and it is difficult to find reasonable "Short" candidates. If we see a break of the support or the resistance of the current trading range, we expect significant changes in the funds' statistical characteristics.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, PHT can be a potential addition to your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 10/14/2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PHT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.