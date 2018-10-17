Tesla's Legal Pain Has Just Begun

The likely end of the ZEV credit regime at the hands of the Trump administration could choke off a vital source of revenue.

A DOJ investigation into the "funding secured" claim is ongoing, and the SEC is still pursuing a separate investigation on other issues.

On Oct. 16, a judge approved the SEC’s settlement with Tesla and Elon Musk over his "funding secured" tweet. While shares rebounded in response, Tesla’s legal issues are not resolved.

Tesla (TSLA) has been in legal hot water for months.

CEO Elon Musk started off the drama with his now-infamous “funding secured” tweet, which kicked off an abortive effort to take the electric vehicle maker private. When the market moving announcements, and subsequent efforts to backfill an actual take-private action, proved ephemeral, federal regulators scented blood in the water.

On September 27th, the SEC sued Elon for fraud. Then, just two days later, the SEC announced it had reached a settlement with Elon and Tesla in which each would pay a $20 million fine. Elon would also have to resign as chairman and the board would have to appoint two new independent directors. The SEC also required that Musk's future public communications regarding Tesla be vetted in advance by a securities lawyer “not unacceptable” to the regulator.

A further layer of drama was thrown into the mix on October 4th when the federal judge overseeing the settlement ordered that the SEC and Tesla to submit a joint document explaining why the agreement was “fair and reasonable.” This caused some speculation that the judge might throw out the deal altogether. Elon’s subsequent Twitter tirade, in which he described the SEC as the “Short Seller Enrichment Commission”, sparked further concerns that the regulator might pull out of the deal of its own accord. As it transpired, the SEC stayed firm and, on October 16th, the judge rendered a decision upholding the settlement.

While approval of the settlement may turn down the temperature a tad for the time being, Tesla and its mercurial CEO are still in very hot water. Indeed, a raft of investigations and civil lawsuits may make the outcome of this latest settlement look like small potatoes.

Let’s take a look at the legal fights Tesla and Elon will be facing over the next several months, and how they will likely weigh on the company going forward.

Federal Investigations Continue

First and foremost, the SEC settlement does not get Elon or Tesla out of hot water with the federal regulators and investigators. Indeed, while the SEC has settled on the “funding secured” issue, the Department of Justice is still pursuing its own separate investigation of the case. So, even with a settlement confirmed, the wound is still open. A DOJ investigation is no laughing matter and could result in criminal, as well as civil, charges being levied. Such an outcome would likely force Elon’s immediate resignation from the company, or push the board to remove or sideline him in hopes of avoiding further legal contagion.

The SEC is not done either. It is reportedly pursuing a separate investigation of Tesla’s claims and projections concerning its production ramp and profitability. While it may prove a harder task to instantiate than the “funding secured” case, it may still end up being a pain in Tesla’s side for some time.

Meanwhile, there are also a host of whistleblower cases facing Tesla. Most famous of these is Martin Tripp, a former Tesla technician, who filed a whistleblower complaint to the SEC in which he alleges that Tesla has systematically misreported production figures and has knowingly used unsafe materials, including punctured batteries, in finished products. Karl Hansen, who worked for Tesla’s security division, has also filed a whistleblower complaint alleging widespread theft of materials from the company’s Gigafactory. Whether these whistleblower cases amount to anything remains to be seen. But if there is any truth to them, then Tesla could be on the hook for significant damages, and possibly compounded criminal liability.

And the federal big guns are not the only ones out for Tesla’s blood. The National Labor Relations Board has filed complaints against the company for its lax - and arguably deliberately misleading - reporting on workplace injuries. While unlikely to result in massive penalties, it could still absorb considerable resources and might well result in fines that Tesla can ill afford given its current stretched finances.

The States Get Involved

At the same time, California’s OSHA has multiple open investigations into Tesla’s workplace safety.

State regulators are also getting more assertive. Last week, Oregon ordered Tesla to disgorge $13 million after it determined that SolarCity, Tesla’s energy subsidiary, had engaged in deceptive practices to obtain extra Business Energy Tax Credits (“BETC”). Oregon’s attorney general was unequivocal in her statement condemning SolarCity’s misleading practices:

The BETC program was meant to channel public funds to help local businesses, create clean energy jobs, and stimulate the economy during a period of economic uncertainty. Unfortunately, some companies abused the program. In this case, we have been able to claw millions of tax dollars back from those who sought to cheat the system.

Tesla denies wrongdoing, but that is to be expected. Given that it took on SolarCity’s legal liabilities when it acquired the company, it could be on the hook for many millions of dollars in further penalties. The full extent of potential clawbacks and state penalties for deceptive practices is difficult to estimate, but if Oregon is taken as somewhat representative, then Tesla could quite easily find a clawback bill hitting nine figures.

Signs of legal trouble are emerging on the other side of the country as well. When Tesla’s RiverBend factory in Buffalo, New York, completed construction on April 16th, it started the clock for the company to create 1,460 jobs in the community within two years. As The Buffalo News reported in August:

The clock is ticking on Tesla's promise to bring 1,460 jobs to Buffalo. While the sprawling solar panel factory on South Park Avenue has been operating for more than a year, it wasn't until mid-April that state and Tesla officials agreed that the facility was essentially complete. That started the clock on Tesla's promise to create 1,460 jobs at the RiverBend factory within two years and to bring 5,000 jobs to New York within 10 years. Tesla made the commitment in exchange for the state spending $750 million to build and equip the plant.

If Tesla fails to create the promised jobs, it will be liable for massive penalties, worth as much as $41.2 million per year, every year it falls short of the jobs figure. The New York state government has been less than eager to pursue Tesla, probably because it fears the embarrassment of having to admit that it poured hundreds of millions of dollars into a white elephant. But it may soon have no choice but to address the issue.

Currently, the prospect of Tesla making good on its promises of jobs looks rather slim. Indeed, Tesla appears to be cutting back on its energy business in an effort to save cash in the near term. That could well prove very costly in a couple years.

World War ZEV

Another legal battle that could have massive implications for Tesla’s finances does not address the company directly. Specifically, the Trump administration is aiming to do away with the current Zero Emission Vehicle (“ZEV”) credit regime. At present, the ZEV credit states operate under an EPA waiver. The EPA plans to withdraw that waiver. At the same time, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (“NHTSA”) is also fighting the ZEV system. The two agencies have issued joint fact sheets justifying their decisions.

While the ZEV states will fight the issue in federal court, we are compelled to agree with Seeking Alpha’s John Peterson, who sees the legal case against ZEV as robust:

I find the legal reasoning in both fact sheets compelling, and while courts can enjoin regulatory actions that are arbitrary and capricious, I think the planned joint actions of these two agencies are well within their statutory authority and the letter of the law.

Peterson considers the legal uncertainty created by the rule changes, as well as the current glut of ZEV credits in the market already, to render the credits essentially worthless on a selling basis. We are not so sure it will be that extreme, but it is clear enough that the likely outcome of ZEV credits getting the ax will have placed severe downward pressure on their market value.

All of this matters for Tesla in particular because ZEV credit sales have been an essential component of its financing strategy, providing hundreds of millions of dollars in additional revenue each year. Tesla may have expected a ZEV selling bonanza in Q3 that almost certainly did not materialize - at least not to nearly the level it likely hoped.

Class Action Tsunami

Last, but not least, is the deluge of private lawsuits facing Tesla. Again, the culprit is Elon’s ill-judged “funding secured” claims and subsequent take-private kabuki. A raft of class action lawsuits have already been filed against the company. These suits may have actually been strengthened by the recent settlement with the SEC, as Reuters reports:

Shareholders’ lawyers say investors can incorporate the SEC’s factual allegations in the private litigation. Plaintiffs in securities class actions are not permitted to obtain discovery from defendants until their cases have survived initial defense dismissal motions. The SEC, however, was able to get crucial evidence, including testimony from Musk. Because the agency made that evidence public in its complaint, class action lawyers can now make use of it.

Worse still for Tesla is the fact that large funds are getting into the litigation. Conventionally, big investment funds, such as hedge funds, try to avoid being the lead plaintiff in these types of securities law cases in order to avoid accusations of acting in a predatory fashion. But this time, hedge funds are vying for the chance to serve as lead plaintiff. Again, this move is buoyed in large part by the nature and scope of the SEC settlement now in effect.

The cost of a class action loss could prove enormous. Tesla reportedly fears that civil liability could stretch into the billions. With a net working capital deficit exceeding $2 billion, a big time judgment could even tip the company into insolvency.

Investor’s Eye View

Tesla is walking into a legal minefield. Whether it is criminal or civil investigations at the federal level, investigations and clawback efforts by states, or mounting class action lawsuits, the upstart EV company has a very rocky road ahead.

A new SEC lawsuit, a DOJ indictment, or a bruising class action ruling could cripple the company. The mere announcement or anticipation of such action could also put significant downward pressure on the stock price.

Even investors who are bullish on Tesla, and believe deeply in its vehicles, technology, market opportunity, and growth prospects, should think twice about going long this stock. The legal costs are mounting and could well kill the company, regardless of its ability to otherwise execute to plan.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.