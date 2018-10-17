Inflation Teaches Kiwi To Fly

I suggest putting on a long position in NZD/JPY, taking advantage of positive inflation data in NZ, as well as a potential recovery in equity markets.

NZ inflation has been steadily rising in 2018, and is close to the central bank's target mid-point of 2%. This will cause them to sit up and take notice.

The Kiwi has never been known to be much of a flyer, and 2018 has only further pressed home this point. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) has been in the doldrums, and that would probably be scratching the surface. Since its highs of 0.7440 this year against the USD, the NZD has slid close to 12%. This has opened up a terrific opportunity for investors to buy the NZD on the cheap, and there are a good number of reasons why the NZD is poised to rally from here.

This morning, the NZD surprised the market when it spread its wings and took flight. New Zealand Q3 CPI came in stronger than expected at 1.9%, up from 1.7% from a year back. Although this is still less than the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) target mid-point of 2%, the strong print was enough to send NZD/USD up by 0.6% to current levels of 0.6590. The reason for the rise in inflation was due to higher fuel prices, which have risen for 4 consecutive quarters.

New Zealand's inflation rate had tailed off in 2017, which led to the market pricing in a higher probability that the RBNZ would keep the benchmark interest rate at decade lows of 1.75% for an extended period of time. This placed downward pressure on the NZD, especially against a USD which has been a prime beneficiary of multiple rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

With inflation in New Zealand rising steadily through 2018, could this force the RBNZ to pay attention? After all, RBNZ governor Adrian Orr has remained non-committal towards the next direction for the central bank's official cash rate, stating it could be either up or down.

Global inflationary pressures could continue to push New Zealand's inflation rate higher, especially if higher oil prices start to feed into the economy. RBNZ's next meeting in 8 November will be closely watched for soundbites or statements from its committee members that might provide more clarity on their views. A hawkish slant would lead to the markets pricing in a potential rate hike in Q1 2019.

I would like to suggest taking up a long position in NZD against the JPY - a traditional carry trade which gives the investor positive carry due to the higher interest rate afforded by the NZD against the JPY.

We had a mini-meltdown in global equity markets last week, which surprisingly did not cause NZD/JPY to make new lows, despite US equity indices closing about 4% down for the week.

The expected reaction would be for safe-haven currency JPY to strengthen inordinately against a risk-on currency like the NZD, especially given that the selling pressure in equities was extremely sharp. However, the 72.30-72.50 support held up well, and sellers have not been able to break those levels for about 2 months running.

If we get a recovery in equity markets, coupled by positive sentiment creeping back into the New Zealand economy given the strong inflation print, the Kiwi might just learn how to fly again. I suggest placing a take profit target at 76.00 accompanied with a stop loss at 71.80.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.