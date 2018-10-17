Sears Holdings: Can It Achieve Profitability With A Smaller Store Base?

Thus, even with a shrunken store base, Sears is likely far from profitability, with a high chance that its remaining operational stores get liquidated in 2019.

If it sells its remaining owned locations and leases the ones it plans to keep open, its EBITDA margins may end up at -6% to -8%.

If Sears shrinks to 400 stores, it will have estimated EBITDA margins of -3% to -5% of revenues after accounting for those non-store level costs.

This does not factor in non-store level SG&A costs such as corporate overhead and distribution center costs that can add up to 8% to 10% of revenue.

Although Sears Holdings (SHLD) has mentioned that approximately 400 of its stores are four-wall EBITDA positive (out of 687 stores that were operating at the time of its bankruptcy filing), I remain doubtful that Sears can emerge as a profitable company with a smaller store base. The number of EBITDA positive stores currently remaining is in line with my previous estimates (of 400 to 500 positive EBITDA stores by the end of 2018). Sears's store count is down considerably from the 866 stores it had at the end of Q2 2018.

Having positive four-wall EBITDA stores doesn't necessarily translate into positive EBITDA for the company as a whole since there are significant non-store level costs associated with running a national retailer. Other items such as corporate overhead and distribution center SG&A appear to add up to 8% to 10% of sales.

This article is focused on examining Sears's ability to reach profitability and continue operations with a shrunken store base, and will not go into the particulars of the bankruptcy filing. WYCO Researcher has recently covered Sears's bankruptcy filing.

Non-Store Level Costs

There have been SEC filings from other retailers that show the large impact of corporate overhead and distribution center costs.

Bon-Ton's corporate SG&A (not including advertising) was forecast to be approximately 6.5% of sales in 2017, and it aimed to reduce that to 5.8% of sales by 2020. It didn't separate out distribution center [DC] SG&A costs from store-level SG&A costs.

Source

In Toys 'R' Us's case, its distribution center costs were expected to go from 3.9% in 2018 (second column below) to 3.6% in 2019 (fourth column below). Corporate overhead costs were expected to go from 4.7% in 2018 to 4.4% in 2019. Advertising costs were a separate line item.

Source

Based on these examples, a reasonable amount for Sears's non-store level SG&A (excluding advertising) is probably around 8% to 10% of sales going forward.

Sears's Historical Non-Store Level Costs

This appears to roughly match up with Sears's estimated historical rates for non-store level costs. Sears reported adjusted EBITDA equal to negative 2.8% of revenues in 2015, excluding Seritage/JV rent. The Seritage CMBS Annex file indicated that store level EBITDAR was approximately positive 7.2% of revenues in 2015 for the stores involved in the Seritage deal. This points to Sears's store base at the time potentially averaging positive EBITDA of around 5% of revenues (after factoring in rent). That would result in non-store level costs adding up to around 7.8% of revenue for 2015. An estimate of 8% to 10% of revenue going forward seems reasonable since Sears still needs to maintain a national distribution network despite its shrunken store base, so that would likely cost a higher percentage of revenues now.

Sears's store-level EBITDA calculations appear similar to the Bon-Ton and Toys 'R' Us examples listed above. Advertising costs are allocated to stores, but most other corporate SG&A costs and the distribution center costs are not included in Sears's store-level EBITDA calculations. The stores also appear to get credited for delivery revenues and credit revenues (among various non-merchandise items).

If Sears shrinks down to its 400 currently four-wall EBITDA positive stores, its store-level EBITDA margin may end up close to 5% of revenues. This estimate is based on calculations involving the Seritage CMBS file, which helped produce a reasonably accurate estimate of the number of EBITDA positive stores remaining.

With a 5% store-level EBITDA margin, Sears's overall adjusted EBITDA margin would be expected to be around -3% to -5% (including the effects of paring down non-store level costs). This would result in around negative $180 million to negative $300 million per year in adjusted EBITDA if revenues are $6 billion with 400 stores.

While this is better than Sears's current situation, it does still represent a significant amount of cash burn before any interest or capital expenditure costs going forward.

As well, Sears may sell its owned stores in order to reduce its debt and generate some liquidity. I estimate that around 60% of those 400 EBITDA positive stores are owned locations. Selling those 240 stores and then leasing the space back would add rent costs that are estimated at 3% of revenues (for the 400 stores). This would result in Sears's adjusted EBITDA ending up around negative $360 million to negative $480 million per year, as well as pushing a fair number of those sold/leased back stores into negative EBITDA territory.

Conclusion

While Sears has a fair number of EBITDA positive stores remaining, it also has substantial costs to deal with as a national retailer. These non-store level costs such as distribution center costs and corporate overhead can add up to 8% to 10% of revenues.

Thus, with a shrunken 400 store base, Sears is probably going to generate a couple hundred million in negative EBITDA per year if it doesn't sell any more operational stores, and perhaps $400 million in negative EBITDA per year if it sells those stores. This assumes that Sears's business (outside of bargain and liquidation shoppers) does not get materially worse after its bankruptcy filing.

This would result in a reduction to its cash burn compared to its current situation, but is also far from what it needs to be profitable. Without a dramatic improvement in retail productivity, Sears will likely end up liquidating its remaining stores after the holiday season.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.